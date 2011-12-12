Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2011 | 6:50pm IST

Editor's Choice

<p>Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, December 12, 2011

Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 24
<p>A woman is seen through a picture of the London skyline in a shop in the City of London December 9, 2011. Europe secured an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the other 26 countries in a fiscal union and was isolated. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A woman is seen through a picture of the London skyline in a shop in the City of London December 9, 2011. Europe secured an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

A woman is seen through a picture of the London skyline in a shop in the City of London December 9, 2011. Europe secured an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the other 26 countries in a fiscal union and was isolated. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 24
<p>Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan December 9, 2011. Militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at trucks loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan in the southwestern city of Quetta in Baluchistan province, setting fire to 25 vehicles, police officials said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed </p>

Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan December 9, 2011. Militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at trucks loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Smoke and flames rise past residents standing along the wall of a truck terminal where fuel tankers were set ablaze in Quetta, Pakistan December 9, 2011. Militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at trucks loaded with fuel and supplies for NATO troops in Afghanistan in the southwestern city of Quetta in Baluchistan province, setting fire to 25 vehicles, police officials said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
3 / 24
<p>A Palestinian girl sits on the ground as Israeli soldiers detain activists during clashes in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 11, 2011. The clashes erupted after the funeral of Palestinian demonstrator Mustafa Tamimi, who sustained a head injury during a Friday protest and died of his wounds on Saturday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian girl sits on the ground as Israeli soldiers detain activists during clashes in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 11, 2011. The clashes erupted after the funeral of Palestinian demonstrator Mustafa Tamimi, who...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

A Palestinian girl sits on the ground as Israeli soldiers detain activists during clashes in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah December 11, 2011. The clashes erupted after the funeral of Palestinian demonstrator Mustafa Tamimi, who sustained a head injury during a Friday protest and died of his wounds on Saturday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
4 / 24
<p>An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha, Qatar December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad </p>

An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha, Qatar December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Monday, December 12, 2011

An actor performs during the opening ceremony of the Arab Games in Doha in Doha, Qatar December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Close
5 / 24
<p>LA Nathan Attis of Plymouth is embraced after disembarking from the Royal Navy helicopter carrier HMS Ocean at Devonport naval base in Plymouth, southwest England December 9, 2011. The ship returned in time for Christmas after a seven and a half month deployment. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

LA Nathan Attis of Plymouth is embraced after disembarking from the Royal Navy helicopter carrier HMS Ocean at Devonport naval base in Plymouth, southwest England December 9, 2011. The ship returned in time for Christmas after a seven and a half...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

LA Nathan Attis of Plymouth is embraced after disembarking from the Royal Navy helicopter carrier HMS Ocean at Devonport naval base in Plymouth, southwest England December 9, 2011. The ship returned in time for Christmas after a seven and a half month deployment. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
6 / 24
<p>An unidentified man helps with preparations before the start of a screening in Kabul, Afghanistan December 8, 2011. In a dusty, dimly lit Kabul basement, British cinema fan club "Secret Cinema" launched their first movie event outside Britain on Thursday evening, bringing costume, audience participation and light-hearted mystery to the high-security Afghan capital. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

An unidentified man helps with preparations before the start of a screening in Kabul, Afghanistan December 8, 2011. In a dusty, dimly lit Kabul basement, British cinema fan club "Secret Cinema" launched their first movie event outside Britain on...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

An unidentified man helps with preparations before the start of a screening in Kabul, Afghanistan December 8, 2011. In a dusty, dimly lit Kabul basement, British cinema fan club "Secret Cinema" launched their first movie event outside Britain on Thursday evening, bringing costume, audience participation and light-hearted mystery to the high-security Afghan capital. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 24
<p>Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Thursday of stirring up protests against his 12-year rule and said foreign countries were spending hundreds of millions of dollars to influence Russian elections. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Thursday of stirring up protests against his 12-year rule and said foreign countries were spending hundreds of millions of dollars to influence Russian elections. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
8 / 24
<p>Two men dressed as Santa Claus use a toilet in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara, Italy December 10, 2011. A group of people dressed up as Santa Claus to attend the "European Meeting of Santa Claus" where they sang Christmas carols and interacted with passers-by to spread the joy of Christmas, according to organisers. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Two men dressed as Santa Claus use a toilet in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara, Italy December 10, 2011. A group of people dressed up as Santa Claus to attend the "European Meeting of Santa Claus" where they sang Christmas carols and interacted with...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Two men dressed as Santa Claus use a toilet in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara, Italy December 10, 2011. A group of people dressed up as Santa Claus to attend the "European Meeting of Santa Claus" where they sang Christmas carols and interacted with passers-by to spread the joy of Christmas, according to organisers. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
9 / 24
<p>Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia on Saturday to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva </p>

Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia on Saturday to demand an...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Riot police stand guard during a rally in Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of cities across Russia on Saturday to demand an end to Vladimir Putin's rule and complain about alleged election fraud in the biggest show of defiance since he took power more than a decade ago. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Close
10 / 24
<p>People enter the newest Apple Store during the opening on the East Balcony in the main lobby of New York City's Grand Central Station December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People enter the newest Apple Store during the opening on the East Balcony in the main lobby of New York City's Grand Central Station December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, December 12, 2011

People enter the newest Apple Store during the opening on the East Balcony in the main lobby of New York City's Grand Central Station December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 24
<p>A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata, India December 9, 2011. Fire swept through a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Friday, killing at least 40 people, most of them patients, officials said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata, India December 9, 2011. Fire swept through a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Friday, killing at least 40 people, most of them patients, officials...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

A fire fighter evacuates a patient from a hospital after it caught fire in Kolkata, India December 9, 2011. Fire swept through a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Friday, killing at least 40 people, most of them patients, officials said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
12 / 24
<p>People skate on an ice rink at Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

People skate on an ice rink at Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Monday, December 12, 2011

People skate on an ice rink at Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower in Paris December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
13 / 24
<p>U.S. Military Academy cadets wave a flag in the stands prior to the 112th Army-Navy football game in Landover, Maryland, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

U.S. Military Academy cadets wave a flag in the stands prior to the 112th Army-Navy football game in Landover, Maryland, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, December 12, 2011

U.S. Military Academy cadets wave a flag in the stands prior to the 112th Army-Navy football game in Landover, Maryland, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 24
<p>A hunter releases his tame golden eagle during an annual hunting competition outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

A hunter releases his tame golden eagle during an annual hunting competition outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, December 12, 2011

A hunter releases his tame golden eagle during an annual hunting competition outside Almaty, Kazakhstan December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
15 / 24
<p>A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Monday, December 12, 2011

A golfer hits a shot on a driving range amid dense fog during a cold morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
16 / 24
<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters as she leaves Congress after her swearing in for her second mandate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout </p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters as she leaves Congress after her swearing in for her second mandate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout

Monday, December 12, 2011

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets supporters as she leaves Congress after her swearing in for her second mandate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout

Close
17 / 24
<p>The earth's shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse above the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

The earth's shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse above the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, December 12, 2011

The earth's shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse above the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
18 / 24
<p>Tom Hilde of Norway sits on a chair lift on his way to second round of the ski jumping World Cup event in Harrachov, Czech Republic December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

Tom Hilde of Norway sits on a chair lift on his way to second round of the ski jumping World Cup event in Harrachov, Czech Republic December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Monday, December 12, 2011

Tom Hilde of Norway sits on a chair lift on his way to second round of the ski jumping World Cup event in Harrachov, Czech Republic December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
19 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney casts a shadow on a U.S. flag while speaking at a "We the People Freedom Forum" in Hudson, New Hampshire December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney casts a shadow on a U.S. flag while speaking at a "We the People Freedom Forum" in Hudson, New Hampshire December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, December 12, 2011

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney casts a shadow on a U.S. flag while speaking at a "We the People Freedom Forum" in Hudson, New Hampshire December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 24
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany spins on Midsummer Boulevard during a show run event in Milton Keynes, central England, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany spins on Midsummer Boulevard during a show run event in Milton Keynes, central England, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, December 12, 2011

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany spins on Midsummer Boulevard during a show run event in Milton Keynes, central England, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
21 / 24
<p>A paramilitary soldier stands guard as paramilitary recruits walk in a line before boarding a train at the railway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A paramilitary soldier stands guard as paramilitary recruits walk in a line before boarding a train at the railway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 12, 2011

A paramilitary soldier stands guard as paramilitary recruits walk in a line before boarding a train at the railway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 24
<p>Member of Parliament Morteza Aghatehrani looks on as he sits on the floor at the parliament in Tehran, Iran December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Member of Parliament Morteza Aghatehrani looks on as he sits on the floor at the parliament in Tehran, Iran December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, December 12, 2011

Member of Parliament Morteza Aghatehrani looks on as he sits on the floor at the parliament in Tehran, Iran December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
23 / 24
<p>Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest outside the hotel where China's Deputy Chief of General Staff of the People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian is staying, in New Delhi, India December 9, 2011. Dozens of Tibetan exiles on Friday protested against the visit of Ma Xiaotian. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest outside the hotel where China's Deputy Chief of General Staff of the People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian is staying, in New Delhi, India December 9, 2011. Dozens of Tibetan exiles on Friday protested...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Police detain a Tibetan exile during a protest outside the hotel where China's Deputy Chief of General Staff of the People's Liberation Army Ma Xiaotian is staying, in New Delhi, India December 9, 2011. Dozens of Tibetan exiles on Friday protested against the visit of Ma Xiaotian. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

09 Dec 2011
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

08 Dec 2011
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

07 Dec 2011
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

06 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast