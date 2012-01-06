Edition:
<p>Newt Gingrich is seen through a window from outside the Littleton Town Hall and Opera House during a campaign stop in Littleton, New Hampshire, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays outside the Tomb of Joshua Ben Nun, as Israeli border policemen secure the area, in the West Bank village of Kifl Hares near the Jewish settlement of Ariel, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias</p>

<p>Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily, January 5, 2012. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

<p>Rick Santorum during a campaign stop in Concord, New Hampshire, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A boy looks through the window of an electric train during a free ride for the operational testing of the train system in Lima, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

<p>Participants display their works at a calligraphy contest to celebrate the new year in Tokyo, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

<p>A young surfer sails his board off a wave as large swells hit the California coastline at dusk in Cardiff , California, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Madonna and Matthew Badger cry as one of their daughters' casket arrives for their funeral service at Saint Thomas Church in New York, January 5, 2012. A raging Christmas-morning house fire that killed Madonna Badger's elderly parents and her three young daughters, Lily, Grace, and Sarah, in Stamford, Connecticut, appears to have been caused by embers from a fireplace and was accidental. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Tourists visit ice sculptures on the night before the opening ceremony of the 13th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

<p>Thilan Samaraweera (R) of Sri Lanka drives a delivery as Jacques Rudolph of South Africa takes evasive action and Mark Boucher (C) looks on during the third day of the third test cricket match in Cape Town, January 5 2012. REUTERS/Shaun Roy </p>

<p>Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Three men talk as they sit on a bench behind a fisherman sitting on a frozen canal, in central Beijing, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

<p>Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. The Christian holiday of Epiphany is observed as the date when the Three Wise Men visited the baby Jesus. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

<p>A chef cuts a bluefin tuna at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo, January 5, 2012. The 269-kilogram (593 lbs) tuna caught off the coast of northern Japan, was sold at a record of 56.49 million yen ($736,234) in the country's first fish auction of the year. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

<p>Iraqi residents grieve at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya,southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Vehicles drive past the Holyland towers apartment complex in Jerusalem, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Saja, an Iraqi girl injured during violence in her country, plays in a public park as part of her treatment in Amman, Jordan, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji</p>

<p>Agents walk past a symbol of Mexico City's investigative police agency as they take part in the inauguration of the agency's headquarters in Mexico City, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

<p>A woman bleeds after she swam into a frozen portion of the icy water during a winter swimming competition at Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

<p>A policewoman carries away an indigenous Guarani Indian girl as families are evicted from the Plaza Uruguay in Asuncion, Paraguay, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno </p>

<p>West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Stedman Bailey (C) holds the ball over the goal line to score a third quarter touchdown as Clemson Tigers defender Bashaud Breeland (R) tries to stop him during the 2012 Discover Orange Bowl NCAA football game in Miami, Florida, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

<p>Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong after a five-day port visit in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erin Devenberg</p>

<p>Jon Huntsman is reflected in the window of his car as he speaks with a reporter, as his wife, Mary Kaye looks out of the window as they prepare to depart a campaign event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

