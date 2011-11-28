Editor's Choice
Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. Police in Congo blocked President Joseph Kabila's main rival at an airport in Kinshasa on Saturday to stop him staging an election rally after at least two died in violence across the central African state's capital city. Two days before presidential and parliamentary elections, rival factions hurled rocks at each other and gunfire was heard across town.REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Iraqi army helicopter releases flares during training at Basmaya military base in Baghdad November 25, 2011. With U.S. troops scheduled to leave Iraq at the end of the year, Baghdad is looking to build up its air capabilities as its national armed forces take over responsibility for security. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
German riot police cross a small river as they follow anti-nuclear protesters near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage facility of Gorleben in north eastern Germany this weekend. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man raises his arms towards an aid helicopter flying past his flooded house in the Sanghar district of Pakistan's Sindh province November 27, 2011. Floods in August hit Sindh province in the south of Pakistan, killing at least 430 people and disrupting the lives of nine million. Many people are still camping out in the open with little food, water or shelter ahead of winter. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Leaves with the names of woman victims lie scattered on the sidewalk in front of the Guatemalan embassy in Madrid during a protest on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women November 25, 2011. The protest is held to denounce the crimes committed against women during the internal armed conflict in Guatemala. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
McMaster Marauders' Steven Ventresca (R) tackles Laval Rouge et Or's Mathew Norzil after losing his helmet during the first half of their Vanier Cup college football game at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Anti-government protesters run down a hill during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa November 26, 2011. The protesters were using the hill as a shortcut during their protest march. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Competitors participate in the annual "Stair Race" event at Azrieli Tower in Tel Aviv November 25, 2011. The race attracts hundreds of competitors each year to climb the 1,144 steps in the 51-storey tower. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A protester sleeps in front of the headquarters of the Egyptian cabinet in Cairo November 26, 2011. Protesters demanding an end to army rule clashed with police firing tear gas near Egypt's parliament building on Saturday in a flare-up that cast another shadow over a parliamentary election billed as the nation's first free vote in decades. The writing on the wall reads: "Search with people" (top) and "Hamdi Badeen". REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shopkeepers sit as they look at the remains of a building that was gutted by a fire which tore through the Manish Market area in Mumbai, India November 26, 2011. The fire started in the early morning and destroyed a shopping centre and the market, burning down at least 1,000 stores, local media reported. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Workers load Christmas trees into a lorry on the Duncombe Park Estate in Helmsley, northern England November 25, 2011. The estate has fifty thousand fir, spruce and pine trees growing on a forty acre site, with some three thousand of the five thousand trees per year cut being sold for Christmas to the public and commercial clients. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Choristers and members of the clergy leave the Advent Carol Service as it ends at Canterbury cathedral in Canterbury, southern England November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Red Bull Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel (L) sprays champagne on the podium on teammate Mark Webber of Australia during the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 27, 2011. Webber won the race while Vettel was second. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A picture taken with a thermal camera shows German police (foreground) guarding the train transporting Castor containers, which carry radioactive nuclear waste, during a stop in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of the Basij militia march during a military parade to mark Basij week in front of the former U.S. embassy in Tehran November 25, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Two homeless women sit on a bench in downtown Rome November 25, 2011. Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow over six months on Friday and its longer-term borrowing costs soared far above levels seen as sustainable for public finances, raising the pressure on the euro zone's debt-stricken third biggest economy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A sand rail kicks up sand at Oldsmobile Hill at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area during the start of the Thanksgiving weekend in Glamis, California, November 24, 2011. The holiday weekend brings tens of thousands of people out to ride the sand dunes with their buggies, sand rails and bikes. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman waters flowers on the balcony of her apartment in Yangon November 26, 2011. Myanmar's former capital and biggest city Yangon is a crumbling monument to almost half a century of isolation and mismanagement at the hands of generals who took power in a 1962 coup and ruled with an iron fist until a nominally civilian parliament opened in March this year. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of their colleague Najeebullah, who was killed in a NATO cross-border attack one day earlier, to his grave in his hometown of Charsadda in northwest Pakistan November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A member of the presidential guard fires into a crowd of opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
German police officers arrest an anti-nuclear protester who tried to remove stones from the railway tracks near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Athletes compete in the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen World Cup event in Ruka ski resort near Kuusamo November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Rescue team search for victims at the site of the collapsed Mahakam II Bridge, also known as Kutai Kartanegara Bridge, in Tenggarong, East Kalimantan November 27, 2011. At least four people died and more than a dozen others were reported injured and 24 missing when the 705-metre-long (2,313-feet) suspension bridge connecting Tenggarong and Tenggarong Seberang districts in Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan collapsed on Saturday, according to local media. The bridge was the longest bridge in Kalimantan. REUTERS/Rizal Adi Nugroho
Protestors, who are demonstrating against a NATO cross-border attack, help a man attach Pakistan's national flag on barbed wire surrounding the U.S. consulate in Karachi November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
