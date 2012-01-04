Editor's choice
A Cambodian riot police officer fires tear gas at residents during a forced eviction at the Borei Keila complex in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man looks for recyclable items in the waters of river Yamuna amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man uses a machete to kill a buffalo during a Rambu Solo ceremony in Tana Toraja in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province January 3, 2012. Rambu Solo is a traditional death ritual practised by Tana Toraja residents. When a person dies, animals such...more
A man uses a machete to kill a buffalo during a Rambu Solo ceremony in Tana Toraja in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province January 3, 2012. Rambu Solo is a traditional death ritual practised by Tana Toraja residents. When a person dies, animals such as pigs, chickens and buffaloes are sacrificed as the locals believe the animals carry the soul of the deceased into heaven. The number and type of animal killed reflects the social status of the dead person. After the animals are killed, a feast is thrown and the body of the deceased carried up a hill into a resting house. The ceremony on Tuesday was for Agnes Datu Sarungallo, who died in August 2011. Her family killed 200 buffaloes and 500 other animals to feed to guests. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Policemen beat up a protester during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Afghan women clad in burqas walk past a tree in Bagram, north of Kabul January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement march from Grand Central Station to Times Square after a protest in Grand Central Station in New York, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
North Koreans attend a mass rally to "carry out the decision of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the joint calls of the Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the WPK and the...more
North Koreans attend a mass rally to "carry out the decision of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the joint calls of the Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the WPK and the militant tasks set forth in the joint New Year editorial" at Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang January 3, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Children react to the camera as they wait with their family inside a taxi in Mumbai January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Finland's Janne Happonen takes off from the ski jump during a practice session for the third event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Francesca Schiavone of Italy reacts after winning a point against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan during their match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A veiled woman casts her vote at a polling station in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during their Spanish King's Cup match against Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A general view shows rows of tents set up for tropical storm Washi survivors in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro on Mindanao January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People shelter under an umbrella during heavy rain in central London, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Members of Sweden's team celebrate after they defeated Finland in overtime during the semi-final of the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Calgary, Alberta, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Buddhist monks take a ride on a swing outside the venue where Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is addressing a teaching session on the third day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya, India, January 3,...more
Buddhist monks take a ride on a swing outside the venue where Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is addressing a teaching session on the third day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya, India, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais
South Africa's Vos Ducan and co-pilot Robert Howie drive their Toyota during the third stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from San Rafael to San Juan, Argentina, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Doreen Lawrence walks outside the Old Bailey in London after two men were convicted of the racist murder of her son, teenager Stephen Lawrence, 18 years after he was stabbed to death near a south London bus stop, January 3, 2012. Gary Dobson and...more
Doreen Lawrence walks outside the Old Bailey in London after two men were convicted of the racist murder of her son, teenager Stephen Lawrence, 18 years after he was stabbed to death near a south London bus stop, January 3, 2012. Gary Dobson and David Norris were found guilty of murder and will be sentenced tomorrow. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A firefighter walks at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile
A vendor selling donkeys waits for customers in his shop at the Souq al-Milh marketplace in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The Iraqi police presents suspected militants, who were arrested in recent security operations, to the media at the Interior Ministry headquarters in central Baghdad, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
