People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and burning its replica would alleviate them of these problems. However, environmental groups have condemned the ceremony, saying it is a source of air pollution, while religious groups have considered this a form of devil worship. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez