<p>A woman reacts as President Obama shakes hands after speaking about jobs and the economy at Shaker Heights High School during a trip to Cleveland, Ohio January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>The dead body of a man, wrapped in a blanket, is seen lying near the wall of a private school in the municipality of Ecatepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, January 3, 2012. Neighbors notified the police when they saw the body on the street, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behind a DJ console watching people dance to her rhythms. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Toronto Raptors Ed Davis (2nd L) and Jamaal Magloire (R) battle for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson (L) and Ryan Hollins (2nd R) during the second half of their game in Toronto, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter screen reads "Thank You, Iowa!" before he comes out to his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Meryl Streep arrives at the European premiere of "The Iron Lady" at the British Film Institute in central London, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Sana, 4, stands at the doorsteps of her family house on the outskirts of Islamabad January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Men dressed as soldiers parade in front of the Alexander Nevski Cathedral during celebrations marking the 134th anniversary of Sofia's liberation from Ottoman rule in the centre of the Bulgarian capital January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Virginia Tech Hokies running back David Wilson (4) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Kenny Demens (25) after gaining a first down during the BCS Allstate Sugar Bowl NCAA game in New Orleans, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Riot policemen charge towards protesters during a protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez kisses the hand of Miss World 2011 Ivian Sarcos of Venezuela after their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays next to candles in the Tomb of Caleb Ben Yefuneh in the West Bank village of Kifl Hares, near the Jewish settlement of Ariel, January 5, 2012. The Israeli army late on Wednesday night allowed hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews to visit the tombs of biblical figures Joshua Ben Nun and Caleb Ben Yefuneh, on the traditional Jewish calendar date dedicated to commemorating people whose date of death is unknown. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Unused signs supporting Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry sit against a wall at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Serena Williams of U.S. falls to the ground during her match against Bojana Jovanivski of Serbia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Senator John McCain talk on Romney's campaign bus enroute to Peterborough, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Former residents of the Borei Keila complex rest in a makeshift tent a day after being evicted and their home demolished in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Australia's Ricky Ponting looks up after diving across the crease to reach a century during the second cricket test against India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou (R) shakes hand with a truck driver from his vehicle during a campaign rally for the 2012 presidential election in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Russia's Olga Vilukhina competes in the 4x6 km women's relay competition at the Biathlon World Cup in the eastern German ski resort of Oberhof January 4, 2012. Russia won the competition, Norway placed second and France placed third. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Republican presidential candidate Congressman Ron Paul gestures with both hands as he arrives at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Ankeny, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>A riot policeman puts out a fire after a traffic police motorcycle was burned during clashes at a rally in Santiago January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>French Socialist Party members prepare a back drop before a political rally for Francois Hollande, France's Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, in Merignac near Bordeaux, southwestern France, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Bolton Wanderers' Samuel Ricketts (L) challenges Everton's Landon Donovan during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

