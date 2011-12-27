An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy", a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honour and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. Picture taken December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil