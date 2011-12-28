Editor's Choice
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un cries as his father, North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, lies in state during the run-up to his funeral in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast on December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV
A Honda staff member walks between Honda Motor cars after floodwaters receded at the Honda Automobile Plant in Rojana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya, about 80 km north of Bangkok, December 27, 2011. Honda vows to get rid of all vehicles and parts which arrived October 8 and were submerged in floodwaters. The vehicles will be demolished in an environmentally friendly way which includes compressing the body and recycling the aluminium and rubber parts. A total of 1,055 vehicles are being scrapped. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
People stand next to the body of a Palestinian killed in an explosion, apparently caused by an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip December 27, 2011. An explosion, apparently caused by an Israeli air strike, killed one person and wounded two others in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Palestinian hospital officials said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Women line up as a policeman keeps watch during the distribution of winter assistance in Kabul by the UN Refugee Agency for the most vulnerable returnees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as well as others at risk in the cold winter weather December 27, 2011. The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation and UNHCR together provide essential non-food winter items to some 200,000 vulnerable people throughout Afghanistan as part of a coordinated emergency preparedness programme against the harsh winter. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An anti-government protester on a wheelchair is carried by fellow protesters as he shouts slogans during a rally to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Siberian tigers approach a keeper's car as they wait to be fed at the Siberian Tiger Forest Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 27, 2011. More than 800 Siberian tigers are currently living in the park, which is also a breeding centre for this endangered species, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Military personnel place a flag on a submarine during the Velayat-90 war games by the Iranian navy in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran December 27, 2011. Iran threatened on Tuesday to stop the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its crude exports over its nuclear ambitions, a move that could trigger military conflict with economies dependent on Gulf oil. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/IIPA/Ali Mohammadi
A carpenter stops working as a train goes by in downtown Hanoi, Vietnam December 27, 2011. The Kham Thien railway hamlet, a 200-meter (656-ft) stretch of residences along the railway track in center Hanoi, is one of most dangerous traffic problems in the country. Despite the many accidents and deaths every year and warnings from authorities, people continue to live and make their livelihoods near the track. REUTERS/Kham
An unidentified victim from the Christmas day bombing of a church near Nigeria's capital Abuja recovers in a hospital in Abuja December 27, 2011. Northern Nigerian Christians said on Tuesday they feared that a spate of Christmas Day bombings by Islamist militants that killed over two dozen people could lead to a religious war in Africa's most populous country. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Jabari Greer (33) during their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare sits on stage after arriving at the venue of his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai, India December 27, 2011. A three-day fast led by 74-year-old Hazare and a plan for thousands of people to picket the home of Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi on New Years Eve will be a test of strength for the anti-corruption movement that forced a government U-turn in the summer. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Morgue workers place a coffin holding an unidentified body into a grave at San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 27, 2011. The bodies of 36 unidentified people, killed in drug-related incidents, were buried on Tuesday after being held in the city morgue for several months without being claimed by relatives. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A mahout takes a bath at Rapti river after collecting food for elephants from Chitwan National Park at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu, Nepal December 27, 2011. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan will participate in the Elephant Race, which begins on Monday, where elephants will play in an exhibition soccer match and various other sports and activities. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police officers greet each other at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers on Monday during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with thousands of bargain hunters. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich waits for his arrival at a campaign stop at the Dubuque Golf and Country Club in Dubuque, Iowa, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Women chant anti-military council slogans and flash victory signs as they protest against military council violations and virginity tests against females outside the State Council court and in support of Samira Ibrahim in Cairo, December 27, 2011. An Egyptian court ordered on Tuesday that forced virginity tests be stopped on female detainees in military prisons. The case was filed by Samira Ibrahim, a woman who said the army forced her to undergo a virginity test in March after she was arrested during a protest in Cairo's Tahrir Square. The banners read "Want the rights of my sister" . REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Britain's Prince Philip is driven away from Papworth Hospital in southern England December 27, 2011. Queen Elizabeth's 90-year-old husband spent Christmas Day and Boxing Day in a hospital bed after successful surgery to clear a blocked heart artery, missing the royal family's celebrations at its rural Sandringham estate in eastern England. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man works at a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. The snow church is to be unveiled during a ceremony on Wednesday and is likely to become a tourist attraction till the beginning of spring. REUTERS/Petr Josek
North Koreans mourn their deceased leader Kim Jong-il at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this picture taken on December 27, 2011 and released by the North's KCNA news agency on December 28, 2011. Kim, who ruled isolated and impoverished North Korea from 1994, died on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA
Palestinians watch a graduation ceremony for Hamas' security forces new recruits in Gaza City December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah
Wolverhampton Wanderers Nenad Milijas (bottom) is sent off for this tackle on Arsenal's Mikel Arteta (2nd R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (L) talks with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a government meeting in Moscow December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Rodionov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare gestures at the venue of Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai, India December 27, 2011. A three-day fast led by 74-year-old Hazare and a plan for thousands of people to picket the home of Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi on New Years Eve will be a test of strength for the anti-corruption movement that forced a government U-turn in the summer. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys chat before a gathering with the Chief Rabbi of the Vishnitz Hasidic dynasty to celebrate Hanukkah, at a Vishnitz community center in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 27, 2011. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important Jewish holidays and is celebrated by Jews worldwide. REUTERS/Nir Elias
