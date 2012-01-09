Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 9, 2012 | 6:25pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>Signs are seen where Newt Gingrich is holding a veterans' town hall meeting at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Signs are seen where Newt Gingrich is holding a veterans' town hall meeting at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 09, 2012

Signs are seen where Newt Gingrich is holding a veterans' town hall meeting at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 48
<p>Children sit in a cave in the mountainous area of Arhab, north of Sanaa, Yemen, January 6, 2012. Villagers sought refuge in the caves after fighting between armed tribesmen loyal to anti-regime protesters and forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh forced them to leave their villages. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

Children sit in a cave in the mountainous area of Arhab, north of Sanaa, Yemen, January 6, 2012. Villagers sought refuge in the caves after fighting between armed tribesmen loyal to anti-regime protesters and forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing...more

Monday, January 09, 2012

Children sit in a cave in the mountainous area of Arhab, north of Sanaa, Yemen, January 6, 2012. Villagers sought refuge in the caves after fighting between armed tribesmen loyal to anti-regime protesters and forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh forced them to leave their villages. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
2 / 48
<p>France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo, Chile, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo, Chile, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, January 09, 2012

France's Christophe Blondeau rides his Yamaha during the seventh stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012, in Copiapo, Chile, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
3 / 48
<p>Passengers wait in lines to board their train at a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Passengers wait in lines to board their train at a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, January 09, 2012

Passengers wait in lines to board their train at a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 48
<p>Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, January 09, 2012

Participants in a No Trousers Day flashmob ride the London Underground transit system with other passengers in London, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
5 / 48
<p>New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released by North Korean state TV KRT on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV </p>

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released by North Korean state TV KRT on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released by North Korean state TV KRT on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Close
6 / 48
<p>A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh </p>

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Monday, January 09, 2012

A development is seen on one of the islands of The World Islands project in Dubai, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Close
7 / 48
<p>Security officers look on from their horses as a crane dismantles the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, in western France, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

Security officers look on from their horses as a crane dismantles the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, in western France, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, January 09, 2012

Security officers look on from their horses as a crane dismantles the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, in western France, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
8 / 48
<p>Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, January 09, 2012

Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 48
<p>African National Congress (ANC) supporters dance during the ANC's centenary celebration in Bloemfontein, South Africa, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

African National Congress (ANC) supporters dance during the ANC's centenary celebration in Bloemfontein, South Africa, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Monday, January 09, 2012

African National Congress (ANC) supporters dance during the ANC's centenary celebration in Bloemfontein, South Africa, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
10 / 48
<p>An anti-government protester raises his arms as he passes a line of army soldiers searching protesters on a road in Sanaa at the end of a five-day "March of Dignity" from the Red Sea city of Houdieda to demand trial for outgoing President Ali Abdulah Saleh, Yemen, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An anti-government protester raises his arms as he passes a line of army soldiers searching protesters on a road in Sanaa at the end of a five-day "March of Dignity" from the Red Sea city of Houdieda to demand trial for outgoing President Ali Abdulah...more

Monday, January 09, 2012

An anti-government protester raises his arms as he passes a line of army soldiers searching protesters on a road in Sanaa at the end of a five-day "March of Dignity" from the Red Sea city of Houdieda to demand trial for outgoing President Ali Abdulah Saleh, Yemen, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 48
<p>Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who suffered a head wound in the Tuscon shooting, smiles after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at a memorial service marking the anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall </p>

Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who suffered a head wound in the Tuscon shooting, smiles after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at a memorial service marking the anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus January 8,...more

Monday, January 09, 2012

Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who suffered a head wound in the Tuscon shooting, smiles after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at a memorial service marking the anniversary of the shooting, at the University of Arizona campus January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall

Close
12 / 48
<p>Members of the crowd cheer as cowboy Marco Eguche jumps off the bull Complete Debacle during the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Madison Square Garden Invitational in New York, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Members of the crowd cheer as cowboy Marco Eguche jumps off the bull Complete Debacle during the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Madison Square Garden Invitational in New York, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, January 09, 2012

Members of the crowd cheer as cowboy Marco Eguche jumps off the bull Complete Debacle during the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Madison Square Garden Invitational in New York, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 48
<p>Workers weld at a ship-building yard next to Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Workers weld at a ship-building yard next to Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, January 09, 2012

Workers weld at a ship-building yard next to Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 48
<p>Supporters of Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou hold a large party flag during a campaign rally for the 2012 presidential election in Taipei, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Supporters of Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou hold a large party flag during a campaign rally for the 2012 presidential election in Taipei, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 09, 2012

Supporters of Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou hold a large party flag during a campaign rally for the 2012 presidential election in Taipei, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 48
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives at the Puerto Ordaz airport in the southern state of Bolivar, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives at the Puerto Ordaz airport in the southern state of Bolivar, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Monday, January 09, 2012

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives at the Puerto Ordaz airport in the southern state of Bolivar, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
16 / 48
<p>Italian water polo players gather during their Volvo Cup international water polo match against Hungary in Szekesfehervar, west of Budapest, January 7, 2012 . REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Italian water polo players gather during their Volvo Cup international water polo match against Hungary in Szekesfehervar, west of Budapest, January 7, 2012 . REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Monday, January 09, 2012

Italian water polo players gather during their Volvo Cup international water polo match against Hungary in Szekesfehervar, west of Budapest, January 7, 2012 . REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
17 / 48
<p>Palestinian demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

Palestinian demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Monday, January 09, 2012

Palestinian demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a weekly protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
18 / 48
<p>Manchester United's Wayne Rooney heads to score his second goal against Manchester City during their FA Cup match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney heads to score his second goal against Manchester City during their FA Cup match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, January 09, 2012

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney heads to score his second goal against Manchester City during their FA Cup match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
19 / 48
<p>Students hold earthen pitchers filled with water as they take a holy bath ahead of the Magh Mela festival during a ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Students hold earthen pitchers filled with water as they take a holy bath ahead of the Magh Mela festival during a ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, January 09, 2012

Students hold earthen pitchers filled with water as they take a holy bath ahead of the Magh Mela festival during a ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
20 / 48
<p>Signs are seen at the "Occupy" camp in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Signs are seen at the "Occupy" camp in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 09, 2012

Signs are seen at the "Occupy" camp in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 48
<p>Britain's Kristan Bromley competes in the men's skeleton race during the FIBT Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup competition in Altenberg, Germany, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

Britain's Kristan Bromley competes in the men's skeleton race during the FIBT Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup competition in Altenberg, Germany, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, January 09, 2012

Britain's Kristan Bromley competes in the men's skeleton race during the FIBT Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup competition in Altenberg, Germany, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
22 / 48
<p>The stricken container ship Rena sits on a reef after it separated into two after being battered by waves the previous night, off Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand</p>

The stricken container ship Rena sits on a reef after it separated into two after being battered by waves the previous night, off Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand

Monday, January 09, 2012

The stricken container ship Rena sits on a reef after it separated into two after being battered by waves the previous night, off Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand

Close
23 / 48
<p>Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford speaks during a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford speaks during a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, January 09, 2012

Former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford speaks during a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
24 / 48
<p>A zebra stands in its enclosure at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

A zebra stands in its enclosure at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, January 09, 2012

A zebra stands in its enclosure at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
25 / 48
<p>A protester's shoe dangles from the street sign outside the presidential palace, Bellevue Castle, in Berlin, after a rally demanding German President Christian Wulff to resign, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

A protester's shoe dangles from the street sign outside the presidential palace, Bellevue Castle, in Berlin, after a rally demanding German President Christian Wulff to resign, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, January 09, 2012

A protester's shoe dangles from the street sign outside the presidential palace, Bellevue Castle, in Berlin, after a rally demanding German President Christian Wulff to resign, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
26 / 48
<p>A woman holds the certificate of her defective silicone gel breast implants, manufactured by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), at a demonstration in front of the ministry of health in Caracas, Venezuela, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Bello </p>

A woman holds the certificate of her defective silicone gel breast implants, manufactured by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), at a demonstration in front of the ministry of health in Caracas, Venezuela, January 6, 2012....more

Monday, January 09, 2012

A woman holds the certificate of her defective silicone gel breast implants, manufactured by the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), at a demonstration in front of the ministry of health in Caracas, Venezuela, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
27 / 48
<p>A small boat from the Sea Shepherd vessel, Steve Irwin, makes a reconnaissance trip past the Japanese whaling ship the Shonan Maru #2 near Freemantle in this picture released to Reuters on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sea Shepherd</p>

A small boat from the Sea Shepherd vessel, Steve Irwin, makes a reconnaissance trip past the Japanese whaling ship the Shonan Maru #2 near Freemantle in this picture released to Reuters on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sea Shepherd

Monday, January 09, 2012

A small boat from the Sea Shepherd vessel, Steve Irwin, makes a reconnaissance trip past the Japanese whaling ship the Shonan Maru #2 near Freemantle in this picture released to Reuters on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sea Shepherd

Close
28 / 48
<p>A man lifts his wife in front of a snow sculpture after a group wedding ceremony as part of the 28th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

A man lifts his wife in front of a snow sculpture after a group wedding ceremony as part of the 28th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Monday, January 09, 2012

A man lifts his wife in front of a snow sculpture after a group wedding ceremony as part of the 28th Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
29 / 48
<p>Fishermen sail on a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River near the village of Ust-Mana, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Fishermen sail on a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River near the village of Ust-Mana, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, January 09, 2012

Fishermen sail on a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River near the village of Ust-Mana, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
30 / 48
<p>New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. The Saints won 45-28. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. The Saints won 45-28. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, January 09, 2012

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives for a first down against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of their NFC wildcard playoff game in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 7, 2012. The Saints won 45-28. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
31 / 48
<p>Porto's goalkeeper Helton gives instructions to his teammates during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match against Sporting at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

Porto's goalkeeper Helton gives instructions to his teammates during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match against Sporting at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Monday, January 09, 2012

Porto's goalkeeper Helton gives instructions to his teammates during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match against Sporting at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
32 / 48
<p>A relative of murdered Indian student Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body during his funeral in Pune, India, January 7, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range in Manchester, England, on December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A relative of murdered Indian student Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body during his funeral in Pune, India, January 7, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range in Manchester, England, on December...more

Monday, January 09, 2012

A relative of murdered Indian student Anuj Bidve reacts after seeing his body during his funeral in Pune, India, January 7, 2012. Bidve, who was studying at Lancaster University, was shot in the head at close range in Manchester, England, on December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
33 / 48
<p>Valerie Trierweiler (R) and Francois Hollande (L), France's Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, walk along a street during a ceremony marking the 16th death anniversary of former French President Francois Mitterrand in Jarnac, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau </p>

Valerie Trierweiler (R) and Francois Hollande (L), France's Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, walk along a street during a ceremony marking the 16th death anniversary of former French President Francois Mitterrand...more

Monday, January 09, 2012

Valerie Trierweiler (R) and Francois Hollande (L), France's Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, walk along a street during a ceremony marking the 16th death anniversary of former French President Francois Mitterrand in Jarnac, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
34 / 48
<p>Soldiers dig at the site of a landslide during a search and rescue operation at Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 6, 2012. . REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Soldiers dig at the site of a landslide during a search and rescue operation at Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 6, 2012. . REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, January 09, 2012

Soldiers dig at the site of a landslide during a search and rescue operation at Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 6, 2012. . REUTERS/Stringer

Close
35 / 48
<p>Six wooden crosses for the victims who were killed outside of a supermarket last year are displayed during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Six wooden crosses for the victims who were killed outside of a supermarket last year are displayed during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, January 09, 2012

Six wooden crosses for the victims who were killed outside of a supermarket last year are displayed during the one year anniversary of the shooting in Tucson, Arizona, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
36 / 48
<p>A demonstrator with the "Occupy Movement" clashes with a candidate supporter outside the presidential debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A demonstrator with the "Occupy Movement" clashes with a candidate supporter outside the presidential debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 09, 2012

A demonstrator with the "Occupy Movement" clashes with a candidate supporter outside the presidential debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
37 / 48
<p>New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (36), cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) and linebacker Curtis Lofton (R) during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (36), cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) and linebacker Curtis Lofton (R) during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New...more

Monday, January 09, 2012

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) catches a pass against Atlanta Falcons strong safety James Sanders (36), cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) and linebacker Curtis Lofton (R) during their NFC wildcard playoff game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
38 / 48
<p>People walk under heavy snowfall near the eastern German town of Altenberg, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

People walk under heavy snowfall near the eastern German town of Altenberg, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Monday, January 09, 2012

People walk under heavy snowfall near the eastern German town of Altenberg, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
39 / 48
<p>A member of the clergy is seen inside the Church of the Nativity before a Christmas procession in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A member of the clergy is seen inside the Church of the Nativity before a Christmas procession in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, January 09, 2012

A member of the clergy is seen inside the Church of the Nativity before a Christmas procession in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
40 / 48
<p>Members of the Italian Carabinieri stand guard on the streets during Serbian President Boris Tadic's visit to a 14th century Orthodox monastery in the western Kosovan town of Decani, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka </p>

Members of the Italian Carabinieri stand guard on the streets during Serbian President Boris Tadic's visit to a 14th century Orthodox monastery in the western Kosovan town of Decani, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Monday, January 09, 2012

Members of the Italian Carabinieri stand guard on the streets during Serbian President Boris Tadic's visit to a 14th century Orthodox monastery in the western Kosovan town of Decani, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
41 / 48
<p>Freestyle jet-ski champion Jack Moule performs at the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Freestyle jet-ski champion Jack Moule performs at the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, January 09, 2012

Freestyle jet-ski champion Jack Moule performs at the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
42 / 48
<p>A woman poses with boats at the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London, January 6, 20011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A woman poses with boats at the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London, January 6, 20011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, January 09, 2012

A woman poses with boats at the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London, January 6, 20011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
43 / 48
<p>A member of law enforcement directs Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme (R) toward the sidewalk as Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks during a Hispanic Town Hall Meeting at a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A member of law enforcement directs Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme (R) toward the sidewalk as Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks during a Hispanic Town Hall Meeting at a restaurant in...more

Monday, January 09, 2012

A member of law enforcement directs Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme (R) toward the sidewalk as Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks during a Hispanic Town Hall Meeting at a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
44 / 48
<p>A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata, India, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata, India, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, January 09, 2012

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata, India, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
45 / 48
<p>A demonstrator with the "Occupy Movement" rallies outside the presidential debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A demonstrator with the "Occupy Movement" rallies outside the presidential debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, January 09, 2012

A demonstrator with the "Occupy Movement" rallies outside the presidential debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
46 / 48
<p>Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim talks to his supporters while flanked by his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail after the verdict of his sodomy trial was announced in Kuala Lumpur, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim talks to his supporters while flanked by his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail after the verdict of his sodomy trial was announced in Kuala Lumpur, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Monday, January 09, 2012

Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim talks to his supporters while flanked by his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail after the verdict of his sodomy trial was announced in Kuala Lumpur, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
47 / 48
<p>Hindu devotees offer prayers during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. The month-long festival is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani and involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them, in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Hindu devotees offer prayers during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. The month-long festival is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani and involves the recitation of folk...more

Monday, January 09, 2012

Hindu devotees offer prayers during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. The month-long festival is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani and involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them, in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast