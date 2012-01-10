Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 10, 2012 | 6:15pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A Hindu devotee's feet are seen while he rolls on the ground during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A Hindu devotee's feet are seen while he rolls on the ground during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A Hindu devotee's feet are seen while he rolls on the ground during the first day of Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Saali River near Kathmandu, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 24
<p>The campaign bus of Newt Gingrich is seen at a town hall meeting with Nashua Rotary at Nashua Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

The campaign bus of Newt Gingrich is seen at a town hall meeting with Nashua Rotary at Nashua Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

The campaign bus of Newt Gingrich is seen at a town hall meeting with Nashua Rotary at Nashua Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 24
<p>Demonstrators gather at a burning barricade during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol, at Gwagwalada on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde </p>

Demonstrators gather at a burning barricade during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol, at Gwagwalada on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Demonstrators gather at a burning barricade during a protest against the elimination of a popular fuel subsidy that has doubled the price of petrol, at Gwagwalada on the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close
3 / 24
<p>Firefighters aim coloured water at a target during the annual fire drill competition in Mumbai, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Firefighters aim coloured water at a target during the annual fire drill competition in Mumbai, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Firefighters aim coloured water at a target during the annual fire drill competition in Mumbai, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 24
<p>Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, China, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 24
<p>Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates at the final whistle after his goal helped to beat Leeds United in their FA Cup match at the Emirates Stadium in London, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates at the final whistle after his goal helped to beat Leeds United in their FA Cup match at the Emirates Stadium in London, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates at the final whistle after his goal helped to beat Leeds United in their FA Cup match at the Emirates Stadium in London, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
6 / 24
<p>A supporter looks through the window as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman gives a television interview in Concord, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A supporter looks through the window as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman gives a television interview in Concord, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A supporter looks through the window as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman gives a television interview in Concord, New Hampshire, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
7 / 24
<p>Tourists stand outside the closed doors of Greece's National Gallery in Athens, January 9, 2012. Two paintings, one by art master Pablo Picasso and another by famous Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, were stolen from Greece's National Gallery on Monday. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Tourists stand outside the closed doors of Greece's National Gallery in Athens, January 9, 2012. Two paintings, one by art master Pablo Picasso and another by famous Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, were stolen from Greece's National Gallery on...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Tourists stand outside the closed doors of Greece's National Gallery in Athens, January 9, 2012. Two paintings, one by art master Pablo Picasso and another by famous Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, were stolen from Greece's National Gallery on Monday. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 24
<p>A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
9 / 24
<p>Susan Dorling poses as she places a HS2 protest sign in the window of her home in Great Missenden, south-west England, January 9, 2012. The government is due to make its final decision on the controversial &pound;17bn ($26.2bn) HS2 new high-speed rail line between London and Birmingham this week. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Susan Dorling poses as she places a HS2 protest sign in the window of her home in Great Missenden, south-west England, January 9, 2012. The government is due to make its final decision on the controversial £17bn ($26.2bn) HS2 new high-speed...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Susan Dorling poses as she places a HS2 protest sign in the window of her home in Great Missenden, south-west England, January 9, 2012. The government is due to make its final decision on the controversial £17bn ($26.2bn) HS2 new high-speed rail line between London and Birmingham this week. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
10 / 24
<p>Migrant workers have an annual meal at a local construction site in Chengdu, Sichuan province, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Migrant workers have an annual meal at a local construction site in Chengdu, Sichuan province, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Migrant workers have an annual meal at a local construction site in Chengdu, Sichuan province, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 24
<p>Peak (R), a Thai man suffering from kidney disease, holds a man hostage with a knife in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, January 9, 2012. Peak, out of frustration, held the man hostage because he was owed money. The hostage was released 30 minutes later after successful negotiations by the police, and Peak was taken to the police station. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom </p>

Peak (R), a Thai man suffering from kidney disease, holds a man hostage with a knife in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, January 9, 2012. Peak, out of frustration, held the man hostage because he was owed money. The hostage was...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Peak (R), a Thai man suffering from kidney disease, holds a man hostage with a knife in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, January 9, 2012. Peak, out of frustration, held the man hostage because he was owed money. The hostage was released 30 minutes later after successful negotiations by the police, and Peak was taken to the police station. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
12 / 24
<p>Iranian-American Amir Mirza Hekmati, who has been sentenced to death by Iran's Revolutionary Court on the charge of spying for the CIA, holds a weapon with U.S. soldiers in this undated still image taken from video in an undisclosed location made available to Reuters TV on January 9, 2012. REUTERS/via Reuters TV </p>

Iranian-American Amir Mirza Hekmati, who has been sentenced to death by Iran's Revolutionary Court on the charge of spying for the CIA, holds a weapon with U.S. soldiers in this undated still image taken from video in an undisclosed location made...more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Iranian-American Amir Mirza Hekmati, who has been sentenced to death by Iran's Revolutionary Court on the charge of spying for the CIA, holds a weapon with U.S. soldiers in this undated still image taken from video in an undisclosed location made available to Reuters TV on January 9, 2012. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Close
13 / 24
<p>Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas, January 9, 2012. Nokia unveiled the Nokia Lumia 900, the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas, January 9, 2012. Nokia unveiled the Nokia Lumia 900, the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device....more

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer grabs the arm of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop at a Nokia press event at the Consumer Electronics Show opening in Las Vegas, January 9, 2012. Nokia unveiled the Nokia Lumia 900, the first 4G LTE Windows Phone platform device. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 24
<p>Griffyn Krause holds a glow stick during a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall </p>

Griffyn Krause holds a glow stick during a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Griffyn Krause holds a glow stick during a vigil for victims and survivors of the Tuscon shooting on the first anniversary at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laura Segall

Close
15 / 24
<p>An officer adjusts the hat of a member of an honour guard as he inspects them before the arrival of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at Beijing airport, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

An officer adjusts the hat of a member of an honour guard as he inspects them before the arrival of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at Beijing airport, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

An officer adjusts the hat of a member of an honour guard as he inspects them before the arrival of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at Beijing airport, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 24
<p>Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong, January 9, 2012. The territory continued its common law system after it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong, January 9, 2012. The territory continued its common law system after it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong, January 9, 2012. The territory continued its common law system after it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
17 / 24
<p>A barefooted female devotee jumps to the crowd after touching the cross of the statue of Black Nazarene during the annual proscession in Manila, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A barefooted female devotee jumps to the crowd after touching the cross of the statue of Black Nazarene during the annual proscession in Manila, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A barefooted female devotee jumps to the crowd after touching the cross of the statue of Black Nazarene during the annual proscession in Manila, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
18 / 24
<p>Debris floats around the remains of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, off Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand</p>

Debris floats around the remains of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, off Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Debris floats around the remains of the stricken container ship Rena as it submerges, off Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand

Close
19 / 24
<p>A protester waves a flag on an empty road during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos, Nigeria, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

A protester waves a flag on an empty road during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos, Nigeria, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A protester waves a flag on an empty road during a protest against a fuel subsidy removal in Lagos, Nigeria, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
20 / 24
<p>Residents look on as U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (C) leads a visit of a U.S. House Chamber's commission in Vidigal Slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Residents look on as U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (C) leads a visit of a U.S. House Chamber's commission in Vidigal Slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Residents look on as U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (C) leads a visit of a U.S. House Chamber's commission in Vidigal Slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
21 / 24
<p>France's Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta, Chile, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool </p>

France's Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta, Chile, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

France's Camelia Liparoti rides her Yamaha quad during the eight stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Copiapo to Antofagasta, Chile, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool

Close
22 / 24
<p>A gymnast practices on the uneven bars during a training session before the Olympic gymnastics venue test event in east London, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A gymnast practices on the uneven bars during a training session before the Olympic gymnastics venue test event in east London, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

A gymnast practices on the uneven bars during a training session before the Olympic gymnastics venue test event in east London, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
23 / 24
<p>Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, January 10, 2012

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session during a camp in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 48 hours.

09 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast