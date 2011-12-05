Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 5, 2011 | 7:15pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A monk prays for a dead man in the station hall of the Shanxi Taiyuan Train Station in Shanxi, China, November 25, 2011. A monk who was waiting for the train performed a religious ceremony for the man, who was found dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Asianewsphoto </p>

A monk prays for a dead man in the station hall of the Shanxi Taiyuan Train Station in Shanxi, China, November 25, 2011. A monk who was waiting for the train performed a religious ceremony for the man, who was found dead, Xinhua News Agency reported....more

Monday, December 05, 2011

A monk prays for a dead man in the station hall of the Shanxi Taiyuan Train Station in Shanxi, China, November 25, 2011. A monk who was waiting for the train performed a religious ceremony for the man, who was found dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Asianewsphoto

Close
1 / 48
<p>People traveling towards Yangon look through windows as the train stops at Danyingone Station, Myanmar, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People traveling towards Yangon look through windows as the train stops at Danyingone Station, Myanmar, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, December 05, 2011

People traveling towards Yangon look through windows as the train stops at Danyingone Station, Myanmar, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 48
<p>Police arrest Sadeque Hossain Khoka, Dhaka City mayor and vice chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), during clashes between police and BNP activists in front of Dhaka Judge Court in Dhaka, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Police arrest Sadeque Hossain Khoka, Dhaka City mayor and vice chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), during clashes between police and BNP activists in front of Dhaka Judge Court in Dhaka, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, December 05, 2011

Police arrest Sadeque Hossain Khoka, Dhaka City mayor and vice chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), during clashes between police and BNP activists in front of Dhaka Judge Court in Dhaka, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 48
<p>Police officers run through the backyard of a house while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Police officers run through the backyard of a house while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Monday, December 05, 2011

Police officers run through the backyard of a house while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
4 / 48
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, December 05, 2011

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 48
<p>A Russian navy serviceman stands in front of a voting booth at a polling station during the parliamentary election in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A Russian navy serviceman stands in front of a voting booth at a polling station during the parliamentary election in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 05, 2011

A Russian navy serviceman stands in front of a voting booth at a polling station during the parliamentary election in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 48
<p>Gloria Cain, wife of Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain, gestures towards him during his announcement that he is "suspending" his campaign, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Adkisson </p>

Gloria Cain, wife of Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain, gestures towards him during his announcement that he is "suspending" his campaign, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Monday, December 05, 2011

Gloria Cain, wife of Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain, gestures towards him during his announcement that he is "suspending" his campaign, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Close
7 / 48
<p>Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, December 05, 2011

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 48
<p>A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, as people watch from the top of Shams Ali Khan Imambargah in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, as people watch from the top of Shams Ali Khan Imambargah in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Monday, December 05, 2011

A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, as people watch from the top of Shams Ali Khan Imambargah in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 48
<p>Anti-government protesters perform evening prayers at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for ten months to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters perform evening prayers at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for ten months to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Anti-government protesters perform evening prayers at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for ten months to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 48
<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, December 05, 2011

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 48
<p>Shi'ite Muslims march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, two days before the Shi'ite will mark the day of Ashura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho </p>

Shi'ite Muslims march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, two days before the Shi'ite will mark the day of Ashura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Monday, December 05, 2011

Shi'ite Muslims march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, two days before the Shi'ite will mark the day of Ashura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Close
12 / 48
<p>Anarchists burn flares, shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. Banner reads "We were cheated". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Anarchists burn flares, shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. Banner reads "We were cheated". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, December 05, 2011

Anarchists burn flares, shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. Banner reads "We were cheated". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
13 / 48
<p>An Indian Navy soldier dispenses smoke from a canister during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An Indian Navy soldier dispenses smoke from a canister during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 05, 2011

An Indian Navy soldier dispenses smoke from a canister during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 48
<p>Labourers push a pontoon to construct a temporary bridge for Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Labourers push a pontoon to construct a temporary bridge for Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Monday, December 05, 2011

Labourers push a pontoon to construct a temporary bridge for Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
15 / 48
<p>A man dressed as Saint Nicolas waits for children at a scout company in Brussels, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

A man dressed as Saint Nicolas waits for children at a scout company in Brussels, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, December 05, 2011

A man dressed as Saint Nicolas waits for children at a scout company in Brussels, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
16 / 48
<p>Students are arrested during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera</p>

Students are arrested during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Monday, December 05, 2011

Students are arrested during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
17 / 48
<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, December 05, 2011

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 48
<p>A swimmer dives into the icy water of a lake of Beiling park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A swimmer dives into the icy water of a lake of Beiling park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 05, 2011

A swimmer dives into the icy water of a lake of Beiling park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 48
<p>Spain's Rafael Nadal runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz </p>

Spain's Rafael Nadal runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

Monday, December 05, 2011

Spain's Rafael Nadal runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

Close
20 / 48
<p>Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners, who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities, run amid teargas in Srinagar, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners, who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities, run amid teargas in Srinagar, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Monday, December 05, 2011

Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners, who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities, run amid teargas in Srinagar, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
21 / 48
<p>Catholic nuns hold booklets with pictures of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they sing outside the Royal Palace in Bangkok to mark his birthday, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Catholic nuns hold booklets with pictures of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they sing outside the Royal Palace in Bangkok to mark his birthday, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, December 05, 2011

Catholic nuns hold booklets with pictures of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they sing outside the Royal Palace in Bangkok to mark his birthday, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
22 / 48
<p>Palestinian demonstrators use a wooden plank to get a burning tyre over the other side of the controversial Israeli barrier where Israeli soldiers are positioned during clashes at a weekly protest against the barrier in the West Bank village of Nilin, near Ramallah, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

Palestinian demonstrators use a wooden plank to get a burning tyre over the other side of the controversial Israeli barrier where Israeli soldiers are positioned during clashes at a weekly protest against the barrier in the West Bank village of...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Palestinian demonstrators use a wooden plank to get a burning tyre over the other side of the controversial Israeli barrier where Israeli soldiers are positioned during clashes at a weekly protest against the barrier in the West Bank village of Nilin, near Ramallah, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
23 / 48
<p>Police officers hold the line outside the Federal Reserve Bank after Occupy San Francisco demonstrators were seen cutting the zip ties connecting the barricades in San Francisco, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Police officers hold the line outside the Federal Reserve Bank after Occupy San Francisco demonstrators were seen cutting the zip ties connecting the barricades in San Francisco, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, December 05, 2011

Police officers hold the line outside the Federal Reserve Bank after Occupy San Francisco demonstrators were seen cutting the zip ties connecting the barricades in San Francisco, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
24 / 48
<p>People walk past the Facebook wall inside their office in New York, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People walk past the Facebook wall inside their office in New York, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, December 05, 2011

People walk past the Facebook wall inside their office in New York, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
25 / 48
<p>EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Members of the Basij militia wait outside Tehran's Mehrabad airport to welcome diplomats expelled from Britain, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Members of the Basij militia wait outside Tehran's Mehrabad airport to welcome diplomats expelled...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Members of the Basij militia wait outside Tehran's Mehrabad airport to welcome diplomats expelled from Britain, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
26 / 48
<p>Revellers take part in the "Trem do Samba" (Train of Samba) event in Rio de Janeiro, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers take part in the "Trem do Samba" (Train of Samba) event in Rio de Janeiro, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, December 05, 2011

Revellers take part in the "Trem do Samba" (Train of Samba) event in Rio de Janeiro, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
27 / 48
<p>A supporter of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva dances during a rally in the central square in Tskhinvali, Georgia, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A supporter of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva dances during a rally in the central square in Tskhinvali, Georgia, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Monday, December 05, 2011

A supporter of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva dances during a rally in the central square in Tskhinvali, Georgia, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
28 / 48
<p>An American flag flies above the Senior Mission Commander Command Mayor Cell at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. The last 13,000 U.S. troops will pull out of Iraq by the end of the year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An American flag flies above the Senior Mission Commander Command Mayor Cell at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. The last 13,000 U.S. troops will pull out of Iraq by the end of the year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, December 05, 2011

An American flag flies above the Senior Mission Commander Command Mayor Cell at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. The last 13,000 U.S. troops will pull out of Iraq by the end of the year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 48
<p>Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, December 05, 2011

Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
30 / 48
<p>A Buddhist novice monk gets his head shaved at a monastery in central Yangon, Myanmar, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A Buddhist novice monk gets his head shaved at a monastery in central Yangon, Myanmar, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, December 05, 2011

A Buddhist novice monk gets his head shaved at a monastery in central Yangon, Myanmar, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
31 / 48
<p>Paramilitary policemen practise drills inside the Forbidden City during a heavy haze and smog night in central Beijing, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Paramilitary policemen practise drills inside the Forbidden City during a heavy haze and smog night in central Beijing, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, December 05, 2011

Paramilitary policemen practise drills inside the Forbidden City during a heavy haze and smog night in central Beijing, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
32 / 48
<p>Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon in Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon in Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, December 05, 2011

Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon in Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
33 / 48
<p>Sinead Smyth of Australia (R) competes with Elaia Torrontegui of Spain during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Sinead Smyth of Australia (R) competes with Elaia Torrontegui of Spain during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, December 05, 2011

Sinead Smyth of Australia (R) competes with Elaia Torrontegui of Spain during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
34 / 48
<p>Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual five kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool, northern England, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual five kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool, northern England, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, December 05, 2011

Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual five kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool, northern England, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
35 / 48
<p>Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb dives into the endzone after returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Ohio December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb dives into the endzone after returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Ohio December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb dives into the endzone after returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Ohio December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
36 / 48
<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Moharram procession ahead of Ashura in Jammu, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Moharram procession ahead of Ashura in Jammu, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, December 05, 2011

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Moharram procession ahead of Ashura in Jammu, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
37 / 48
<p>Recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, December 05, 2011

Recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
38 / 48
<p>A security guard carries a hot water flask as he walks along a path as the first snowfall this winter covers the Chinese capital, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A security guard carries a hot water flask as he walks along a path as the first snowfall this winter covers the Chinese capital, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, December 05, 2011

A security guard carries a hot water flask as he walks along a path as the first snowfall this winter covers the Chinese capital, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
39 / 48
<p>A riot police officer (R) tries to detain a demonstrator on a pedestrian way in Seoul, December 3, 2011. While police did not permit the rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, people marched on the streets on Saturday to demand the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

A riot police officer (R) tries to detain a demonstrator on a pedestrian way in Seoul, December 3, 2011. While police did not permit the rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, people marched on the streets on Saturday to demand the invalidation...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

A riot police officer (R) tries to detain a demonstrator on a pedestrian way in Seoul, December 3, 2011. While police did not permit the rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, people marched on the streets on Saturday to demand the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
40 / 48
<p>A nun casts her vote at a polling booth in Sarajevo, December 3, 2011. Croatian nationals living in Bosnia went to the polls on December 3 and 4. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

A nun casts her vote at a polling booth in Sarajevo, December 3, 2011. Croatian nationals living in Bosnia went to the polls on December 3 and 4. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, December 05, 2011

A nun casts her vote at a polling booth in Sarajevo, December 3, 2011. Croatian nationals living in Bosnia went to the polls on December 3 and 4. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
41 / 48
<p>Owen Williams (top) of Wales vies against Ed Jenkins of Australia during their Sevens World Series rugby match in Dubai, December 2, 2011. Wales beat Australia 33-14. REUTERS/Sonza Gabriel (</p>

Owen Williams (top) of Wales vies against Ed Jenkins of Australia during their Sevens World Series rugby match in Dubai, December 2, 2011. Wales beat Australia 33-14. REUTERS/Sonza Gabriel (

Monday, December 05, 2011

Owen Williams (top) of Wales vies against Ed Jenkins of Australia during their Sevens World Series rugby match in Dubai, December 2, 2011. Wales beat Australia 33-14. REUTERS/Sonza Gabriel (

Close
42 / 48
<p>Lara Gut of Switzerland is surrounded by snow while stopping following her fourth place finish during the Women's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Lara Gut of Switzerland is surrounded by snow while stopping following her fourth place finish during the Women's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Monday, December 05, 2011

Lara Gut of Switzerland is surrounded by snow while stopping following her fourth place finish during the Women's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
43 / 48
<p>Participants compete on the Bund near the Huangpu River during the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Penny Young </p>

Participants compete on the Bund near the Huangpu River during the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Penny Young

Monday, December 05, 2011

Participants compete on the Bund near the Huangpu River during the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Penny Young

Close
44 / 48
<p>Women climb the stairs to the stands before the start of the Davis Cup final singles rubber match of Spain's Rafael Nadal against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the Olympic Stadium in Seville, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Women climb the stairs to the stands before the start of the Davis Cup final singles rubber match of Spain's Rafael Nadal against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the Olympic Stadium in Seville, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Women climb the stairs to the stands before the start of the Davis Cup final singles rubber match of Spain's Rafael Nadal against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the Olympic Stadium in Seville, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
45 / 48
<p>Smoke rises from a government vehicle after it was set on fire by members of the Youth Association Nepal (YAN), a sister wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), during a protest in Kathmandu, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Smoke rises from a government vehicle after it was set on fire by members of the Youth Association Nepal (YAN), a sister wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), during a protest in Kathmandu, December 4, 2011....more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Smoke rises from a government vehicle after it was set on fire by members of the Youth Association Nepal (YAN), a sister wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), during a protest in Kathmandu, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
46 / 48
<p>Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn assists Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C) as he delivers his birthday speech from the balcony of the Grand Palace together with Queen Sirikit (3rd R), Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn (2nd R), Princess Chulabhorn (L) and other members of royal family in Bangkok, December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn assists Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C) as he delivers his birthday speech from the balcony of the Grand Palace together with Queen Sirikit (3rd R), Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn (2nd R), Princess Chulabhorn...more

Monday, December 05, 2011

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn assists Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C) as he delivers his birthday speech from the balcony of the Grand Palace together with Queen Sirikit (3rd R), Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn (2nd R), Princess Chulabhorn (L) and other members of royal family in Bangkok, December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
47 / 48
<p>Afghan men sell bread along a street as they wait for customers in Kabul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan men sell bread along a street as they wait for customers in Kabul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, December 05, 2011

Afghan men sell bread along a street as they wait for customers in Kabul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

02 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

01 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

30 Nov 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

29 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast