A man stands on the shore of Bar Beach, awash with rubbish and waste, in Lagos December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A police officer speaks to Zaynab al-Khawaja, the daughter of Human Rights activist, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, after she refused to leave after a sit-in at a roundabout in Budaiya Highway west of Manama, December 15, 2011. Hundreds of anti-government protesters tried to enter the highway for a sit-in during an anti-government protest. Riot-police dispersed them by firing tear gas and grenades. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Members of the U.S. military rest on board an Air Force C-130 transport plane marking the end of their presence in Iraq after departing the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad December 15, 2011. The U.S military officially ended its war in Iraq on Thursday, packing up a military flag at a ceremony with U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta nearly nine years after the invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein. This ceremony is called the "casing of the colors" and signifies the departing and inactivation of the U.S. military's presence in Iraq. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A journalist takes a sample of the red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. According to local media, the sources of the pollution are two illegal chemical plants discharging their production waste water into the rain sewer pipes. Picture taken REUTERS/China Daily
Students of the University of Dhaka observe fireworks at a minute past midnight to celebrate victory day in Dhaka December 16, 2011. Bangladesh celebrated its 40th Victory Day on Friday. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Jewish settler schoolboys from a nearby settlement take part in a lesson as they sit on rubble from demolished structures during a class outing to the site of the demolition in the West Bank settler-outpost of Mitzpe Yitzhar, near Nablus December 15, 2011. Israeli forces on Thursday tore down two structures in the settler-outpost built without government approval. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of a forensic team work at a clandestine grave at the premises of the Student Federation of Guadalajara in Guadalajara December 14, 2011. The dead bodies of two people were unearthed when authorities started investigations after four students and the father of one of them was reported missing since last Friday, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Cesar Cielo of Flamengo Club prepares to compete in the men's 100 m freestyle swimming final at the Brazil Swimming Open Championships in Rio de Janeiro December 15, 2011. The Brazil Open is a chance for Brazilian swimmers to qualify for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
'Cardinal Sin' a new work by British artist Banksy is unveiled at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool Liverpool, northern England December 16, 2011. The piece made up of an 18th century replica stone bust of a cardinal with the face sawn off and replaced with a mosaic of bathroom tiles is thought to be a comment on the abuse scandal in the church and its subsequent cover-up, the gallery said in a press release. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A student attaches her glasses to a Peking opera facial mask during an event promoting Peking opera at a university in Liaocheng, Shandong province December 15, 2011. The event aims at promoting the traditional Chinese art of Peking opera on the university campus. Students taking part in the event designed their own Peking opera facial masks. REUTERS/China Daily
David Villa (C) of Spain's Barcelona reacts after injuring his left leg when he kicked a ball between Abdulla Koni (R) and Lee Jung-soo of Qatar's Al Sadd during their Club World Cup semi-final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, December 15, 2011. Barcelona forward David Villa broke his left leg during his side's 4-0 Club World Cup semi-final victory over Al Sadd of Qatar in Japan on Thursday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
Former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine is sworn in to testify before a House Financial Services Committee Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing on the collapse of MF Global, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators attempt to approach the Finance Ministry while holding banners that read " Do not steal the future" during a protest against the government's austerity measures in Lisbon December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Egyptian workers count votes at a counting center at Imbaba in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 15, 2011. Egyptians voting on Thursday said they felt empowered by the first free election after Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule, a vote likely to give Islamists the upper hand in a parliament that will help shape Egypt's new constitution. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
People walk past an activist during an Animal Naturalis demonstration to promote vegetarianism in central Barcelona, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The Czech Republic's Petr Vampola falls on the ice during their Euro Hockey Tour ice hockey game against Sweden in Chomutov December 15, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Palestinians stand inside a damaged mosque in the West Bank village of Burka, near Ramallah December 15, 2011. People thought to be Jewish settlers set fire to the mosque, damaging its interior, on Thursday after Israeli forces tore down structures in a settler-outpost built without government approval. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
PC Air transsexual flight attendants (L to R): Phuntakarn Sringern, 24, Nathatai Sukkaset, 26, Chayathisa Nakmai, 24, and Dissanai Chitpraphachin, 24, pose for photographers in a PC Air aircraft at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport December 15, 2011. P.C. Air set its first proving flight from Bangkok to Surat Thani province after it recruited four transsexual flight attendants earlier this year. The airline's original plan to hire only male and female attendants was changed when more than 100 job applications from transvestites and transsexuals were received, four of whom were recruited along with 19 female and seven male flight attendants. The airline said the qualifications were the same as that required of female flight attendants, which include femininity and attractiveness. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An engineer tests the new electronic trading system at the Khartoum Stock Exchange, December 15, 2011. Sudan, struggling to restore its economy after years of war and the break-away of newly formed South Sudan, aims to expand its tiny stock market to trade gold and commodities, Khartoum Stock Exchange General Manager Osman Hamad Khair told Reuters in an interview.REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford waves from a car window as he leaves a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo December 15, 2011. Woodford said on Thursday that he has spoken with private equity firms and investment banks about recapitalizing the camera and medical equipment maker. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Names of countries taking part to the 8th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference are pictured on the chairs for delegates, in Geneva December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Forest dwellers raise their hands and shout slogans during a rally in New Delhi December 15, 2011. Hundreds of forest dwellers on Thursday demanded the Indian government to place control of all the villages' forest lands under the control of the village communities, free from the control of the government's forest department, a media release said. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A Pegaso Z-102 is displayed during a media presentation of the "Superdeportivos" (Super sports cars) trade show in Madrid December 15, 2011. A total of 45 models from the main sports car makers such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Jaguar will be exhibited in Madrid on loan by owners and collectors worldwide until January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
