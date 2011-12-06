Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 6, 2011 | 6:20pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2-5 Cavalry Regiment watch illumination rounds during a night patrol near Camp Kalsu in Tunis, Iraq December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2-5 Cavalry Regiment watch illumination rounds during a night patrol near Camp Kalsu in Tunis, Iraq December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2-5 Cavalry Regiment watch illumination rounds during a night patrol near Camp Kalsu in Tunis, Iraq December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 24
<p>Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 24
<p>Shi'ite Muslim men take part in self-flagellation during a religious procession ahead of the Ashura festival in Peshawar December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

Shi'ite Muslim men take part in self-flagellation during a religious procession ahead of the Ashura festival in Peshawar December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Shi'ite Muslim men take part in self-flagellation during a religious procession ahead of the Ashura festival in Peshawar December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
3 / 24
<p>A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 24
<p>Ugandans Kenneth Sebagal (R) and Malou Geofrey from Third Country Nationals, that provide base security for Camp Kalsu, walk through the base near Hillla, December 5, 2011. They were departing the base after serving at the camp en route for home to Uganda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Ugandans Kenneth Sebagal (R) and Malou Geofrey from Third Country Nationals, that provide base security for Camp Kalsu, walk through the base near Hillla, December 5, 2011. They were departing the base after serving at the camp en route for home to...more

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Ugandans Kenneth Sebagal (R) and Malou Geofrey from Third Country Nationals, that provide base security for Camp Kalsu, walk through the base near Hillla, December 5, 2011. They were departing the base after serving at the camp en route for home to Uganda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 24
<p>France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter the Elysee Palace in Paris December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter the Elysee Palace in Paris December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter the Elysee Palace in Paris December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
6 / 24
<p>A woman cries after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as he returns to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A woman cries after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as he returns to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A woman cries after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as he returns to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 24
<p>Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev </p>

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
8 / 24
<p>People carry an injured woman during a demonstration in support of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

People carry an injured woman during a demonstration in support of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

People carry an injured woman during a demonstration in support of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
9 / 24
<p>An ANCOP Afghan Federal Police officer poses for a picture in the local ANCOP headquarters in Baglan, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

An ANCOP Afghan Federal Police officer poses for a picture in the local ANCOP headquarters in Baglan, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

An ANCOP Afghan Federal Police officer poses for a picture in the local ANCOP headquarters in Baglan, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
10 / 24
<p>Residential homes are covered in fresh snow in this aerial view of Calgary, Alberta December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Residential homes are covered in fresh snow in this aerial view of Calgary, Alberta December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Residential homes are covered in fresh snow in this aerial view of Calgary, Alberta December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 24
<p>A man carries his child in front of barricades built by the Egyptian military at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place in late November, near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 5, 2011. The graffiti depicts police captain Mahmoud Sobhi, who is "wanted" for aiming at protesters eyes, and the army (R) with the words "Know your enemy" written above it. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A man carries his child in front of barricades built by the Egyptian military at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place in late November, near Tahrir Square in Cairo...more

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A man carries his child in front of barricades built by the Egyptian military at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place in late November, near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 5, 2011. The graffiti depicts police captain Mahmoud Sobhi, who is "wanted" for aiming at protesters eyes, and the army (R) with the words "Know your enemy" written above it. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 24
<p>Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
13 / 24
<p>People clean the surrounds of a house covered by volcanic mudflow after Mount Gamalama erupted in Ternate, Indonesia' s North Maluku province December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

People clean the surrounds of a house covered by volcanic mudflow after Mount Gamalama erupted in Ternate, Indonesia' s North Maluku province December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

People clean the surrounds of a house covered by volcanic mudflow after Mount Gamalama erupted in Ternate, Indonesia' s North Maluku province December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 24
<p>A woman walks past graffiti on the side of a building in Dublin December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A woman walks past graffiti on the side of a building in Dublin December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

A woman walks past graffiti on the side of a building in Dublin December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
15 / 24
<p>Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
16 / 24
<p>Newly elected members of the Swiss national parliament stand for the national anthem during a ceremony after being formally sworn-in during the first parliamentary session at the Bundeshaus (Swiss Parliament) in Bern December 5, 2011. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

Newly elected members of the Swiss national parliament stand for the national anthem during a ceremony after being formally sworn-in during the first parliamentary session at the Bundeshaus (Swiss Parliament) in Bern December 5, 2011. Picture taken...more

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Newly elected members of the Swiss national parliament stand for the national anthem during a ceremony after being formally sworn-in during the first parliamentary session at the Bundeshaus (Swiss Parliament) in Bern December 5, 2011. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Close
17 / 24
<p>Women agricultural labourers sit in a tractor trailer as they wait to return home at the end of a work day outside Sangli, south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Women agricultural labourers sit in a tractor trailer as they wait to return home at the end of a work day outside Sangli, south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Women agricultural labourers sit in a tractor trailer as they wait to return home at the end of a work day outside Sangli, south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
18 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with an Afghan women's civil society delegation during an international conference on the future of Afghanistan, in Bonn December 5, 2011. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with an Afghan women's civil society delegation during an international conference on the future of Afghanistan, in Bonn December 5, 2011. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with an Afghan women's civil society delegation during an international conference on the future of Afghanistan, in Bonn December 5, 2011. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Close
19 / 24
<p>People react after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on his return to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People react after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on his return to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

People react after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on his return to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 24
<p>Police officers investigate wrecked luxury cars at the site of a traffic accident on the Chugoku Expressway in Shimonoseki, southwestern Japan, December 4, 2011. Ten people were slightly injured in the pile up involving eight Ferraris, a Lamborghini, two Mercedes-Benz and two Japanese cars, according to the police. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Police officers investigate wrecked luxury cars at the site of a traffic accident on the Chugoku Expressway in Shimonoseki, southwestern Japan, December 4, 2011. Ten people were slightly injured in the pile up involving eight Ferraris, a Lamborghini,...more

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Police officers investigate wrecked luxury cars at the site of a traffic accident on the Chugoku Expressway in Shimonoseki, southwestern Japan, December 4, 2011. Ten people were slightly injured in the pile up involving eight Ferraris, a Lamborghini, two Mercedes-Benz and two Japanese cars, according to the police. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
21 / 24
<p>Palestinians hold pictures of their jailed relatives as they take part in a protest in Gaza City, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah </p>

Palestinians hold pictures of their jailed relatives as they take part in a protest in Gaza City, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Palestinians hold pictures of their jailed relatives as they take part in a protest in Gaza City, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah

Close
22 / 24
<p>Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo waits for the judges to arrive at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, December 5, 2011. Gbagbo appeared before the ICC on Monday to face charges of crimes against humanity including murder and rape. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool </p>

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo waits for the judges to arrive at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, December 5, 2011. Gbagbo appeared before the ICC on Monday to face charges of crimes against humanity...more

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo waits for the judges to arrive at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, December 5, 2011. Gbagbo appeared before the ICC on Monday to face charges of crimes against humanity including murder and rape. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Close
23 / 24
<p>Liverpool's Andy Carroll heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Liverpool's Andy Carroll heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

Liverpool's Andy Carroll heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 48 hours.

05 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

02 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

01 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

30 Nov 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast