Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 8, 2011 | 6:25pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>Police disperse protesters who are trying to force their way towards the Presidential Palace in Manila for a three-day "camping out" protest dubbed as "Occupy Mendiola", the country's own version of the worldwide Occupy Movement, Philippines, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Police disperse protesters who are trying to force their way towards the Presidential Palace in Manila for a three-day "camping out" protest dubbed as "Occupy Mendiola", the country's own version of the worldwide Occupy Movement, Philippines,...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Police disperse protesters who are trying to force their way towards the Presidential Palace in Manila for a three-day "camping out" protest dubbed as "Occupy Mendiola", the country's own version of the worldwide Occupy Movement, Philippines, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
1 / 24
<p>A homeless person (background) sleeps as revellers prepare to attend a clown parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A homeless person (background) sleeps as revellers prepare to attend a clown parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A homeless person (background) sleeps as revellers prepare to attend a clown parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 24
<p>A woman watches television in her flooded house in Cali, Colombia, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

A woman watches television in her flooded house in Cali, Colombia, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A woman watches television in her flooded house in Cali, Colombia, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
3 / 24
<p>A bust of the Chinese philosopher Confucius lies on the ground in an abandoned stone carving workshop in the town of Dangcheng in Quyang county, southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. The small town situated in Hebei province has a history of stone carving dating back more than two thousand years. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A bust of the Chinese philosopher Confucius lies on the ground in an abandoned stone carving workshop in the town of Dangcheng in Quyang county, southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. The small town situated in Hebei province has a history of stone...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A bust of the Chinese philosopher Confucius lies on the ground in an abandoned stone carving workshop in the town of Dangcheng in Quyang county, southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. The small town situated in Hebei province has a history of stone carving dating back more than two thousand years. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys use binoculars as they attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys use binoculars as they attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys use binoculars as they attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 24
<p>A relative cries near the grave of a victim of Tuesday's bomb attack against Shi'ite Muslims, during a funeral ceremony in Kabul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A relative cries near the grave of a victim of Tuesday's bomb attack against Shi'ite Muslims, during a funeral ceremony in Kabul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A relative cries near the grave of a victim of Tuesday's bomb attack against Shi'ite Muslims, during a funeral ceremony in Kabul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 24
<p>People help to carry a water hose as they try to put a fire at the scene of a bomb explosion in Nigeria's northern city of Kaduna, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

People help to carry a water hose as they try to put a fire at the scene of a bomb explosion in Nigeria's northern city of Kaduna, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 08, 2011

People help to carry a water hose as they try to put a fire at the scene of a bomb explosion in Nigeria's northern city of Kaduna, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 24
<p>People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and burning its replica would alleviate them of these problems. However, environmental groups have condemned the ceremony, saying it is a source of air pollution, while religious groups have considered this a form of devil worship. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and burning its replica would alleviate them of these problems. However, environmental groups have condemned the ceremony, saying it is a source of air pollution, while religious groups have considered this a form of devil worship. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 24
<p>Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL game in Vancouver, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL game in Vancouver, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL game in Vancouver, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
9 / 24
<p>Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
10 / 24
<p>A woman sits with her daughter at the back of a truck on a road just outside the city of Baoding, 120 km (74 miles) southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A woman sits with her daughter at the back of a truck on a road just outside the city of Baoding, 120 km (74 miles) southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A woman sits with her daughter at the back of a truck on a road just outside the city of Baoding, 120 km (74 miles) southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
12 / 24
<p>Police detain an opposition activist during a protest against the recent election results in St. Petersburg, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Police detain an opposition activist during a protest against the recent election results in St. Petersburg, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Police detain an opposition activist during a protest against the recent election results in St. Petersburg, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
13 / 24
<p>Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 24
<p>Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (3rd R) is hugged by his son before entering Maasiyahu prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav began serving his jail sentence on Wednesday for a rape conviction. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (3rd R) is hugged by his son before entering Maasiyahu prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav began serving his jail sentence on Wednesday for a rape conviction. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (3rd R) is hugged by his son before entering Maasiyahu prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav began serving his jail sentence on Wednesday for a rape conviction. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 24
<p>A Galatasaray fan stands in front of a huge team flag prior to their Turkish Super League match against Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

A Galatasaray fan stands in front of a huge team flag prior to their Turkish Super League match against Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A Galatasaray fan stands in front of a huge team flag prior to their Turkish Super League match against Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
16 / 24
<p>Residents from Taean county attend a rally to denounce Samsung Group in front of their main office in Seoul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Residents from Taean county attend a rally to denounce Samsung Group in front of their main office in Seoul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Residents from Taean county attend a rally to denounce Samsung Group in front of their main office in Seoul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
17 / 24
<p>Actor David Warren, who has been playing Santa for the past ten years, holds seven-month-old Olivia Ruch at Santa's Grotto in Selfridges department store in London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Actor David Warren, who has been playing Santa for the past ten years, holds seven-month-old Olivia Ruch at Santa's Grotto in Selfridges department store in London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Actor David Warren, who has been playing Santa for the past ten years, holds seven-month-old Olivia Ruch at Santa's Grotto in Selfridges department store in London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 24
<p>A protester is arrested on K Street during an Occupy DC protest in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino </p>

A protester is arrested on K Street during an Occupy DC protest in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino

Thursday, December 08, 2011

A protester is arrested on K Street during an Occupy DC protest in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino

Close
19 / 24
<p>Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev looks on during a ceremony to present standards to Cossack troops in Moscow's Kremlin, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin </p>

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev looks on during a ceremony to present standards to Cossack troops in Moscow's Kremlin, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev looks on during a ceremony to present standards to Cossack troops in Moscow's Kremlin, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
20 / 24
<p>Napoli's Marek Hamsik (L) celebrates with teammates winning after their Champions League Group A soccer match against Villarreal at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Napoli's Marek Hamsik (L) celebrates with teammates winning after their Champions League Group A soccer match against Villarreal at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Napoli's Marek Hamsik (L) celebrates with teammates winning after their Champions League Group A soccer match against Villarreal at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
21 / 24
<p>Italian police officers lead Mafia boss Michele Zagaria from a police station in the southern city of Caserta, italy, December 7, 2011. Italian police arrested Mafia boss Michele Zagaria, one of the country's most-wanted fugitives and head of the powerful Casalesi clan that controlled a swathe of territory north of Naples. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca </p>

Italian police officers lead Mafia boss Michele Zagaria from a police station in the southern city of Caserta, italy, December 7, 2011. Italian police arrested Mafia boss Michele Zagaria, one of the country's most-wanted fugitives and head of the...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Italian police officers lead Mafia boss Michele Zagaria from a police station in the southern city of Caserta, italy, December 7, 2011. Italian police arrested Mafia boss Michele Zagaria, one of the country's most-wanted fugitives and head of the powerful Casalesi clan that controlled a swathe of territory north of Naples. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Close
22 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs as she poses for a group photo with Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Portas (top) and Greece's Foreign Minister Stavros Dimas during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs as she poses for a group photo with Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Portas (top) and Greece's Foreign Minister Stavros Dimas during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in...more

Thursday, December 08, 2011

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs as she poses for a group photo with Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Portas (top) and Greece's Foreign Minister Stavros Dimas during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
23 / 24
<p>Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum, Sudan, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum, Sudan, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Thursday, December 08, 2011

Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum, Sudan, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

07 Dec 2011
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

06 Dec 2011
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 48 hours.

05 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

02 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast