An inmate works at a prison workshop manufacturing valenki, traditional Russian knee-high sheep-wool felt footwear, at a high security men's prison in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 16, 2011. The valenki are worn by inmates in Krasnoyarsk region prisons, and also enjoy great popularity amongst the rural population of Russian who buy them due to their ability to cope with the harsh local climate. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin