Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2011 | 6:00pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard walk from their joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard walk from their joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 17, 2011

President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard walk from their joint press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 24
<p>A man strolls in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome, November 16, 2011. Benetton withdrew an advertisement using an image of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican protested on Wednesday at the Italian clothing firm's latest shock campaign. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A man strolls in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome, November 16, 2011. Benetton withdrew an advertisement using an image of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican protested on Wednesday at the Italian clothing firm's...more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A man strolls in front of the Benetton store in downtown Rome, November 16, 2011. Benetton withdrew an advertisement using an image of Pope Benedict kissing an imam on the mouth after the Vatican protested on Wednesday at the Italian clothing firm's latest shock campaign. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
2 / 24
<p>A protester with the Occupy San Francisco movement stands on a desk after the group took over a Bank of America branch in San Francisco, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A protester with the Occupy San Francisco movement stands on a desk after the group took over a Bank of America branch in San Francisco, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A protester with the Occupy San Francisco movement stands on a desk after the group took over a Bank of America branch in San Francisco, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
3 / 24
<p>Yang Weihao (R), a burn victim, reads a book as a girl looks outside the classroom during a break at a primary school in Zhuanji town, Anhui province, China, November 15, 2011. Yang was severely burnt in a fire in June and has to wear a surgical mask and a pair of gloves to prevent the wounds from becoming infected. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Yang Weihao (R), a burn victim, reads a book as a girl looks outside the classroom during a break at a primary school in Zhuanji town, Anhui province, China, November 15, 2011. Yang was severely burnt in a fire in June and has to wear a surgical mask...more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Yang Weihao (R), a burn victim, reads a book as a girl looks outside the classroom during a break at a primary school in Zhuanji town, Anhui province, China, November 15, 2011. Yang was severely burnt in a fire in June and has to wear a surgical mask and a pair of gloves to prevent the wounds from becoming infected. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 24
<p>Occupy Wall Street demonstrators sleep on a bench at Zuccotti Park in New York November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators sleep on a bench at Zuccotti Park in New York November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators sleep on a bench at Zuccotti Park in New York November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 24
<p>U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Thursday, November 17, 2011

U.S. soldiers of 2nd Platoon C Company 9th Engineer Battalion COP Dash Towp stand around a fire during an overall security and disruption insurgency mission in Wardak province, eastern Afghanistan November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
6 / 24
<p>Policemen scuffle with anti-U.S. demonstrators in Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Policemen scuffle with anti-U.S. demonstrators in Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Policemen scuffle with anti-U.S. demonstrators in Manila, Philippines, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
7 / 24
<p>Newly appointed Prime Minister Mario Monti looks on as his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi rings a silver bell, to signify the start of Monti's first cabinet meeting, at Chigi palace in Rome November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mario Monti looks on as his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi rings a silver bell, to signify the start of Monti's first cabinet meeting, at Chigi palace in Rome November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mario Monti looks on as his predecessor Silvio Berlusconi rings a silver bell, to signify the start of Monti's first cabinet meeting, at Chigi palace in Rome November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts after a man (not pictured), who performs as a torch lighter at Hilton Hawaiian Village, ran past her and Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang (L) as they met for bi-lateral talks during the APEC summit in Honolulu, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts after a man (not pictured), who performs as a torch lighter at Hilton Hawaiian Village, ran past her and Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang (L) as they met for bi-lateral talks during the APEC summit...more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts after a man (not pictured), who performs as a torch lighter at Hilton Hawaiian Village, ran past her and Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang (L) as they met for bi-lateral talks during the APEC summit in Honolulu, Hawaii November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
9 / 24
<p>Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich walks past the High Court in London, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 24
<p>Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei reads emails and letters of support on his computer in his studio before leaving for the Beijing government tax bureau, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei reads emails and letters of support on his computer in his studio before leaving for the Beijing government tax bureau, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei reads emails and letters of support on his computer in his studio before leaving for the Beijing government tax bureau, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 24
<p>Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie chats with her adopted son Pax Thien from Vietnam next to Maddox from Cambodia at a security check point before leaving Con Dao island, off Vietnam's southern coast, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie chats with her adopted son Pax Thien from Vietnam next to Maddox from Cambodia at a security check point before leaving Con Dao island, off Vietnam's southern coast, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie chats with her adopted son Pax Thien from Vietnam next to Maddox from Cambodia at a security check point before leaving Con Dao island, off Vietnam's southern coast, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 24
<p>A crane lifts a sculpture depicting a Rhode Island cottage, created by South Korean artist Do Ho Suh, to the top of Jacob's Hall at the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California November 15 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

A crane lifts a sculpture depicting a Rhode Island cottage, created by South Korean artist Do Ho Suh, to the top of Jacob's Hall at the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California November 15 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A crane lifts a sculpture depicting a Rhode Island cottage, created by South Korean artist Do Ho Suh, to the top of Jacob's Hall at the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California November 15 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 24
<p>A member of the Loya Jirga returns to his seat during the inauguration of Loya Jirga, grand assembly in Kabul, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A member of the Loya Jirga returns to his seat during the inauguration of Loya Jirga, grand assembly in Kabul, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, November 17, 2011

A member of the Loya Jirga returns to his seat during the inauguration of Loya Jirga, grand assembly in Kabul, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
14 / 24
<p>An ethnic Miao minority man shaves another villager's head with a sickle in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

An ethnic Miao minority man shaves another villager's head with a sickle in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, November 17, 2011

An ethnic Miao minority man shaves another villager's head with a sickle in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, China, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
15 / 24
<p>An abandoned dog sits on a concrete pipe at a flooded area in Bangkok, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

An abandoned dog sits on a concrete pipe at a flooded area in Bangkok, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thursday, November 17, 2011

An abandoned dog sits on a concrete pipe at a flooded area in Bangkok, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
16 / 24
<p>Paramilitary forces keep guard at the scene of a blast in Karachi's Clifton beach early morning, November 17, 2011. Three suspected suicide bombers riding in a vehicle blew themselves up in the Pakistani southern city of Karachi when policemen tried to stop them, police said. One policeman was killed in the blast. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

Paramilitary forces keep guard at the scene of a blast in Karachi's Clifton beach early morning, November 17, 2011. Three suspected suicide bombers riding in a vehicle blew themselves up in the Pakistani southern city of Karachi when policemen tried...more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Paramilitary forces keep guard at the scene of a blast in Karachi's Clifton beach early morning, November 17, 2011. Three suspected suicide bombers riding in a vehicle blew themselves up in the Pakistani southern city of Karachi when policemen tried to stop them, police said. One policeman was killed in the blast. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
17 / 24
<p>Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos smiles before a vote of confidence at the parliament in Athens, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos smiles before a vote of confidence at the parliament in Athens, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos smiles before a vote of confidence at the parliament in Athens, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
18 / 24
<p>An aide peeks in the committee room door as Democratic members of the 'super committee' wrap up a meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

An aide peeks in the committee room door as Democratic members of the 'super committee' wrap up a meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, November 17, 2011

An aide peeks in the committee room door as Democratic members of the 'super committee' wrap up a meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 24
<p>Palestinian supporters of the Fatah movement wave flags during an event marking the 7th anniversary of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

Palestinian supporters of the Fatah movement wave flags during an event marking the 7th anniversary of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Palestinian supporters of the Fatah movement wave flags during an event marking the 7th anniversary of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
20 / 24
<p>Job seekers wait for interviews at a job fair in a hotel in Los Angeles, California, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Job seekers wait for interviews at a job fair in a hotel in Los Angeles, California, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Job seekers wait for interviews at a job fair in a hotel in Los Angeles, California, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 24
<p>An inmate works at a prison workshop manufacturing valenki, traditional Russian knee-high sheep-wool felt footwear, at a high security men's prison in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 16, 2011. The valenki are worn by inmates in Krasnoyarsk region prisons, and also enjoy great popularity amongst the rural population of Russian who buy them due to their ability to cope with the harsh local climate. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

An inmate works at a prison workshop manufacturing valenki, traditional Russian knee-high sheep-wool felt footwear, at a high security men's prison in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 16, 2011. The valenki are worn by inmates in Krasnoyarsk...more

Thursday, November 17, 2011

An inmate works at a prison workshop manufacturing valenki, traditional Russian knee-high sheep-wool felt footwear, at a high security men's prison in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 16, 2011. The valenki are worn by inmates in Krasnoyarsk region prisons, and also enjoy great popularity amongst the rural population of Russian who buy them due to their ability to cope with the harsh local climate. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
22 / 24
<p>Samuel Amoo, 26, works out during a training session at the Afro Boxing Club in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Samuel Amoo, 26, works out during a training session at the Afro Boxing Club in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Samuel Amoo, 26, works out during a training session at the Afro Boxing Club in the Akpakpa neighbourhood of Benin's capital Cotonou, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
23 / 24
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, November 17, 2011

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Nov 2011
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

15 Nov 2011
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

14 Nov 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

11 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast