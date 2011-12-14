Editor's Choice
A man walks past the Casablanca Hotel that has been bombed down by Shi'ite rebels during recent fighting with government forces in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man walks past the Casablanca Hotel that has been bombed down by Shi'ite rebels during recent fighting with government forces in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong December 12, 2011. The government should increase the supply of public housing as housing problems for low-income families have...more
A student practices soccer at a basketball court of a secondary school in front of a public housing estate in Hong Kong December 12, 2011. The government should increase the supply of public housing as housing problems for low-income families have exacerbated over the past year amid the rising cost of rent, government radio quoted social welfare groups. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
An Iraqi man rides a motorbike in Karrada district, in Baghdad, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An Iraqi man rides a motorbike in Karrada district, in Baghdad, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Residents protest against a decision announcing Diyala province as an autonomy, outside the headquarters of the Diyala local government in central Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents protest against a decision announcing Diyala province as an autonomy, outside the headquarters of the Diyala local government in central Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) northeast of Baghdad, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Two local residents row on a boat through a frosty fog as they cross the Shumikha Bay of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 23 degrees Celsius (minus 9.4 degrees Fahrenheit), some 53 km (33 miles) south of Russia's Siberian...more
Two local residents row on a boat through a frosty fog as they cross the Shumikha Bay of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 23 degrees Celsius (minus 9.4 degrees Fahrenheit), some 53 km (33 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, sit on a bench as shadows of boys, looking into the Zakariya madrassa, fall onto a classroom wall in Karachi December 13, 2011. Police in the Pakistani city of Karachi have rescued 54 students from the basement...more
Copies of the Koran, Islam's holy book, sit on a bench as shadows of boys, looking into the Zakariya madrassa, fall onto a classroom wall in Karachi December 13, 2011. Police in the Pakistani city of Karachi have rescued 54 students from the basement of an Islamic seminary, or madrassa, where they said they were kept in chains by clerics, beaten and barely fed. Police raided the Zakariya madrassa late on Monday on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan's commercial hub. They were now investigating whether it had any links to violent militant groups, which often recruit from hardline religious schools. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. A gunman killed four people, including himself, in an attack in Liege...more
Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. A gunman killed four people, including himself, in an attack in Liege on Tuesday, Belgian media reported. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Children lie in the back of an electric tricycle as their father picks them up outside a primary school in Shouxian town, Jiangsu province December 13, 2011. At least 15 children from the school were killed when their school bus crashed in China's...more
Children lie in the back of an electric tricycle as their father picks them up outside a primary school in Shouxian town, Jiangsu province December 13, 2011. At least 15 children from the school were killed when their school bus crashed in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, state media said on Tuesday. The bus rolled into a ditch as it veered off the road to avoid a pedicab, Xinhua News Agency said. REUTERS/Stringer
Egypt's Mohamed Elbohy (top) tries to score in front of Sudan's Mahmoud Doleeb Mohanad (R) during their men's handball game at the Arab Games in Doha December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Egypt's Mohamed Elbohy (top) tries to score in front of Sudan's Mahmoud Doleeb Mohanad (R) during their men's handball game at the Arab Games in Doha December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
The seats of Britain's members of the European Parliament are seen ahead of a debate on the last EU summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
The seats of Britain's members of the European Parliament are seen ahead of a debate on the last EU summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) talks to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner during a Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse as part of the Administration's Campaign to Cut Waste in the Eisenhower Executive...more
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) talks to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner during a Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse as part of the Administration's Campaign to Cut Waste in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House in Washington December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (L) gets out of a car with his wife Dottie (2nd R) as he arrives for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to hold him for trial on charges of sexually abusing boys,...more
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (L) gets out of a car with his wife Dottie (2nd R) as he arrives for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to hold him for trial on charges of sexually abusing boys, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, December 13, 2011. Sandusky on Tuesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing on sex abuse charges, meaning his case will go to trial. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Devotees surround an Idol of Rato Machhindranath while priests carry the idol into a temple during the ritual in Lalitpur December 13, 2011. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship the Machhindranath in...more
Devotees surround an Idol of Rato Machhindranath while priests carry the idol into a temple during the ritual in Lalitpur December 13, 2011. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship the Machhindranath in hope of good rain to prevent drought during the rice season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Former Olympus Corp CEO Michael Woodford speaks to reporters upon his arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo December 13, 2011. Woodford said on Tuesday that he has a realistic chance of winning a battle for control of the scandal-hit company and that he...more
Former Olympus Corp CEO Michael Woodford speaks to reporters upon his arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo December 13, 2011. Woodford said on Tuesday that he has a realistic chance of winning a battle for control of the scandal-hit company and that he had the support of two major shareholders. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Children rush onto the parade ground to collect spent rifle cartridges after an Armed Forces of Malta military parade to mark Malta's Republic Day in Valletta December 13, 2011. Malta, a former British colony, became a republic in 1974, ten years...more
Children rush onto the parade ground to collect spent rifle cartridges after an Armed Forces of Malta military parade to mark Malta's Republic Day in Valletta December 13, 2011. Malta, a former British colony, became a republic in 1974, ten years after gaining independence. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Women shout anti-government slogans as they march on a street in Isa town, south of Manama December 13, 2011. Dozens of female family members of those detained in the government crackdown on protesters at the Pearl roundabout in February on Tuesday...more
Women shout anti-government slogans as they march on a street in Isa town, south of Manama December 13, 2011. Dozens of female family members of those detained in the government crackdown on protesters at the Pearl roundabout in February on Tuesday asked for the release of the detainees, who are currently on a hunger strike. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Canada's Team Red Phillip Danault (C) is hit by Team White Mathew Dumba (L) and Jaden Schwartz during the first period of their inter-squad game at the Canadian national junior hockey team selection camp in Calgary, Alberta, December 12, 2011. The...more
Canada's Team Red Phillip Danault (C) is hit by Team White Mathew Dumba (L) and Jaden Schwartz during the first period of their inter-squad game at the Canadian national junior hockey team selection camp in Calgary, Alberta, December 12, 2011. The Canadian national team will play in the upcoming World Junior Hockey tournament in Calgary and Edmonton from December 26 to January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Pedro Garcia Arredondo, former chief (1974-1982) of the "Commando 6" unit, part of the former Guatemalan National Police, listens during his hearing at the Supreme Court of Guatemala City, December 13, 2011. Garcia Arredondo is accused of involvement...more
Pedro Garcia Arredondo, former chief (1974-1982) of the "Commando 6" unit, part of the former Guatemalan National Police, listens during his hearing at the Supreme Court of Guatemala City, December 13, 2011. Garcia Arredondo is accused of involvement in the disappearance of college student Edgar Saenz Calito in 1981, according to the court. Spain's National Court has also issued a warrant for him against crimes of terrorism, murder and kidnapping for his alleged involvement in the burning of the Spanish embassy in Guatemala on January 30, 1980, where a total of 31 people were killed. The charges against Garcia Arredondo are based on files of the former Guatemalan National Police, discovered by accident in 2005. The files contain information and activities carried out by the former national police. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People pass by a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the introduction of Martial Law in Poland in the Old town of Warsaw December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
People pass by a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the introduction of Martial Law in Poland in the Old town of Warsaw December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Seattle Seahawks tight end Zach Miller (86) is flipped over while being tackled by St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Fred Robbins (L) during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle December 12, 2011. The Seahawks...more
Seattle Seahawks tight end Zach Miller (86) is flipped over while being tackled by St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Fred Robbins (L) during the fourth quarter of their NFL football game at Centurylink Field in Seattle December 12, 2011. The Seahawks won 30-13. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Supporters of former Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko hold a rally before the hearings on Tymoshenko's appeal against her jail sentence outside a court building in Kiev December 13, 2011. The placard reads, "Will to Ukraine!" REUTERS/Gleb...more
Supporters of former Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko hold a rally before the hearings on Tymoshenko's appeal against her jail sentence outside a court building in Kiev December 13, 2011. The placard reads, "Will to Ukraine!" REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Protesters hold portraits of South Korean coastguard officer Lee Cheong-ho, during an anti-China protest near the Chinese embassy in Seoul December 13, 2011. Lee was stabbed to death by a Chinese fisherman on Monday in an operation to apprehend a...more
Protesters hold portraits of South Korean coastguard officer Lee Cheong-ho, during an anti-China protest near the Chinese embassy in Seoul December 13, 2011. Lee was stabbed to death by a Chinese fisherman on Monday in an operation to apprehend a Chinese vessel operating illegally near South Korean waters, a South Korean official said. Two South Koreans were stabbed in the operation in the Yellow Sea off the west coast near the border with North Korea, the coastguard said. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Occupy Oakland demonstrators sit on top of a trailer truck outside the Port of Oakland during the Occupy movements' attempts to shut down West Coast ports in Oakland, California December 12, 2011. Anti-Wall Street activists trying to shut down West...more
Occupy Oakland demonstrators sit on top of a trailer truck outside the Port of Oakland during the Occupy movements' attempts to shut down West Coast ports in Oakland, California December 12, 2011. Anti-Wall Street activists trying to shut down West Coast ports on Monday managed to close several terminals and at times clashed with police but fell short of mounting the full-scale cargo blockade they had promised. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People with disabilities protest in front of a police cordon during a demonstration against austerity measures in Athens December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People with disabilities protest in front of a police cordon during a demonstration against austerity measures in Athens December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.