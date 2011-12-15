Light is reflected in a glass barrier as German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin December 14, 2011. Europe can emerge stronger from its debt crisis if governments show patience and follow through on their plan to integrate their economies, Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday. "I am convinced that if we have the necessary patience and endurance, if we do not let reversals get us down, if we consistently move towards a fiscal and stability union, if we actually complete the economic and currency union ... then what I have always stated as our goal since the beginning of the crisis will come to pass," Merkel said. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz