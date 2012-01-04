Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 4, 2012 | 6:20pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A Cambodian riot police officer fires tear gas at residents during a forced eviction at the Borei Keila complex in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring </p>

A Cambodian riot police officer fires tear gas at residents during a forced eviction at the Borei Keila complex in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A Cambodian riot police officer fires tear gas at residents during a forced eviction at the Borei Keila complex in Phnom Penh, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
1 / 24
<p>A man looks for recyclable items in the waters of river Yamuna amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A man looks for recyclable items in the waters of river Yamuna amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A man looks for recyclable items in the waters of river Yamuna amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 24
<p>A man uses a machete to kill a buffalo during a Rambu Solo ceremony in Tana Toraja in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province January 3, 2012. Rambu Solo is a traditional death ritual practised by Tana Toraja residents. When a person dies, animals such as pigs, chickens and buffaloes are sacrificed as the locals believe the animals carry the soul of the deceased into heaven. The number and type of animal killed reflects the social status of the dead person. After the animals are killed, a feast is thrown and the body of the deceased carried up a hill into a resting house. The ceremony on Tuesday was for Agnes Datu Sarungallo, who died in August 2011. Her family killed 200 buffaloes and 500 other animals to feed to guests. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A man uses a machete to kill a buffalo during a Rambu Solo ceremony in Tana Toraja in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province January 3, 2012. Rambu Solo is a traditional death ritual practised by Tana Toraja residents. When a person dies, animals such...more

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A man uses a machete to kill a buffalo during a Rambu Solo ceremony in Tana Toraja in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province January 3, 2012. Rambu Solo is a traditional death ritual practised by Tana Toraja residents. When a person dies, animals such as pigs, chickens and buffaloes are sacrificed as the locals believe the animals carry the soul of the deceased into heaven. The number and type of animal killed reflects the social status of the dead person. After the animals are killed, a feast is thrown and the body of the deceased carried up a hill into a resting house. The ceremony on Tuesday was for Agnes Datu Sarungallo, who died in August 2011. Her family killed 200 buffaloes and 500 other animals to feed to guests. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Close
3 / 24
<p>Policemen beat up a protester during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Policemen beat up a protester during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Policemen beat up a protester during a rally against fuel subsidy removal on Ikorodu road in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
4 / 24
<p>Afghan women clad in burqas walk past a tree in Bagram, north of Kabul January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Afghan women clad in burqas walk past a tree in Bagram, north of Kabul January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Afghan women clad in burqas walk past a tree in Bagram, north of Kabul January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 24
<p>Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement march from Grand Central Station to Times Square after a protest in Grand Central Station in New York, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement march from Grand Central Station to Times Square after a protest in Grand Central Station in New York, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement march from Grand Central Station to Times Square after a protest in Grand Central Station in New York, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 24
<p>North Koreans attend a mass rally to "carry out the decision of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the joint calls of the Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the WPK and the militant tasks set forth in the joint New Year editorial" at Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang January 3, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Koreans attend a mass rally to "carry out the decision of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the joint calls of the Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the WPK and the...more

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

North Koreans attend a mass rally to "carry out the decision of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the joint calls of the Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the WPK and the militant tasks set forth in the joint New Year editorial" at Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang January 3, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
7 / 24
<p>Children react to the camera as they wait with their family inside a taxi in Mumbai January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Children react to the camera as they wait with their family inside a taxi in Mumbai January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Children react to the camera as they wait with their family inside a taxi in Mumbai January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 24
<p>Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Technician Richie Beanan irons the United States flag on the back of the stage before the Iowa Caucus night rally of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 24
<p>Finland's Janne Happonen takes off from the ski jump during a practice session for the third event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Finland's Janne Happonen takes off from the ski jump during a practice session for the third event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Finland's Janne Happonen takes off from the ski jump during a practice session for the third event of the 60th four-hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 24
<p>Francesca Schiavone of Italy reacts after winning a point against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan during their match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Francesca Schiavone of Italy reacts after winning a point against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan during their match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Francesca Schiavone of Italy reacts after winning a point against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan during their match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
11 / 24
<p>A veiled woman casts her vote at a polling station in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A veiled woman casts her vote at a polling station in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A veiled woman casts her vote at a polling station in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 24
<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during their Spanish King's Cup match against Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during their Spanish King's Cup match against Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during their Spanish King's Cup match against Malaga at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
13 / 24
<p>A general view shows rows of tents set up for tropical storm Washi survivors in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro on Mindanao January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A general view shows rows of tents set up for tropical storm Washi survivors in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro on Mindanao January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A general view shows rows of tents set up for tropical storm Washi survivors in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro on Mindanao January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
14 / 24
<p>People shelter under an umbrella during heavy rain in central London, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

People shelter under an umbrella during heavy rain in central London, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

People shelter under an umbrella during heavy rain in central London, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 24
<p>Members of Sweden's team celebrate after they defeated Finland in overtime during the semi-final of the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Calgary, Alberta, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Members of Sweden's team celebrate after they defeated Finland in overtime during the semi-final of the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Calgary, Alberta, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Members of Sweden's team celebrate after they defeated Finland in overtime during the semi-final of the 2012 IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championship in Calgary, Alberta, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
16 / 24
<p>Buddhist monks take a ride on a swing outside the venue where Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is addressing a teaching session on the third day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya, India, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Buddhist monks take a ride on a swing outside the venue where Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is addressing a teaching session on the third day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya, India, January 3,...more

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Buddhist monks take a ride on a swing outside the venue where Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is addressing a teaching session on the third day of the Kalachakra festival in the eastern Indian city of Bodhgaya, India, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
17 / 24
<p>A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A newly released prisoner carries her baby while she exits the main door of Insein prison in Yangon January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
18 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry hugs supporters at the West Des Moines Sheraton Hotel in Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Close
19 / 24
<p>South Africa's Vos Ducan and co-pilot Robert Howie drive their Toyota during the third stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from San Rafael to San Juan, Argentina, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

South Africa's Vos Ducan and co-pilot Robert Howie drive their Toyota during the third stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from San Rafael to San Juan, Argentina, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

South Africa's Vos Ducan and co-pilot Robert Howie drive their Toyota during the third stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from San Rafael to San Juan, Argentina, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
20 / 24
<p>Doreen Lawrence walks outside the Old Bailey in London after two men were convicted of the racist murder of her son, teenager Stephen Lawrence, 18 years after he was stabbed to death near a south London bus stop, January 3, 2012. Gary Dobson and David Norris were found guilty of murder and will be sentenced tomorrow. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Doreen Lawrence walks outside the Old Bailey in London after two men were convicted of the racist murder of her son, teenager Stephen Lawrence, 18 years after he was stabbed to death near a south London bus stop, January 3, 2012. Gary Dobson and...more

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

Doreen Lawrence walks outside the Old Bailey in London after two men were convicted of the racist murder of her son, teenager Stephen Lawrence, 18 years after he was stabbed to death near a south London bus stop, January 3, 2012. Gary Dobson and David Norris were found guilty of murder and will be sentenced tomorrow. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
21 / 24
<p>A firefighter walks at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile</p>

A firefighter walks at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A firefighter walks at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park during a wildfire in the southern Patagonia region of Chile, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gobierno Regional Magallanes y Antartica Chile

Close
22 / 24
<p>A vendor selling donkeys waits for customers in his shop at the Souq al-Milh marketplace in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A vendor selling donkeys waits for customers in his shop at the Souq al-Milh marketplace in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

A vendor selling donkeys waits for customers in his shop at the Souq al-Milh marketplace in the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
23 / 24
<p>The Iraqi police presents suspected militants, who were arrested in recent security operations, to the media at the Interior Ministry headquarters in central Baghdad, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

The Iraqi police presents suspected militants, who were arrested in recent security operations, to the media at the Interior Ministry headquarters in central Baghdad, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

The Iraqi police presents suspected militants, who were arrested in recent security operations, to the media at the Interior Ministry headquarters in central Baghdad, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 48 hours.

02 Jan 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Dec 2011
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast