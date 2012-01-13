Editor's choice
People travel on an outdoor public escalator at Commune 13 in Medellin, January 12, 2012. A huge 1,260 ft long outdoor escalator, divided into six sections, has been erected in one of the poorest districts of Colombia's second largest city to help the 12,000 residents there get around. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A giant panda sits in a tree at a panda breeding center in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province January 11, 2012. The giant panda is among six young giant pandas which were bred in captivity and were released as a group of "pioneers" into an enclosed forest in Sichuan province. The release is the first step of a project aiming to help the endangered species to adapt to the wild environment and eventually survive in the wild, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A man uses a mobile phone on Alcatraz Island following the premiere of the Fox television series "Alcatraz" in San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A "Sadhu" or Hindu holyman carries a handicap Sadhu during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Gael Monfils of France serves to Bernard Tomic of Australia at the Kooyong Classic tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An employee writes a note on the message board at the new headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A biker competes during the 11th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Arica to Arequipa, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Desmazes/Pool
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army (FSA) carries a rocket-propelled grenade as he poses for a photograph at an FSA base outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Stringer
Anti-government protesters run through tear gas during clashes between protesters and riot police in the village of Diraz, west of Manama, Bahrain, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A forensic worker lifts a curtain while standing inside a house where seven dead bodies have been found earlier in Zapopan, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A doll rests among the debris of Shirley Wood's home after it was damaged by a possible tornado on Piney Mountain Road near the town of Ellenboro, North Carolina, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad shakes hands with former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Cuba, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/President.ir
The European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks during the monthly news conference in Frankfurt, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
German President Christian Wulff and his wife Bettina welcome Chancellor Angela Merkel during a New Year reception for public life representatives in the presidential Bellevue palace in Berlin, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russian-flagged tanker Renda transits through the Bering Sea with U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy's assistance, on its way to Nome, Alaska, January 10, 2012. Renda, the fuel-laden Russian tanker, and its U.S. Coast Guard escort Healy struggled through treacherous, ice-choked seas on Wednesday to reach the frozen Alaska port of Nome with an emergency gasoline and diesel delivery. The unusual mission to ice-bound Nome, now facing a fuel shortage, is the first attempt at a marine delivery of fuel to western Alaska in winter. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard
Models present creations from Bianca Marques collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An anti-government protester films with her iPad during an al-Wefaq rally in Sanabis, west of Manama, Bahrain, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Los Angeles Clippers Blake Griffin fights for a rebound with Miami Heat's LeBron James, Udonis Haslem, and Chris Bosh during their game in Los Angeles, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Internally displaced people are seen in Pibor, Sudan, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Billy/UNMISS
Colonial buildings are reflected in the facade of a modern building at the city of Belem, in north-eastern Brazil, January 11, 2012. The city of Belem, located at the mouth of the Amazon River, has a population of more than 2.3 million in the greater metropolitan area and its 39 islands, according to the latest census. The city will celebrate its 396th birthday on January 12. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A woman reacts during a church service to commemorate the second anniversary of the 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Didier Cuche of Switzeralnd takes a jump in front of the Silberhorn Mountain during the second practice of the men's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill race at the Lauberhorn in Wengen, Switzerland, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Waves break in front of New Brighton lighthouse near Liverpool in northern England, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
