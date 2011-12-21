Editor's choice
The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lies in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
A masked protester shouts slogans as tyres are burned during a demonstration to commemorate the 10th anniversary of social and economic chaos that led to Fernando de la Rua's resignation of the presidency in Buenos Aires, December 20, 2011....more
U.S. citizen Lori Berenson arrives at Newark Liberty international airport in New Jersey December 20, 2011. Berenson, 42, a New Yorker who spent 15 years in Peruvian prisons for aiding Marxist insurgents in Peru, boarded a plane late on Monday for...more
A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries his bag to begin his trip back to the United States at Camp Virginia, Kuwait December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra at the Thai ambassador's residence in Yangon December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Relatives grieve during a mass burial of Typhoon Washi victims in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks through Kandahar airfield with Group Captain Gerry Mayhew (L), Wing Commander Scott Ray (2nd L) and Colonel Jim Morris Military Assistant (R) during a visit to meet British forces in Afghanistan December...more
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason game in Los Angeles, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator climbs stairs in the former Old Street Magistrates Court after protestors from Occupy London occupied it in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Muhammad Rehan sits chained by his ankle to a wall in compounds of the Abdullah Shah Ashabi Sufi shrine in Thatta district, in Pakistan's Sindh province, November 24, 2011. Rehan, 18, suffers from violent fits and was brought to the compound so that...more
TSG Hoffenheim's Vedad Ibisevic challenges Augsburg's goalkeeper Mohamed Amsif (R) and Jan-Ingwer Callsen-Bracker during their German soccer cup match in Sinsheim December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen
Philippine Navy soldiers load coffins, to be transported to Cagayan De Oro city, onto a navy ship which docked in Manila December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il who is lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the...more
Indian police detain teachers during a protest in Srinagar, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
General view of illuminated Christmas decorations at Monserrate church in Bogota December 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
North Korean military officers make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency early December 21, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Metta World Peace (15), formerly Ron Artest, wears his new name on the back of his jersey during their NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011....more
An employee makes firecrackers at a factory in Katunayake, 35 km (21 miles) north of Colombo, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
U.S. President Barack Obama winks at the media as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Pashtun boy waits for customers at his roadside shoe stall in Quetta December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
University of Kentucky's Marquis Teague (25) fights to get his shot off under pressure from Samford University's Drew Windler (1) during the second half of play in their NCAA basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, December 20, 2011....more
A tribal fighter loyal to tribal leader Sadiq al-Ahmar walks near a building damaged during recent clashes with government forces in Sanaa December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province carries a bucket of shellfish across a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
North Koreans cry in front of the Statue of the Sun in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
