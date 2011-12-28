Women chant anti-military council slogans and flash victory signs as they protest against military council violations and virginity tests against females outside the State Council court and in support of Samira Ibrahim in Cairo, December 27, 2011. An Egyptian court ordered on Tuesday that forced virginity tests be stopped on female detainees in military prisons. The case was filed by Samira Ibrahim, a woman who said the army forced her to undergo a virginity test in March after she was arrested during a protest in Cairo's Tahrir Square. The banners read "Want the rights of my sister" . REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh