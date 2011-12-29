Greek Orthodox nuns gather outside prison of Korydallos in solidarity to a Cypriot-born abbot who is going to be transferred in the jail in Athens December 28, 2011. The abbot of one of Greece's richest and most powerful monasteries went to jail on Wednesday awaiting trial for hoodwinking the government in a high-profile land swap deal six years ago. Efraim, 56, chief of the Vatopedi Monastery at the monastic community of Mount Athos, is accused of inciting officials to commit acts of fraud, perjury and money-laundering, a charge that can fetch him a jail term of several years. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis