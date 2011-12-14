Pedro Garcia Arredondo, former chief (1974-1982) of the "Commando 6" unit, part of the former Guatemalan National Police, listens during his hearing at the Supreme Court of Guatemala City, December 13, 2011. Garcia Arredondo is accused of involvement in the disappearance of college student Edgar Saenz Calito in 1981, according to the court. Spain's National Court has also issued a warrant for him against crimes of terrorism, murder and kidnapping for his alleged involvement in the burning of the Spanish embassy in Guatemala on January 30, 1980, where a total of 31 people were killed. The charges against Garcia Arredondo are based on files of the former Guatemalan National Police, discovered by accident in 2005. The files contain information and activities carried out by the former national police. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez