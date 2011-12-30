Locals gather around bodies of people who were killed in air strikes in Ortasu village near the southeastern Turkish town of Sirnak, December 29, 2011. Turkish warplanes launched air strikes against suspected Kurdish militants in northern Iraq near the Turkish border overnight, the military said on Thursday, but local officials said the attack killed 35 smugglers who were mistaken for guerrillas. The Turkish military confirmed it had launched the strikes after unmanned drones spotted suspected rebels of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), but said there were no civilians in the area and it was investigating the incident. REUTERS/Emin Bal/IHA