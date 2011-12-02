Editor's Choice
Anti-government protesters ride a motorcycle following a demonstration to demand the trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters ride a motorcycle following a demonstration to demand the trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in red atop the Corcovado mountain during a World AIDS Day event in Rio de Janeiro December 1, 2011. A total of 10 monuments including Christ the Redeemer will be lit up for three days as part of an AIDS...more
The Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in red atop the Corcovado mountain during a World AIDS Day event in Rio de Janeiro December 1, 2011. A total of 10 monuments including Christ the Redeemer will be lit up for three days as part of an AIDS campaign. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Firefighters prepare to battle a blaze at the United Bank Limited building in Islamabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Firefighters prepare to battle a blaze at the United Bank Limited building in Islamabad December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Aviation Boatswain's Mate Airman Jarren Enriquez says goodbye to his family before the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson departs Naval Air Station North Island for a western Pacific deployment in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated...more
Aviation Boatswain's Mate Airman Jarren Enriquez says goodbye to his family before the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson departs Naval Air Station North Island for a western Pacific deployment in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 30, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James R. Evans/Handout
An undercover Israeli policeman detains a Palestinian youth during clashes in Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank, near Jerusalem December 1, 2011. Israeli police arrested eight Palestinians after stones and fireworks were thrown at the police by...more
An undercover Israeli policeman detains a Palestinian youth during clashes in Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank, near Jerusalem December 1, 2011. Israeli police arrested eight Palestinians after stones and fireworks were thrown at the police by protesters angered by an the construction of an Israeli checkpoint structure in the area, local media reported. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meet their supporters in Moscow December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meet their supporters in Moscow December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) attend a dinner at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence in Yangon, December 1, 2011. Clinton and Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate, met at a U.S. diplomatic residence...more
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (R) attend a dinner at the U.S. Chief of Mission Residence in Yangon, December 1, 2011. Clinton and Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate, met at a U.S. diplomatic residence and posed for pictures before retiring to have a private dinner on a veranda overlooking a lake, dining on curry and Burmese delicacies. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
A nurse is seen through a door as she talks to an infected patient in the HIV/AIDS ward of Beijing YouAn Hospital December 1, 2011. The number of new HIV/AIDS cases in China is soaring, state media said on Wednesday, citing health officials, with...more
A nurse is seen through a door as she talks to an infected patient in the HIV/AIDS ward of Beijing YouAn Hospital December 1, 2011. The number of new HIV/AIDS cases in China is soaring, state media said on Wednesday, citing health officials, with rates of infections among college students and older men rising. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued figures showing 48,000 new cases in China in 2011, the official Xinhua news agency said. China's government was initially slow to acknowledge the problem of HIV/AIDS in the 1990s and had sought to cover it up when hundreds of thousands of impoverished farmers in rural Henan province became infected through botched blood-selling schemes. World AIDS Day is on December 1. REUTERS/David Gray
President Barack Obama and his daughter Sasha laugh during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama and his daughter Sasha laugh during the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
West Papuans attend a protest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the West Papuan independence from Dutch rule in Jakarta December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
West Papuans attend a protest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the West Papuan independence from Dutch rule in Jakarta December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva warm themselves near a fire during a rally in the central square in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. A court in Georgia's Moscow-backed breakaway region of South Ossetia has thrown out...more
Supporters of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva warm themselves near a fire during a rally in the central square in Tskhinvali December 1, 2011. A court in Georgia's Moscow-backed breakaway region of South Ossetia has thrown out the results of a vote for president and ordered a new election in March, after ruling on November 30 that one of two run-off candidates committed foul play. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A policeman salutes on Yazahdani Road as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's motorcade drives to the President's Office prior to a meeting with Myanmar President Thein Sein in Naypyitaw December 1, 2011. Clinton began her first substantive...more
A policeman salutes on Yazahdani Road as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's motorcade drives to the President's Office prior to a meeting with Myanmar President Thein Sein in Naypyitaw December 1, 2011. Clinton began her first substantive talks with Myanmar's new leaders on Thursday in a meeting Washington hopes will embolden reformers in the reclusive country where entrenched military interests still loom large. REUTERS/Pool/Saul Loeb
The sails of the Sydney Opera House turn red during a World Aids Day reception in Sydney December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The sails of the Sydney Opera House turn red during a World Aids Day reception in Sydney December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Soldiers march under the Arch of Triumph during a military parade to celebrate Romania's National Day in central Bucharest December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Soldiers march under the Arch of Triumph during a military parade to celebrate Romania's National Day in central Bucharest December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy sings the national anthem after he delivered his speech on the euro zone financial crisis in Toulon, south eastern France, December 1, 2011. President Sarkozy outlines his ideas for EU treaty change intended to lay...more
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy sings the national anthem after he delivered his speech on the euro zone financial crisis in Toulon, south eastern France, December 1, 2011. President Sarkozy outlines his ideas for EU treaty change intended to lay the groundwork for plans to create more central European Union say in national budgets. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A musician plays an electronic keyboard during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A musician plays an electronic keyboard during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman looks out of a shop door during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, December 1, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting...more
A woman looks out of a shop door during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, December 1, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L) and Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA. of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in a intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan December 1,...more
U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L) and Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA. of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in a intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Raksha, 25, a sex worker, prepares for a performance in Mumbai's Kamathipura red light district December 1, 2011. Social Activities Integration, a non-profit organisation which provides free condoms and medical care to people living with HIV and...more
Raksha, 25, a sex worker, prepares for a performance in Mumbai's Kamathipura red light district December 1, 2011. Social Activities Integration, a non-profit organisation which provides free condoms and medical care to people living with HIV and AIDS, held a commemoration for sex workers who died from AIDS on the eve of world AIDS day. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde arrives at the Planalto Palace to meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia December 1, 2011. Lagarde is in Brazil to drum up support for global cooperation. ...more
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde arrives at the Planalto Palace to meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia December 1, 2011. Lagarde is in Brazil to drum up support for global cooperation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Soldiers of the German ISAF troops survey the terrain during a patrol securing the surrounding of Camp Marmal near Mazar-e Sharif in the early hours of December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A fan looks on at a fight between Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (L) and Edmonton Oilers' Darcy Hordichuk during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Edmonton November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
A fan looks on at a fight between Minnesota Wild's Brad Staubitz (L) and Edmonton Oilers' Darcy Hordichuk during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Edmonton November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
Anti riot policemen keeps order during a demonstration in Kabul December 1, 2011. Hundreds of Afghans from the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan took to the streets of Kabul on Thursday to protest against plans for a long-term partnership deal with the...more
Anti riot policemen keeps order during a demonstration in Kabul December 1, 2011. Hundreds of Afghans from the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan took to the streets of Kabul on Thursday to protest against plans for a long-term partnership deal with the United States. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A lawyer yells anti-American slogans during a demonstration, against a NATO cross-border attack, in Lahore December 1, 2011. Pakistan, enraged by a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 soldiers, could withdraw its support for the U.S.-led war...more
A lawyer yells anti-American slogans during a demonstration, against a NATO cross-border attack, in Lahore December 1, 2011. Pakistan, enraged by a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 soldiers, could withdraw its support for the U.S.-led war on militancy if its sovereignty is violated again, the foreign minister suggested in comments published on Thursday. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.