Britain's Prince William dances with Vanessa Boateng as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in London December 21, 2011.

Britain's Prince William dances with Vanessa Boateng as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in London December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/POOL

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Britain's Prince William dances with Vanessa Boateng as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in London December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/POOL

An elderly man is helped by army soldiers before casting his vote during the second round of parliamentary run-off elections at Imbaba in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 21, 2011.

An elderly man is helped by army soldiers before casting his vote during the second round of parliamentary run-off elections at Imbaba in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Thursday, December 22, 2011

An elderly man is helped by army soldiers before casting his vote during the second round of parliamentary run-off elections at Imbaba in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

People gathered to mourn as the coffin of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel is transported on a gun carriage to Prague Castle for the funeral ceremony in Prague December 21, 2011.

People gathered to mourn as the coffin of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel is transported on a gun carriage to Prague Castle for the funeral ceremony in Prague December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Thursday, December 22, 2011

People gathered to mourn as the coffin of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel is transported on a gun carriage to Prague Castle for the funeral ceremony in Prague December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

A boy shovels mud as he cleans his house swamped with mud from flash floods in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011.

A boy shovels mud as he cleans his house swamped with mud from flash floods in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, December 22, 2011

A boy shovels mud as he cleans his house swamped with mud from flash floods in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

North Koreans react as they make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 21, 2011.

North Koreans react as they make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 21, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Thursday, December 22, 2011

North Koreans react as they make a call of condolence for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang December 21, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Afghan policemen keep watch near the body of a suicide attacker, who tried to enter a branch of Kabul Bank, in Khost province December 21, 2011.

Afghan policemen keep watch near the body of a suicide attacker, who tried to enter a branch of Kabul Bank, in Khost province December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Anwarullah

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Afghan policemen keep watch near the body of a suicide attacker, who tried to enter a branch of Kabul Bank, in Khost province December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Anwarullah

A child stands next to a soldier in San Fernando, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, December 20, 2011.

A child stands next to a soldier in San Fernando, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Thursday, December 22, 2011

A child stands next to a soldier in San Fernando, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Typhoon Washi victims hang their laundry at the windows of an evacuation center in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011.

Typhoon Washi victims hang their laundry at the windows of an evacuation center in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Typhoon Washi victims hang their laundry at the windows of an evacuation center in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Gao Hua, a paramilitary policeman, and his bride, Li Lin, greet Gao's father (front 2nd L) during their wedding at a recycling center in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 20, 2011. Gao's parents make a living by collecting waste, therefore the couple decided to hold their wedding at this recycling center, local media reported.

Gao Hua, a paramilitary policeman, and his bride, Li Lin, greet Gao's father (front 2nd L) during their wedding at a recycling center in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 20, 2011. Gao's parents make a living by collecting waste, therefore the...more

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Gao Hua, a paramilitary policeman, and his bride, Li Lin, greet Gao's father (front 2nd L) during their wedding at a recycling center in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 20, 2011. Gao's parents make a living by collecting waste, therefore the couple decided to hold their wedding at this recycling center, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Health workers pack dead chicken at a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong December 21, 2011.

Health workers pack dead chicken at a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Health workers pack dead chicken at a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Policemen detain activists from the "Other Russia" opposition movement during a rally to protest against the first session of Russia's State Duma and violations held at the recent parliamentary elections in Moscow December 21, 2011.

Policemen detain activists from the "Other Russia" opposition movement during a rally to protest against the first session of Russia's State Duma and violations held at the recent parliamentary elections in Moscow December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail...more

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Policemen detain activists from the "Other Russia" opposition movement during a rally to protest against the first session of Russia's State Duma and violations held at the recent parliamentary elections in Moscow December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Private Devin Alderman from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division hugs his girlfriend, Gislaine Powers, during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood, Texas December 21, 2011.

Private Devin Alderman from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division hugs his girlfriend, Gislaine Powers, during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood, Texas December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Private Devin Alderman from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division hugs his girlfriend, Gislaine Powers, during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood, Texas December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is sworn in during a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, December 21, 2011.

New Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is sworn in during a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, December 22, 2011

New Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is sworn in during a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A flower is placed in front of the honour guard during ceremonies marking 22 years since the 1989 bloody anti-communist Romanian revolution in downtown Bucharest December 21, 2011.

A flower is placed in front of the honour guard during ceremonies marking 22 years since the 1989 bloody anti-communist Romanian revolution in downtown Bucharest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Thursday, December 22, 2011

A flower is placed in front of the honour guard during ceremonies marking 22 years since the 1989 bloody anti-communist Romanian revolution in downtown Bucharest December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets which are released by North Korean defectors who live in South Korea, fly in the sky at the Imjinkak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, December 21, 2011.

Balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets which are released by North Korean defectors who live in South Korea, fly in the sky at the Imjinkak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, December...more

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets which are released by North Korean defectors who live in South Korea, fly in the sky at the Imjinkak pavilion, near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Protesters disrupt a news conference by Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich after he got the endorsement of Iowa Speaker of the House Kraig Paulsen and New Hampshire Speaker of the House Bill O'Brien at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, December 21, 2011.

Protesters disrupt a news conference by Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich after he got the endorsement of Iowa Speaker of the House Kraig Paulsen and New Hampshire Speaker of the House Bill O'Brien at the Iowa State Capitol in Des...more

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Protesters disrupt a news conference by Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich after he got the endorsement of Iowa Speaker of the House Kraig Paulsen and New Hampshire Speaker of the House Bill O'Brien at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

People search for recyclable waste at a dumping site on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu December 21, 2011.

People search for recyclable waste at a dumping site on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, December 22, 2011

People search for recyclable waste at a dumping site on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The wife of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel, Dagmar (L) and her daughter Nina (R) walk after a hearse transporting Havel's body to Prague Castle for the funeral ceremony in Prague December 21, 2011.

The wife of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel, Dagmar (L) and her daughter Nina (R) walk after a hearse transporting Havel's body to Prague Castle for the funeral ceremony in Prague December 21, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, December 22, 2011

The wife of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel, Dagmar (L) and her daughter Nina (R) walk after a hearse transporting Havel's body to Prague Castle for the funeral ceremony in Prague December 21, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A detained youth cries as she sings a song during a religious class at Sekolah Polisi Negara, a police school in Seulawah, Aceh Besar, Indonesia's Aceh province December 21, 2011.

A detained youth cries as she sings a song during a religious class at Sekolah Polisi Negara, a police school in Seulawah, Aceh Besar, Indonesia's Aceh province December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Junaidi

Thursday, December 22, 2011

A detained youth cries as she sings a song during a religious class at Sekolah Polisi Negara, a police school in Seulawah, Aceh Besar, Indonesia's Aceh province December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Junaidi

President Obama buys a bone for his dog Bo in Alexandria, Virginia December 21, 2011. Obama was in Alexandria doing some Christmas shopping and stopped in a pizzeria for lunch.

President Obama buys a bone for his dog Bo in Alexandria, Virginia December 21, 2011. Obama was in Alexandria doing some Christmas shopping and stopped in a pizzeria for lunch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, December 22, 2011

President Obama buys a bone for his dog Bo in Alexandria, Virginia December 21, 2011. Obama was in Alexandria doing some Christmas shopping and stopped in a pizzeria for lunch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A protester boy sits near barricades placed by the Egyptian military near cabinet offices near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 21, 2011.

A protester boy sits near barricades placed by the Egyptian military near cabinet offices near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, December 22, 2011

A protester boy sits near barricades placed by the Egyptian military near cabinet offices near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Police officers inspect the scene of a bomb attack after a series of explosions in the southern Thailand province of Pattani December 21, 2011.

Police officers inspect the scene of a bomb attack after a series of explosions in the southern Thailand province of Pattani December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Police officers inspect the scene of a bomb attack after a series of explosions in the southern Thailand province of Pattani December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich looks over his shoulder during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire December 21, 2011.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich looks over his shoulder during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich looks over his shoulder during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Petty Officer 2nd Class Marissa Gaeta (L), assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), kisses her partner Petty Officer 3rd Class Citlalic Snell, following the ship's return to homeport after a three-month deployment in the Caribbean, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, December 21, 2011. History was made on a Virginia Beach pier on Wednesday when two women sailors, one just home from 80 days at sea, became what was believed to be the first same-sex couple to share the Navy's traditional first kiss.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Marissa Gaeta (L), assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), kisses her partner Petty Officer 3rd Class Citlalic Snell, following the ship's return to homeport after a three-month deployment in the...more

Thursday, December 22, 2011

Petty Officer 2nd Class Marissa Gaeta (L), assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), kisses her partner Petty Officer 3rd Class Citlalic Snell, following the ship's return to homeport after a three-month deployment in the Caribbean, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, December 21, 2011. History was made on a Virginia Beach pier on Wednesday when two women sailors, one just home from 80 days at sea, became what was believed to be the first same-sex couple to share the Navy's traditional first kiss. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Mann

