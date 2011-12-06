Editor's choice
U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2-5 Cavalry Regiment watch illumination rounds during a night patrol near Camp Kalsu in Tunis, Iraq December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shi'ite Muslim men take part in self-flagellation during a religious procession ahead of the Ashura festival in Peshawar December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ugandans Kenneth Sebagal (R) and Malou Geofrey from Third Country Nationals, that provide base security for Camp Kalsu, walk through the base near Hillla, December 5, 2011. They were departing the base after serving at the camp en route for home to...more
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter the Elysee Palace in Paris December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman cries after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as he returns to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
People carry an injured woman during a demonstration in support of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An ANCOP Afghan Federal Police officer poses for a picture in the local ANCOP headquarters in Baglan, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Residential homes are covered in fresh snow in this aerial view of Calgary, Alberta December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man carries his child in front of barricades built by the Egyptian military at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place in late November, near Tahrir Square in Cairo...more
Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People clean the surrounds of a house covered by volcanic mudflow after Mount Gamalama erupted in Ternate, Indonesia' s North Maluku province December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past graffiti on the side of a building in Dublin December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Newly elected members of the Swiss national parliament stand for the national anthem during a ceremony after being formally sworn-in during the first parliamentary session at the Bundeshaus (Swiss Parliament) in Bern December 5, 2011. Picture taken...more
Women agricultural labourers sit in a tractor trailer as they wait to return home at the end of a work day outside Sangli, south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with an Afghan women's civil society delegation during an international conference on the future of Afghanistan, in Bonn December 5, 2011. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
People react after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on his return to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Police officers investigate wrecked luxury cars at the site of a traffic accident on the Chugoku Expressway in Shimonoseki, southwestern Japan, December 4, 2011. Ten people were slightly injured in the pile up involving eight Ferraris, a Lamborghini,...more
Palestinians hold pictures of their jailed relatives as they take part in a protest in Gaza City, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo waits for the judges to arrive at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, December 5, 2011. Gbagbo appeared before the ICC on Monday to face charges of crimes against humanity...more
Liverpool's Andy Carroll heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
