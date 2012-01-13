A giant panda sits in a tree at a panda breeding center in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province January 11, 2012. The giant panda is among six young giant pandas which were bred in captivity and were released as a group of "pioneers" into an enclosed forest in Sichuan province. The release is the first step of a project aiming to help the endangered species to adapt to the wild environment and eventually survive in the wild, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily