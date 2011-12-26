Editor's choice
Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi December 25, 2011. Pakistan's former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan brought at least 100,000 people into the streets of Karachi on Sunday in a massive rally that increases pressure on the civilian government and cements his standing as a political force. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Britain's Prince William, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L-R) arrive for a Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Royal estate at Sandringham, Norfolk in east England December 25, 2011. Queen Elizabeth's 90-year-old husband spent Christmas Day in a hospital bed after successful surgery to clear a blocked heart artery, missing the royal family's celebrations at its rural Sandringham estate in eastern England. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Altar servers wait for arrival of The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal to attend Christmas celebrations at the Church of the Nativity in West Bank town of Bethlehem December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Children dressed as angels arrive to reenact a nativity scene during Christmas celebrations in Sarajevo December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A member of white garment Christian sect prays by a cross at the bar beach, where they live and worship in makeshift tents, in Lagos December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
An anti-government protester runs to avoid tear-gas fired by riot police during clashes in Manama, December 23, 2011. Hundreds of anti government protesters tried to gather at Tubli Bay, less than 1km (0.62 miles) away from the U.S. Embassy, but were dispersed by riot police firing tear gas. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A woman walks past a graffiti in Havana December 24, 2011. Cuba will release 2,900 prisoners in the coming days for humanitarian reasons in a sweeping amnesty ahead of a visit next spring by Pope Benedict XVI, the Cuban government said on Friday. Those to be pardoned do not include American Alan Gross, serving 15 years in prison for setting up Internet equipment on the island under a secretive U.S. program in a case that stalled progress in U.S.-Cuba relations, a government spokesman said. The ruling Council of State granted the amnesty in a decision that President Raul Castro, in a separate speech to the National Assembly, said had "taken into account" the upcoming papal visit and requests by, among others, top Roman Catholic Church officials in Cuba and family members of the prisoners. The graffiti reads, "Long Live Raul". REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
A woman takes a picture of President Barack Obama with her iPhone upon his arrival at Hickam Air Base near Honolulu, Hawaii, December 23, 2011. Obama and his family are spending the end-of-year holidays in Hawaii. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man gets dressed in a Santa Claus suit inside a tailor shop before participating in a parade during Christmas celebrations in Mumbai December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters from the Islamic Action Front Party shout slogans during an anti-government rally in front of the prime minister's in Amman December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A youth practices parkour, also known as free-running, as he jumps off roofs in the city of Netanya December 23, 2011. Parkour is a method of movement, originally from France, whose practitioners use techniques of vaulting, rolling, running, climbing and jumping to leap over or move around obstacles. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Pedestrians react as a strong wind blows while they walk up and down a stairway leading to a tunnel, on a cold winter's day in Beijing December 23, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
An employee uses ultraviolet light to disinfect the room at the CareBay maternity care centre in Shanghai December 23, 2011. CareBay is a high-end maternity care centre in providing private services for "Zuo Yue Zi," or confinement period in Mandarin, a Chinese practice for mothers who have just given birth to stay indoors, undergo a restrictive diet and set of activities for a month. Traditionally, mother-in-laws are the ones overseeing the confinement period, but today, the task is left to a nurse or the mother herself. The centre has about 120 employees including maternity care experts, health consultants, beauticians and nutritionists who would look after the new mothers as well as their babies. The cost for a one-month service is between 79,800 yuan ($12,600) and 380,000 yuan ($60,000), covering food, accommodation, slimming exercises and yoga lessons for the mother and nursing services for the child. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rats for sale wait to be slaughtered in Canh Nau village, 40 km (25 miles) west of Hanoi, December 25, 2011. Canh Nau is known as rat meat village where people eat rats as well as other kinds of meat from animals such as pigs, cows, chickens. One kilogram of slaughtered rats costs 80,000 dong ($3.80). Rats were eaten as a result of poverty in the past but now they are eaten at the end of every month of the lunar calendar as a special dish and local media reported that an average of a hundred kilograms of rat are sold at the village per day. REUTERS/Kham
Nasrin Shabani poses for a photograph in front of a banner for the 2012 parliamentary elections, after she registered as a candidate at the Interior Ministry building in Tehran December 24, 2011. Candidates began registering on Saturday for Iran's parliamentary elections in March, the first litmus test of the clerical establishment's popularity since the 2009 disputed presidential vote. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An undated police mugshot photo show Jean-Claude Mas, displayed on the "red notice" posted by Interpol on its website, as the 72-year-old is wanted for "life and health" offences by Costa Rica. Mas, who started the now defunct Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) in 1991, has disappeared from public view as anxiety about the potential health effects of his implant products has spread around the globe. The French government recommended on December 23, 2011 that tens of thousands of women in France seek removal of breast implants made of a suspect silicone gel by the PIP firm that exported worldwide. REUTERS/Interpol/Handout
Boston Celtics Rajon Rondo (center R) goes up for a basket next to New York Knicks Tyson Chandler (center L) in the first half during their NBA basketball game in New York December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A security barrier marks the scene of a car bomb explosion at St. Theresa Catholic Church (background) at Madalla, Suleja, just outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, December 25, 2011. Islamist militant group Boko Haram said it planted bombs that exploded on Christmas Day at churches in Nigeria, one of which killed at least 27 people on the outskirts of the capital. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Demonstrators gather holding placards and balloons during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in Moscow December 24, 2011. More than 40,000 Russians have signed up online to protest in Moscow on Saturday against a disputed election, dismissing Kremlin promises of political change. The placard makes a reference to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's remarks that he mistook white ribbons worn by protesters for condoms. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Jeff Youngblood helps to clear a trees off a friend's house after storms in Rome, Georgia, December 23, 2011. A possible tornado caused the damage and caused minor injuries to seven people after storms rolled through the area on Thursday night. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club wait to enter the water for the annual Peter Pan Cup handicapped race on Christmas Day in Hyde Park in London December 25, 2011. The race has been held every year since 1864, and in 1904 novelist J.M. Barrie presented the first annual Peter Pan Cup for the event's winner. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and National League for Democracy (NLD) leader Thin Oo sit in the election commission office as they register the NLD for any upcoming elections in the capital Naypyitaw December 23, 2011. The NLD was taken off the list of legally recognized parties in Myanmar by the government for boycotting the 2010 general elections. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
North Koreans cover funeral flowers offered by people making a call of condolence for their deceased leader Kim Jong-il as it snows at plaza of Pyongyang Gym in Pyongyang December 23, 2011 in this picture released by KCNA early December 25, 2011. Kim Jong-il, who ruled isolated and impoverished North Korea from 1994, died on December 17, 2011, according to the state's media. REUTERS/KCNA
Men sit for the examination to become religious scholars at the Jamia Binoria Al-Alamia Seminary Islamic Study School in Karachi December 24, 2011. About 1,300 students sat for the first semester exams to become religious scholars. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
People sitting on the roof of a demolished house watch anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. The demonstrators arrived in Sanaa on Saturday after a five-day demonstration called "The march of life" for a stretch of 250 kilometres (155.3 miles) to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Balloons hold aloft a placard shaped like the bear logo of the United Russia political party, during a protest against recent parliamentary election results in the southern Russian city of Stavropol December 24, 2011. The word on the bear logo reads, "Farewell!" REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Jordanian riot police form a barricade against the protesters from the Islamic Action Front Party approaching the Prime Minister's office building during an anti-government rally in Amman December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Illegal immigrants from Pakistan make their way along the Egnatia Motorway heading south near Feres town, on Christmas day, after crossing the Turkish-Greek border in Evros river area, about 950 km (590 miles) northeast of Athens December 25, 2011. Last year, some 128,000 illegal immigrants crossed into Greece, more than 40,000 of them at the Evros border area. Arrivals of illegal migrants jumped at the northern border last year, by an annual 369 percent in the nine months to September, according to the EU border agency Frontex. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Sewage (bottom and R) spreads past a car trapped in a sink hole caused by liquefaction in the Christchurch suburb of Parklands after an earthquake struck December 23, 2011. An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck near the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, New Zealand's civil defence said, prompting the evacuation of some public buildings and sending goods toppling from shelves. REUTERS/Simon Baker
Residents wade in a river near a bridge destroyed by flash floods brought about by Typhoon Washi in Iligan city in southern Philippines December 25, 2011. The Philippines disaster agency said on Friday more than 1,000 people were missing from a storm and flash floods last week, sharply raising the number of victims unaccounted for as the true extent of the disaster became known. REUTERS/John Javellana
A picture of the late former President Vaclav Havel is seen in a window near Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral December 23, 2011. Heads of states and government officials from around the world, and ordinary Czechs bid farewell to Havel. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A member of North Korea Peace, an international volunteer group helping North Koreans, holds a balloon before flying it with a box containing pairs of socks towards North Korea near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, about 50 km (32 miles) north of Seoul, December 24, 2011. The volunteer group sent 1,000 pairs of socks stapled with messages of hope and love to North Korea via inflated balloons on Saturday. According to them, the warm socks are a critical necessity during severe winter season in North Korea, where many people lose their foot and legs due to frostbite. The socks can be exchanged for approximately 22 pounds of corn in the local market, enough food for one month. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Buffalo Bills full safety Jairus Byrd (31) runs back an interception, with linebacker Nick Barnett (50) and corner back Drayton Florence (29) as Denver Broncos wide receiver Matthew Willis (12) lies on the ground in the fourth quarter of their NFL game in Orchard Park, New York December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Doug Benz
North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) and his father and the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung are seen in this undated file picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang December 25, 2011. Kim Jong-il, who ruled isolated and impoverished North Korea from 1994, died on December 17, 2011, according to the state's media. REUTERS/KCNA/Files
Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tsunami survivor Meri Yulanda (L), 14, also known as Wati, walks with her father Tarmiyus in Banda Aceh, Indonesia's Aceh province December 25, 2011. Seven years after a dreadful separation and devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, a young Indonesian girl had found her way back to her parents in a small town in Aceh province in Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi
North Korean defector and artist Song Byeok paints next to another work of his, titled "Marilyn Monroe", which satirizes North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, at his atelier in Seoul December 23, 2011. Song, who previously worked as a propaganda painter in North Korea, defected to South Korea in 2002 and has since produced satirical paintings of the late North Korean leader and stereotypical imagery of the country. He had a debut exhibition of his paintings in January this year and will be having another exhibition in the U.S. in 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks during an interview with Reuters in Moscow December 23, 2011. Navalny, released from jail on Wednesday after being detained at the first of several large opposition rallies, will be participating in the next mass protest planned for Saturday. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Former first lady Lee Hee-ho (L), the widow of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, and Hyundai Group chairwoman Hyun Jung-eun are escorted by officials as they leave for Pyongyang in order to pay their respects over North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death, at the CIQ (customs, immigration and quarantine) office, just south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A damaged car is seen at the site of a car bomb attack in Damascus December 23, 2011, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Two booby-trapped cars blew up at security sites in Damascus on Friday, killing a number of civilians and soldiers, state television said, in the worst violence to hit Syria's capital during nine months of unrest against President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Supporters of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) take part in a rally near the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi December 25, 2011. Pakistan's former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan brought at least 100,000 people into the streets of Karachi on Sunday in a massive rally that increases pressure on the civilian government and cements his standing as a political force. Jinnah is generally regarded as the founder of Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A protester burns a picture of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak after Friday prayers at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 23, 2011. Thousands of Egyptians rallied in Cairo and other cities on Friday to demand the military give up power and vent their anger after 17 people were killed in protests where troops beat and clubbed women and men even as they lay on the ground. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A window cleaner dressed as Santa Claus poses for photographers during an event to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday season at a shopping mall in Tokyo December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Detained youths carry their belongings as they leave the Sekolah Polisi Negara police school in Seulawah, Aceh Besar, Indonesia's Aceh province December 23, 2011. The youths, part of 65 detained by the police during a rock concert on December 11, were released on Friday after completing disciplinary education. REUTERS/Junaidi
An Occupy London Stock Exchange protestor wears a Santa hat and Guy Fawkes mask while sitting outside a tent on Christmas eve in front of St Pauls Cathedral in London, December 24, 2011. Protesters camping outside St. Paul's Cathedral will stay in place over the Christmas holidays after a judge presiding over an attempt to evict them deferred a decision until the new year. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A cadet from the Pakistan Air Force is silhouetted against the morning sun during a guard mounting ceremony at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi December 25, 2011. A contingent of Pakistan Military Academy cadets mounted the guard at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah to mark his 135th birth anniversary. Jinnah is generally regarded as the founder of Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man prays inside the Church of the Nativity in West Bank town of Bethlehem December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Pope Benedict XVI appears at the window of his private apartment in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
