A child stands on foam from a polluted river at the Marunda flood canal in Jakarta December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Youths stand in the pond located at a police school, after having their heads shaved by the police, in Aceh Besar of the Indonesia's Aceh province December 13, 2011. Police detained about 65 youths from different areas in Aceh Besar where they attended a rock music show on Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk onboard a ferry transporting vehicles and passengers across the Yenisei River on the last day of its navigation season, near the settlement of Novosyolovo where air temperature is about - 27 degrees Celcius (-16.6 degrees Fahrenheit), about 250 km (155 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2011. The ferry travels a distance of 5.5 km (3 miles) across the Yenisei and connects rural and Taiga districts of western and eastern Siberia until the river is covered with ice. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman exercises in a public park near Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon early December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. The former base that is currently still operational was handed over to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center run by the State Department on December 1st. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Somali children look at a Transitional Federal Government (TFG) soldier carrying a belt of machine gun ammunition during patrol along the Indian Ocean coastline in Burgabo, south of Kismayu in Somalia December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Memoona, 23, a survivor of an acid attack, poses for a photograph inside her residence in Karachi December 14, 2011. Memoona says the acid attack took place on August 13, 2002, when a boy threw acid on her face and body over an old family feud. Memoona, who is currently enrolled in nursing school, said she lost her eye but not her spirit. The Pakistan Senate unanimously passed the Acid Control and Acid Crime Prevention Bill on December 12, recommending a 14-year to lifetime imprisonment sentences and levies fines up to Rs1 million ($11,160) for the perpetrators of the crime, local media reported. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Contestants in the Miss Sevilla pageant gather backstage after the presentation in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 14, 2011. The winner of the pageant held on December 22 in Seville, will go on to compete in the Miss Spain beauty contest in 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and his wife Princess Charlene leave the palace courtyard after posing with children during the traditional Christmas tree ceremony at the Monaco Palace December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A bullet hole is seen near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. Nordine Amrani, a 33-year-old previously jailed for possession of arms and drugs offences, brought carnage to Liege on Tuesday, spraying bullets at Christmas shoppers and hurling a grenade at people waiting for a bus, killing four people including a girl of 17 months before shooting himself dead. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (L) speaks with her husband France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) during the Christmas party at the Elysee Palace in Paris December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Light is reflected in a glass barrier as German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin December 14, 2011. Europe can emerge stronger from its debt crisis if governments show patience and follow through on their plan to integrate their economies, Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday. "I am convinced that if we have the necessary patience and endurance, if we do not let reversals get us down, if we consistently move towards a fiscal and stability union, if we actually complete the economic and currency union ... then what I have always stated as our goal since the beginning of the crisis will come to pass," Merkel said. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A woman looks at flowers and offerings placed on a fence at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. Nordine Amrani, a 33-year-old previously jailed for possession of arms and drugs offences, brought carnage to Liege on Tuesday, spraying bullets at Christmas shoppers and hurling a grenade at people waiting for a bus, killing four people before shooting himself dead. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Troops yell in support at U.S. President Barack Obama as he speaks at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli of Italy (L) takes part with her baby in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
An ultra-Orthodox Jew walks past graffiti sprayed on the outside of a mosque in Jerusalem December 14, 2011. The unused mosque in Jerusalem was set ablaze and graffiti was sprayed on its walls on Wednesday in a manner similar to recent attacks associated to hardline Jewish settlers. The graffiti reads in Hebrew "A good Arab is a dead Arab." REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Actress Lindsay Lohan (R) reacts as she appears in Los Angeles Superior Court with her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley for a hearing in Los Angeles on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Nelson/Pool
A woman, labouring near the Pakarab (Pak-Arab) fertilizer factory seen in the background, carries a make-shift bed to her residence in Multan December 14, 2011. U.S. lawmakers are ready to freeze up to $700 million in aid to Pakistan until Congress gets assurances that Islamabad is helping fight the spread of homemade bombs in the region, a move one Pakistani senator called unwise and likely to strain ties further. Many of the home made bombs are made using ammonium nitrate, a common fertilizer smuggled across the border from Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Borges of Brazil's Santos does a back flip as he celebrates after scoring against Japan's Kashiwa Reysol during their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final soccer match in Toyota, central Japan, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
A police officer looks out of a window of a police van as people wait in a line in front of the Martyred Intellectuals' Memorial to pay tribute at Rayerbazar in Dhaka December 14, 2011. Thousands of Bangladeshis gathered on Wednesday to pay tribute at the memorial for intellectuals and professionals killed during the independence war in 1971. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Nikolay Siryi, lawyer of Ukraine's former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, climbs over a fence, blocked by Interior Ministry officers and supporters, to attend the hearings on Tymoshenko's appeal against her jail sentence at a court building in Kiev December 14, 2011. A European Union envoy, on a mission to Ukraine to save a Dec. 19 summit from failure, said on Tuesday he had voiced serious concern again to Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich over the jailing of opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi soldiers watch residents gather in a celebration for the U.S. troops pull out in Falluja, 50 km (30 miles) west of Baghdad, December 14, 2011. Hundreds of demonstrators chanted anti-U.S. slogans in the city that was a former stronghold for militants and a scene for fierce battles against the U.S. troops after 2003. REUTERS/Mohanned Faisal
The slain body of a prison guard is seen at the parking lot of a supermarket in Monterrey December 13, 2011. Drug hitmen gunned down an off-duty prison guard at the parking lot of a supermarket and left a threat message next to the body, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A huge wave crashes over a lighthouse in the northern Spanish village of Viavelez, December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
