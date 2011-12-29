Editor's Choice
A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the...more
North Koreans react during their late leader Kim Jong-il's funeral procession in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
An elephant's trunk touches a visitor's hand in search of food at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu, Nepal December 28, 2011. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan will participate in the Elephant Race, which begins on...more
An elephant's trunk touches a visitor's hand in search of food at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu, Nepal December 28, 2011. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan will participate in the Elephant Race, which begins on Monday and ends today, where elephants will play in an exhibition soccer match and various other sports and activities. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Greek Orthodox nuns gather outside prison of Korydallos in solidarity to a Cypriot-born abbot who is going to be transferred in the jail in Athens December 28, 2011. The abbot of one of Greece's richest and most powerful monasteries went to jail on...more
Greek Orthodox nuns gather outside prison of Korydallos in solidarity to a Cypriot-born abbot who is going to be transferred in the jail in Athens December 28, 2011. The abbot of one of Greece's richest and most powerful monasteries went to jail on Wednesday awaiting trial for hoodwinking the government in a high-profile land swap deal six years ago. Efraim, 56, chief of the Vatopedi Monastery at the monastic community of Mount Athos, is accused of inciting officials to commit acts of fraud, perjury and money-laundering, a charge that can fetch him a jail term of several years. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Members of the North Korean community walk together after leaving the North Korean embassy in Beijing December 28, 2011 where a ceremony was held for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. The funeral of Kim, who ruled isolated and impoverished North...more
Members of the North Korean community walk together after leaving the North Korean embassy in Beijing December 28, 2011 where a ceremony was held for late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. The funeral of Kim, who ruled isolated and impoverished North Korea from 1994, is being held today after he died on December 17. REUTERS/David Gray
A member of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's security detail stands on guard as Gingrich is interviewed during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim...more
A member of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's security detail stands on guard as Gingrich is interviewed during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the Armenian and Greek Orthodox clergy scuffle during a clean-up of the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 28, 2011. The annual Christmas cleaning of the church...more
Members of the Armenian and Greek Orthodox clergy scuffle during a clean-up of the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 28, 2011. The annual Christmas cleaning of the church ahead of Orthodox Christmas turned into scuffles on Wednesday between the rival Christian clerics zealously guarding denominational turf at the holy site. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People walk at the scene of an explosion in Yangon, Myanmar early December 29, 2011. Dozens of people were killed in a strong explosion that rocked eastern suburb of commercial city Yangon at about 2 a.m., witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Soe...more
People walk at the scene of an explosion in Yangon, Myanmar early December 29, 2011. Dozens of people were killed in a strong explosion that rocked eastern suburb of commercial city Yangon at about 2 a.m., witnesses and officials said. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession past crowds on a street in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession...more
A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession past crowds on a street in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare carries the Indian national flag at the venue of Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. The lower house of India's parliament passed a bill on...more
A supporter of anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare carries the Indian national flag at the venue of Hazare's three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. The lower house of India's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday to create an anti-corruption ombudsman, in a move the government hopes will deflate a protest movement whose leader has tapped into widespread anger at corrupt public officials. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An onlooker jumps over a sandbag barricade being removed by a bulldozer dismantling barricades erected by tribal fighters loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 28, 2011. A military...more
An onlooker jumps over a sandbag barricade being removed by a bulldozer dismantling barricades erected by tribal fighters loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 28, 2011. A military committee set up under a GCC peace deal signed in Saudi Arabia last month oversaw on Wednesday the dismantling of military and militant fortifications that have divided the Yemeni capital since protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule began in January. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Barack Obama and his daughters Sasha and Malia (2nd L) walk with friends during their visit to Sea Life Park in Waimanalo, Hawaii, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police cordon off a crime scene where a man had been shot dead in Monterrey, Mexico December 27, 2011. The man was found dead with his hands cuffed and surrounded by empty bullet cases, according to local media. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez
Boxes of silicone gel breast implants manufactured by the now defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) are seen inside an abandoned PIP building in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon, France December 28, 2011. PIP company is accused of using...more
Boxes of silicone gel breast implants manufactured by the now defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) are seen inside an abandoned PIP building in La Seyne-sur-Mer near Toulon, France December 28, 2011. PIP company is accused of using sub-standard industrial silicone in some of its implants, which were sold globally before being taken off the market in 2010, the year the company shut its doors. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A Catholic priest walks inside a church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 28, 2011. The snow church is likely to become a tourist attraction till the beginning of spring. ...more
A Catholic priest walks inside a church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 28, 2011. The snow church is likely to become a tourist attraction till the beginning of spring. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Workers make lanterns at a family-run workshop in Yaxi village, Zhejiang province, China December 27, 2011. There are currently more than 50 family-run workshops in the village making lanterns as their living, with an annual production value of over...more
Workers make lanterns at a family-run workshop in Yaxi village, Zhejiang province, China December 27, 2011. There are currently more than 50 family-run workshops in the village making lanterns as their living, with an annual production value of over 20 million yuan ($3.2 million), local media reported. REUTERS/Lang Lang
A Soviet-made Tupolev Tu-134 lies on its back in the snow after a crash landing at an airport in the southern city of Osh, KyrgyzstanDecember 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/AKI PRESS
Mary Pam (L), mother of murdered Philip Francis, and family members gather to grieve at their home in Jos in Nigeria's Plateau state, December 28, 2011. Armed Fulani herdsmen shot dead three members of a family in an attack in Nigeria's ethnically...more
Mary Pam (L), mother of murdered Philip Francis, and family members gather to grieve at their home in Jos in Nigeria's Plateau state, December 28, 2011. Armed Fulani herdsmen shot dead three members of a family in an attack in Nigeria's ethnically and religiously mixed Plateau state Wednesday, witnesses and officials said. Plateau is a tinderbox of ethnic and religious rivalries over land and power between local people and migrants from other areas. These often take the form of sectarian strife between the state's Christian and Muslim communities. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbour in Chennai, India December 28, 2011. The coastal districts in the state have been put on high alert in view of Cyclone Thane which is currently 350 km off the...more
A man is drenched by a large wave during high tide as he cycles past at a fishing harbour in Chennai, India December 28, 2011. The coastal districts in the state have been put on high alert in view of Cyclone Thane which is currently 350 km off the coast of Chennai and is likely to cross the coast on December 30, local media reported. REUTERS/Babu
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures next to an image of former first lady Eva Peron during a ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 28, 2011. President Fernandez de Kirchner will...more
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures next to an image of former first lady Eva Peron during a ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 28, 2011. President Fernandez de Kirchner will be operated on for thyroid cancer in January, a government spokesman said on December 27, 2011. The carcinoma has not metastasized, the spokesman said at a news conference. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Tourists prepare to sleep inside their room at the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. Entirely made of ice, the hotel offers accommodation in 10 double rooms with king...more
Tourists prepare to sleep inside their room at the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest, Romania December 28, 2011. Entirely made of ice, the hotel offers accommodation in 10 double rooms with king size beds, where the temperature is between -2 and 2 degrees Celsius, at a price of 35 Euro ($45.73) per person. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Bindia Rana (L), 41, an eunuch locally referred to as hijra, laughs with a friend Rifee Khan, 34, at home in Karachi December 28, 2011. Orders went out from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to enrol eunuchs as voters, a...more
Bindia Rana (L), 41, an eunuch locally referred to as hijra, laughs with a friend Rifee Khan, 34, at home in Karachi December 28, 2011. Orders went out from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to enrol eunuchs as voters, a development that accords the basic right to a much mistreated community, local media reported in November 2011. It is estimated there are between 80,000 and 300,000 members of the transgender community, locally referred to as hijras, in Pakistan. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
A woman uses a mallet to destroy a computer mouse and seashells on "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2011. The annual "Good Riddance Day" event invites people to shred messages that represent memories or events that they want to forget as...more
A woman uses a mallet to destroy a computer mouse and seashells on "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2011. The annual "Good Riddance Day" event invites people to shred messages that represent memories or events that they want to forget as they enter the new year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
