A Hindu devotee's feet are seen while he rolls on the ground during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The campaign bus of Newt Gingrich is seen at a town hall meeting with Nashua Rotary at Nashua Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators gather at a burning barricade during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol, at Gwagwalada on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde...more
Firefighters aim coloured water at a target during the annual fire drill competition in Mumbai, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates at the final whistle after his goal helped to beat Leeds United in their FA Cup match at the Emirates Stadium in London, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A supporter looks through the window as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman gives a television interview in Concord, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Tourists stand outside the closed doors of Greece's National Gallery in Athens, January 9, 2012. Two paintings, one by art master Pablo Picasso and another by famous Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, were stolen from Greece's National Gallery on...more
A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Susan Dorling poses as she places a HS2 protest sign in the window of her home in Great Missenden, south-west England, January 9, 2012. The government is due to make its final decision on the controversial £17bn ($26.2bn) HS2 new high-speed...more
Migrant workers have an annual meal at a local construction site in Chengdu, Sichuan province, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Peak (R), a Thai man suffering from kidney disease, holds a man hostage with a knife in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, January 9, 2012. Peak, out of frustration, held the man hostage because he was owed money. The hostage was...more
Iranian-American Amir Mirza Hekmati, who has been sentenced to death by Iran's Revolutionary Court on the charge of spying for the CIA, holds a weapon with U.S. soldiers in this undated still image taken from video in an undisclosed location made...more
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas, January 9, 2012. Nokia unveiled the Nokia Lumia 900, the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device....more
Griffyn Krause holds a glow stick during a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall
An officer adjusts the hat of a member of an honour guard as he inspects them before the arrival of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at Beijing airport, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong, January 9, 2012. The territory continued its common law system after it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A barefooted female devotee jumps to the crowd after touching the cross of the statue of Black Nazarene during the annual proscession in Manila, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Debris floats around the remains of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, off Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
A protester waves a flag on an empty road during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos, Nigeria, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Residents look on as U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (C) leads a visit of a U.S. House Chamber's commission in Vidigal Slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
France's Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta, Chile, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
A gymnast practices on the uneven bars during a training session before the Olympic gymnastics venue test event in east London, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
