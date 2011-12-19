Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 19, 2011 | 7:05pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 19, 2011

Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 48
<p>A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. The announcer dressed in black said the 69-year old had died on Saturday of physical and mental over-work on his way to give "field guidance". REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV</p>

A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. The announcer dressed in black said the 69-year old had died on Saturday of...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. The announcer dressed in black said the 69-year old had died on Saturday of physical and mental over-work on his way to give "field guidance". REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
2 / 48
<p>A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries a mattress while preparing to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries a mattress while preparing to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Monday, December 19, 2011

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries a mattress while preparing to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Close
3 / 48
<p>Protestors affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement go inside a private park while they try to take control of the private area at Duarte Square in New York December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Protestors affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement go inside a private park while they try to take control of the private area at Duarte Square in New York December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, December 19, 2011

Protestors affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement go inside a private park while they try to take control of the private area at Duarte Square in New York December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 48
<p>People warm themselves as they wait for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

People warm themselves as they wait for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 19, 2011

People warm themselves as they wait for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 48
<p>Police arrest a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during clashes in Dhaka December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Police arrest a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during clashes in Dhaka December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, December 19, 2011

Police arrest a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during clashes in Dhaka December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 48
<p>Damaged vehicles washed away by flash floods brought forth by Typhoon Washi lie in a ditch in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

Damaged vehicles washed away by flash floods brought forth by Typhoon Washi lie in a ditch in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, December 19, 2011

Damaged vehicles washed away by flash floods brought forth by Typhoon Washi lie in a ditch in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
7 / 48
<p>Riot police detain an opposition supporter after he attempted to march to an office of the ruling Nur Otan party in Almaty, protesting against the government's actions during the recent Zhanaozen clashes December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Riot police detain an opposition supporter after he attempted to march to an office of the ruling Nur Otan party in Almaty, protesting against the government's actions during the recent Zhanaozen clashes December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov more

Monday, December 19, 2011

Riot police detain an opposition supporter after he attempted to march to an office of the ruling Nur Otan party in Almaty, protesting against the government's actions during the recent Zhanaozen clashes December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
8 / 48
<p>Prince Albert II of Monaco poses with swimmers during the traditional Christmas bath in five degrees Celcius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Prince Albert II of Monaco poses with swimmers during the traditional Christmas bath in five degrees Celcius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, December 19, 2011

Prince Albert II of Monaco poses with swimmers during the traditional Christmas bath in five degrees Celcius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 48
<p>U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janna Less (C), 23, smiles as she sits on the last Air Force flight out of Ali Air Base near Nasiriyah, en route to Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janna Less (C), 23, smiles as she sits on the last Air Force flight out of Ali Air Base near Nasiriyah, en route to Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, December 19, 2011

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janna Less (C), 23, smiles as she sits on the last Air Force flight out of Ali Air Base near Nasiriyah, en route to Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 48
<p>A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters performs the weekly Friday prayers with protesters during a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters performs the weekly Friday prayers with protesters during a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah more

Monday, December 19, 2011

A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters performs the weekly Friday prayers with protesters during a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 48
<p>Children look outside a window in el Banco, a village on the Magdalena's river bank, Colombia, December 16, 2011. EUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

Children look outside a window in el Banco, a village on the Magdalena's river bank, Colombia, December 16, 2011. EUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Monday, December 19, 2011

Children look outside a window in el Banco, a village on the Magdalena's river bank, Colombia, December 16, 2011. EUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Close
12 / 48
<p>Children take part in a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Children take part in a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, December 19, 2011

Children take part in a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 48
<p>People walk amid candles lit at Praca do Comercio at Lisbon, Portugal, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Correia </p>

People walk amid candles lit at Praca do Comercio at Lisbon, Portugal, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Monday, December 19, 2011

People walk amid candles lit at Praca do Comercio at Lisbon, Portugal, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Close
14 / 48
<p>Children react as they look at the contest for the best Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden in Minsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Children react as they look at the contest for the best Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden in Minsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Monday, December 19, 2011

Children react as they look at the contest for the best Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden in Minsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 48
<p>Protesters climb over the fence of a burning cabinet building in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Protesters climb over the fence of a burning cabinet building in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, December 19, 2011

Protesters climb over the fence of a burning cabinet building in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
16 / 48
<p>Palestinian and left-wing Israeli demonstrators run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

Palestinian and left-wing Israeli demonstrators run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, December...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

Palestinian and left-wing Israeli demonstrators run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
17 / 48
<p>An Albanian fisherman rows his boat in Shiroke lake, near the city of Shkoder, some 110 km (69 miles) north of the capital Tirana, Albania, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi </p>

An Albanian fisherman rows his boat in Shiroke lake, near the city of Shkoder, some 110 km (69 miles) north of the capital Tirana, Albania, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Monday, December 19, 2011

An Albanian fisherman rows his boat in Shiroke lake, near the city of Shkoder, some 110 km (69 miles) north of the capital Tirana, Albania, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
18 / 48
<p>A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, December 19, 2011

A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
19 / 48
<p>A man does pull-up exercises in the compound of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Sufi shrine early morning in Multan, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. RUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro </p>

A man does pull-up exercises in the compound of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Sufi shrine early morning in Multan, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. RUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro

Monday, December 19, 2011

A man does pull-up exercises in the compound of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Sufi shrine early morning in Multan, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. RUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro

Close
20 / 48
<p>Turkish soldiers stand at attention as U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (not seen) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish soldiers stand at attention as U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (not seen) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Monday, December 19, 2011

Turkish soldiers stand at attention as U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (not seen) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
21 / 48
<p>Dance students warm up before taking part in a music theatre class at Carmen Roche's music and dance school in Madrid December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Dance students warm up before taking part in a music theatre class at Carmen Roche's music and dance school in Madrid December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monday, December 19, 2011

Dance students warm up before taking part in a music theatre class at Carmen Roche's music and dance school in Madrid December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
22 / 48
<p>Prison officers cover jailed former army chief Sarath Fonseka with their caps as he tries to speak with the media at the high court in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Prison officers cover jailed former army chief Sarath Fonseka with their caps as he tries to speak with the media at the high court in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, December 19, 2011

Prison officers cover jailed former army chief Sarath Fonseka with their caps as he tries to speak with the media at the high court in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
23 / 48
<p>Kulsoom, 33, a survivor of an acid attack, sits with her son Salman, 9, inside their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. Kulsoom, a mother of six children, lost both of her eyes in an acid attack by her husband after a domestic argument in 2008. REUTERS/Insiya Syed </p>

Kulsoom, 33, a survivor of an acid attack, sits with her son Salman, 9, inside their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. Kulsoom, a mother of six children, lost both of her eyes in an acid attack by her husband after a domestic...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

Kulsoom, 33, a survivor of an acid attack, sits with her son Salman, 9, inside their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. Kulsoom, a mother of six children, lost both of her eyes in an acid attack by her husband after a domestic argument in 2008. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
24 / 48
<p>A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, December 19, 2011

A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
25 / 48
<p>Soldiers participate as professional cheerleaders entertain troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

Soldiers participate as professional cheerleaders entertain troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, December 19, 2011

Soldiers participate as professional cheerleaders entertain troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
26 / 48
<p>Anti-government protesters shout and sing ''Down Down Hamad'' as they protest against Bahrain's King Hamad during an sit-in on Budaiya highway, in Budaiya west of Manama, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Anti-government protesters shout and sing ''Down Down Hamad'' as they protest against Bahrain's King Hamad during an sit-in on Budaiya highway, in Budaiya west of Manama, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Monday, December 19, 2011

Anti-government protesters shout and sing ''Down Down Hamad'' as they protest against Bahrain's King Hamad during an sit-in on Budaiya highway, in Budaiya west of Manama, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
27 / 48
<p>People gather during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution in Sidi Bouzid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi </p>

People gather during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution in Sidi Bouzid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Monday, December 19, 2011

People gather during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution in Sidi Bouzid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Close
28 / 48
<p>Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down the Belize bridge in Guatemala City December 18, 2011, to give toys to children living in the neighbourhoods under the bridge. Guatemalan firefighters have been giving toys in the Christmas period to children living in the very poor area of the city for 13 years, according to Chacon. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down the Belize bridge in Guatemala City December 18, 2011, to give toys to children living in the neighbourhoods under the bridge. Guatemalan firefighters have been giving toys...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down the Belize bridge in Guatemala City December 18, 2011, to give toys to children living in the neighbourhoods under the bridge. Guatemalan firefighters have been giving toys in the Christmas period to children living in the very poor area of the city for 13 years, according to Chacon. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
29 / 48
<p>Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, December 19, 2011

Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
30 / 48
<p>People light candles and hold the national flag in tribute to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Wenceslas Square in Prague December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People light candles and hold the national flag in tribute to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Wenceslas Square in Prague December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, December 19, 2011

People light candles and hold the national flag in tribute to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Wenceslas Square in Prague December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
31 / 48
<p>Protesters are reflected on the window of a coffee house as a woman films them as they take part in a demonstration against proposed budget cuts in public education in Madrid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Protesters are reflected on the window of a coffee house as a woman films them as they take part in a demonstration against proposed budget cuts in public education in Madrid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monday, December 19, 2011

Protesters are reflected on the window of a coffee house as a woman films them as they take part in a demonstration against proposed budget cuts in public education in Madrid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
32 / 48
<p>Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, December 19, 2011

Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
33 / 48
<p>A man stands beside a live pig tied to the back of his bicycle for sale on a street in Sagua La Grande, in the province of Villaclara in central Cuba, around 240 km (149 miles) east of Havana December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

A man stands beside a live pig tied to the back of his bicycle for sale on a street in Sagua La Grande, in the province of Villaclara in central Cuba, around 240 km (149 miles) east of Havana December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Monday, December 19, 2011

A man stands beside a live pig tied to the back of his bicycle for sale on a street in Sagua La Grande, in the province of Villaclara in central Cuba, around 240 km (149 miles) east of Havana December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
34 / 48
<p>Ishwori Sapkota arranges books at her book store in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011. She has been selling and buying second hand books for the past eighteen years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Ishwori Sapkota arranges books at her book store in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011. She has been selling and buying second hand books for the past eighteen years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, December 19, 2011

Ishwori Sapkota arranges books at her book store in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011. She has been selling and buying second hand books for the past eighteen years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
35 / 48
<p>U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing what is now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing what is now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Monday, December 19, 2011

U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing what is now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

Close
36 / 48
<p>A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, December 19, 2011

A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
37 / 48
<p>A fisherman stands on the frozen bank of the Yenisei River near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A fisherman stands on the frozen bank of the Yenisei River near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, December 19, 2011

A fisherman stands on the frozen bank of the Yenisei River near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
38 / 48
<p>Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla, Slovenia, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla, Slovenia, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, December 19, 2011

Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla, Slovenia, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
39 / 48
<p>Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) assists Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) assists Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, December 19, 2011

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) assists Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
40 / 48
<p>A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
41 / 48
<p>Riot police spray water to disperse protesters at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Riot police spray water to disperse protesters at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, December 19, 2011

Riot police spray water to disperse protesters at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
42 / 48
<p>Forensic workers place the dead body of a man on a stretcher outside the morgue in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 15, 2011. Five bodies have been unearthed when authorities started investigations after four students and the father of one of them was reported missing since last Friday, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta </p>

Forensic workers place the dead body of a man on a stretcher outside the morgue in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 15, 2011. Five bodies have been unearthed when authorities started investigations after four students and the father of one of them was...more

Monday, December 19, 2011

Forensic workers place the dead body of a man on a stretcher outside the morgue in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 15, 2011. Five bodies have been unearthed when authorities started investigations after four students and the father of one of them was reported missing since last Friday, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
43 / 48
<p>Activists participate in a torch rally organised by the Nepal Tarun Dal (TD), the youth wing of Nepali Congress Party, in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011, as part of a demonstration against the Nepali government and police. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Activists participate in a torch rally organised by the Nepal Tarun Dal (TD), the youth wing of Nepali Congress Party, in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011, as part of a demonstration against the Nepali government and police. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more

Monday, December 19, 2011

Activists participate in a torch rally organised by the Nepal Tarun Dal (TD), the youth wing of Nepali Congress Party, in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011, as part of a demonstration against the Nepali government and police. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
44 / 48
<p>A swimmer wears a Santa Claus hat as he swims in near-freezing water in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A swimmer wears a Santa Claus hat as he swims in near-freezing water in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Monday, December 19, 2011

A swimmer wears a Santa Claus hat as he swims in near-freezing water in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
45 / 48
<p>A supporter of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is arrested by Belgian riot police in Brussels, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge </p>

A supporter of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is arrested by Belgian riot police in Brussels, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Monday, December 19, 2011

A supporter of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is arrested by Belgian riot police in Brussels, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
46 / 48
<p>Bradley Manning is escorted by military police to the courthouse for the third day of his Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Bradley Manning is escorted by military police to the courthouse for the third day of his Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, December 19, 2011

Bradley Manning is escorted by military police to the courthouse for the third day of his Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
47 / 48
<p>A helicopter surveys the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen, which ran aground on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, spilling oil from its engines on the coast of Brittany in western France, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

A helicopter surveys the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen, which ran aground on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, spilling oil from its engines on the coast of Brittany in western France, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, December 19, 2011

A helicopter surveys the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen, which ran aground on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, spilling oil from its engines on the coast of Brittany in western France, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

17 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

16 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

15 Dec 2011
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the past 24 hours.

14 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast