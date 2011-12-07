Editor's choice
People react seconds after a suicide blast targeting a Shi'ite Muslim gathering in Kabul, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Najibullah Musafer
People react seconds after a suicide blast targeting a Shi'ite Muslim gathering in Kabul, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Najibullah Musafer
A protester throws a petrol bomb against riot police guarding the parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square during clashes, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester throws a petrol bomb against riot police guarding the parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square during clashes, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Occupy Wall Street tape hangs across the door of an abandoned foreclosed upon property where demonstrators protested in the East New York section of Brooklyn in New York City, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Occupy Wall Street tape hangs across the door of an abandoned foreclosed upon property where demonstrators protested in the East New York section of Brooklyn in New York City, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters get up after blocking a road during a protest against the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Toronto, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Protesters get up after blocking a road during a protest against the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Toronto, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
U.S. Army Sgt. Larrison Manygats, from Coal Mine Mesa, Arizona, of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion walks with his guitar near his containerized housing unit at Camp Kalsu near Hillla, Iraq December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. Army Sgt. Larrison Manygats, from Coal Mine Mesa, Arizona, of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion walks with his guitar near his containerized housing unit at Camp Kalsu near Hillla, Iraq December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, stands next to a fence after police entered the factory with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A factory worker from Hi-P International, who is on strike, stands next to a fence after police entered the factory with trucks to remove heavy machinery, at a suburban area of Shanghai December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor wait outside before starting their tour of the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S.Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner leaves the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
U.S.Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner leaves the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A boy waits for his father as he sits in their vehicle in the southern Serbian town of Trgoviste November 8, 2011. Serbia has lost more than 377,000 people -- 5 percent of its population -- over the past nine years, according to the results of its...more
A boy waits for his father as he sits in their vehicle in the southern Serbian town of Trgoviste November 8, 2011. Serbia has lost more than 377,000 people -- 5 percent of its population -- over the past nine years, according to the results of its most recent census released last month. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men load a television into a garbage bin during a protest against what they say is the broadcasting of immoral content by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, outside one of the broadcaster's studios in Jerusalem December 6,...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men load a television into a garbage bin during a protest against what they say is the broadcasting of immoral content by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, outside one of the broadcaster's studios in Jerusalem December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A veiled woman casts her vote during the second day of the parliamentary run-off elections at a polling station in Cairo December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A veiled woman casts her vote during the second day of the parliamentary run-off elections at a polling station in Cairo December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Tugs move the damaged the Vale Beijing, a 361-metre-long vessel that is loaded with 384,300 tonnes of iron ore, at Ponta da Madeira Port near the northern Brazilian city of Sao Luis, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Biaman Prado
Tugs move the damaged the Vale Beijing, a 361-metre-long vessel that is loaded with 384,300 tonnes of iron ore, at Ponta da Madeira Port near the northern Brazilian city of Sao Luis, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Biaman Prado
Defected army soldiers take positions after they heard gunfire from the side of forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Defected army soldiers take positions after they heard gunfire from the side of forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Two women wearing false beards from a women's protest group are forcibly removed from the stage at the start of the UMP party's 3rd Grand National Convention to Present their 2012 Project in Paris, December 6, 2011. Sign reads, "Racism is good,...more
Two women wearing false beards from a women's protest group are forcibly removed from the stage at the start of the UMP party's 3rd Grand National Convention to Present their 2012 Project in Paris, December 6, 2011. Sign reads, "Racism is good, Sexism is better". REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The chief of Belgium's francophone Socialist Party (PS) Elio Di Rupo (L) is sworn in as Prime Minister in the presence of King Albert II (R) at the Laeken Royal Palace in Brussels December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The chief of Belgium's francophone Socialist Party (PS) Elio Di Rupo (L) is sworn in as Prime Minister in the presence of King Albert II (R) at the Laeken Royal Palace in Brussels December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at his Chicago home, after the first day of his sentencing hearing, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich arrives at his Chicago home, after the first day of his sentencing hearing, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Shi'ite Muslims bleed after flagellating themselves during an Ashura procession in Mumbai December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Muslims bleed after flagellating themselves during an Ashura procession in Mumbai December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People view the "Organismo", an art installation by Spanish artist Marina Nunez, being projected on the Niemeyer Center dome in commemoration of the Bicentennial of Cadiz in Aviles, December 6, 2011. This is one of the last exhibitions before the...more
People view the "Organismo", an art installation by Spanish artist Marina Nunez, being projected on the Niemeyer Center dome in commemoration of the Bicentennial of Cadiz in Aviles, December 6, 2011. This is one of the last exhibitions before the closure of the Niemeyer Center on December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy gestures next to Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt as he inaugurates the new headquarters of Google France in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy gestures next to Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt as he inaugurates the new headquarters of Google France in Paris December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Shi'ite Muslims beat themselves as they walk around a symbolic tomb at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura on day eight of Muslim holy month of Moharram, near Tehran's grand bazaar (Market) December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza...more
Shi'ite Muslims beat themselves as they walk around a symbolic tomb at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura on day eight of Muslim holy month of Moharram, near Tehran's grand bazaar (Market) December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A man passes the Guinness beer factory in the city centre of Dublin December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man passes the Guinness beer factory in the city centre of Dublin December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is escorted by his bodyguards after speaking during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut suburbs, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Sharif Karim
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is escorted by his bodyguards after speaking during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut suburbs, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Sharif Karim
A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A model uses her mobile phone as she gets ready backstage before the 2012 Korea Hair Collection in Seoul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
Editor's choice
A selection of our best photos from the past 48 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.