Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 16, 2012 | 6:50pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, January 16, 2012

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
1 / 48
<p>Spectators watch the men's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill race at the Lauberhorn in Wengen January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

Spectators watch the men's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill race at the Lauberhorn in Wengen January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, January 16, 2012

Spectators watch the men's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill race at the Lauberhorn in Wengen January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
2 / 48
<p>A Great Dane plays with its companion during a dog exhibition in Ljubljana, Slovenia, January 14, 2012. 1250 dogs from 31 countries participated in the exhibition. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

A Great Dane plays with its companion during a dog exhibition in Ljubljana, Slovenia, January 14, 2012. 1250 dogs from 31 countries participated in the exhibition. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, January 16, 2012

A Great Dane plays with its companion during a dog exhibition in Ljubljana, Slovenia, January 14, 2012. 1250 dogs from 31 countries participated in the exhibition. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
3 / 48
<p>Members of the Iranian army's air force (in blue) and land force take part in Friday prayers in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Members of the Iranian army's air force (in blue) and land force take part in Friday prayers in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, January 16, 2012

Members of the Iranian army's air force (in blue) and land force take part in Friday prayers in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
4 / 48
<p>The Jewish settlement of Halamish is seen in the background as a Palestinian woman rides a taxi on a rainy day in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

The Jewish settlement of Halamish is seen in the background as a Palestinian woman rides a taxi on a rainy day in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, January 16, 2012

The Jewish settlement of Halamish is seen in the background as a Palestinian woman rides a taxi on a rainy day in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
5 / 48
<p>Germany's former middleweight world champion Arthur Abraham (R) knocks down Argentina's Pablo Farias during their super-middleweight WBO continental fight in Offenburg January 14, 2012. Abraham won the fight after five rounds with knock out. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Germany's former middleweight world champion Arthur Abraham (R) knocks down Argentina's Pablo Farias during their super-middleweight WBO continental fight in Offenburg January 14, 2012. Abraham won the fight after five rounds with knock out....more

Monday, January 16, 2012

Germany's former middleweight world champion Arthur Abraham (R) knocks down Argentina's Pablo Farias during their super-middleweight WBO continental fight in Offenburg January 14, 2012. Abraham won the fight after five rounds with knock out. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 48
<p>Commuters get off a train as it arrives at a station to attend the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Commuters get off a train as it arrives at a station to attend the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, January 16, 2012

Commuters get off a train as it arrives at a station to attend the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 48
<p>A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi </p>

A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Monday, January 16, 2012

A view shows the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

Close
8 / 48
<p>A security official examines the body of a man who was killed after militants attacked a police station in Dera Ismail Khan January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mustansar Baloch </p>

A security official examines the body of a man who was killed after militants attacked a police station in Dera Ismail Khan January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mustansar Baloch

Monday, January 16, 2012

A security official examines the body of a man who was killed after militants attacked a police station in Dera Ismail Khan January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mustansar Baloch

Close
9 / 48
<p>A woman sweeps the premises of the Maya Devi Temple in the early morning at Lumbini province, Nepal, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A woman sweeps the premises of the Maya Devi Temple in the early morning at Lumbini province, Nepal, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, January 16, 2012

A woman sweeps the premises of the Maya Devi Temple in the early morning at Lumbini province, Nepal, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 48
<p>An anti-government protester wearing an abaya walks in front of riot police as she arrives to participate in an anti-government protest in Manama January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

An anti-government protester wearing an abaya walks in front of riot police as she arrives to participate in an anti-government protest in Manama January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Monday, January 16, 2012

An anti-government protester wearing an abaya walks in front of riot police as she arrives to participate in an anti-government protest in Manama January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
11 / 48
<p>Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, January 16, 2012

Female Hindu pilgrims take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
12 / 48
<p>Hindu devotees bathe in natural hot spring water on the banks of the Satluj river on the occasion of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Tattapani in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar </p>

Hindu devotees bathe in natural hot spring water on the banks of the Satluj river on the occasion of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Tattapani in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar

Monday, January 16, 2012

Hindu devotees bathe in natural hot spring water on the banks of the Satluj river on the occasion of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Tattapani in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar

Close
13 / 48
<p>A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 16, 2012

A man walks past the iconic pair of giant binoculars designed by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen at an entrance of the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, California January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 48
<p>A police officer yawns during the "Police in Mexico City, Near to You" parade, organised by the Ministry of Public Safety to promote good relations between the police and citizens, in Mexico City January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A police officer yawns during the "Police in Mexico City, Near to You" parade, organised by the Ministry of Public Safety to promote good relations between the police and citizens, in Mexico City January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, January 16, 2012

A police officer yawns during the "Police in Mexico City, Near to You" parade, organised by the Ministry of Public Safety to promote good relations between the police and citizens, in Mexico City January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
15 / 48
<p>Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) challenges Sunderland's Matthew Kilgallon for a header during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) challenges Sunderland's Matthew Kilgallon for a header during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, January 16, 2012

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) challenges Sunderland's Matthew Kilgallon for a header during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
16 / 48
<p>Devotees take part in the Friday prayer on a boat during Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Devotees take part in the Friday prayer on a boat during Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, January 16, 2012

Devotees take part in the Friday prayer on a boat during Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 48
<p>Children do stretching exercises during a physical training session at a taekwondo class in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Children do stretching exercises during a physical training session at a taekwondo class in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, January 16, 2012

Children do stretching exercises during a physical training session at a taekwondo class in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 48
<p>Hindu pilgrims are seen through a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as they gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Hindu pilgrims are seen through a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as they gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Monday, January 16, 2012

Hindu pilgrims are seen through a saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, as they gather on the banks of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
19 / 48
<p>Israeli police officers detain a Jewish ultra-Orthodox protester after a rally in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 15, 2012, against the arrest of five members of their community for alleged fraud after they were suspected of pocketing millions of shekels by posing as charity collectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Israeli police officers detain a Jewish ultra-Orthodox protester after a rally in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 15, 2012, against the arrest of five members of their community for alleged fraud after they were suspected of pocketing...more

Monday, January 16, 2012

Israeli police officers detain a Jewish ultra-Orthodox protester after a rally in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 15, 2012, against the arrest of five members of their community for alleged fraud after they were suspected of pocketing millions of shekels by posing as charity collectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
20 / 48
<p>BET honoree musician Mariah Carey laughs with her husband Nick Cannon and their son Moroccan Scott Cannon at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

BET honoree musician Mariah Carey laughs with her husband Nick Cannon and their son Moroccan Scott Cannon at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, January 16, 2012

BET honoree musician Mariah Carey laughs with her husband Nick Cannon and their son Moroccan Scott Cannon at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
21 / 48
<p>AC Milan's Alessandro Nesta (C) and Kevin Prince Boateng (R) challenge Walter Samuel of Inter Milan during their serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

AC Milan's Alessandro Nesta (C) and Kevin Prince Boateng (R) challenge Walter Samuel of Inter Milan during their serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, January 16, 2012

AC Milan's Alessandro Nesta (C) and Kevin Prince Boateng (R) challenge Walter Samuel of Inter Milan during their serie A match at San Siro stadium in Milan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
22 / 48
<p>Rick Santorum kisses his wife Karen after speaking during the Faith and Freedom Prayer Breakfast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Rick Santorum kisses his wife Karen after speaking during the Faith and Freedom Prayer Breakfast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Monday, January 16, 2012

Rick Santorum kisses his wife Karen after speaking during the Faith and Freedom Prayer Breakfast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
23 / 48
<p>A couple feeds their child while sitting on a dock in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli </p>

A couple feeds their child while sitting on a dock in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli

Monday, January 16, 2012

A couple feeds their child while sitting on a dock in front of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Remo Casilli

Close
24 / 48
<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, January 16, 2012

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
25 / 48
<p>Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis, January 15, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis, January 15, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, January 16, 2012

Mushers and their dogs compete during the seventh stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dog race near Mont-Cenis, January 15, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
26 / 48
<p>Members of the International Indignados movement clash with Italian police outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in Rome, January 14, 2012. The protesters, chanting slogans against the Vatican and Pope Benedict, tried to set up their tents inside the square, causing the clash with the police, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Members of the International Indignados movement clash with Italian police outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in Rome, January 14, 2012. The protesters, chanting slogans against the Vatican and Pope Benedict, tried to set up their tents inside...more

Monday, January 16, 2012

Members of the International Indignados movement clash with Italian police outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in Rome, January 14, 2012. The protesters, chanting slogans against the Vatican and Pope Benedict, tried to set up their tents inside the square, causing the clash with the police, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
27 / 48
<p>Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey gestures as she speaks to high school students from her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls during the school's first graduation ceremony at Henley-on-Klip, outside Johannesburg, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey gestures as she speaks to high school students from her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls during the school's first graduation ceremony at Henley-on-Klip, outside Johannesburg, January 14, 2012....more

Monday, January 16, 2012

Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey gestures as she speaks to high school students from her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls during the school's first graduation ceremony at Henley-on-Klip, outside Johannesburg, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
28 / 48
<p>Antonio Carvalho of Canada fights with Felipe Arantes of Brazil (not pictured) during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Antonio Carvalho of Canada fights with Felipe Arantes of Brazil (not pictured) during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Monday, January 16, 2012

Antonio Carvalho of Canada fights with Felipe Arantes of Brazil (not pictured) during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, in Rio de Janeiro January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
29 / 48
<p>A soldier checks confiscated fake military vehicle plates which are destroyed in Luoyang, Henan province, China, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A soldier checks confiscated fake military vehicle plates which are destroyed in Luoyang, Henan province, China, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, January 16, 2012

A soldier checks confiscated fake military vehicle plates which are destroyed in Luoyang, Henan province, China, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
30 / 48
<p>Passengers queue up in lines to board trains through the waiting hall of Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Passengers queue up in lines to board trains through the waiting hall of Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, January 16, 2012

Passengers queue up in lines to board trains through the waiting hall of Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
31 / 48
<p>A woman holds a poster of Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, who was killed in a bomb blast in Tehran on January 11, before his funeral after Friday prayers in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A woman holds a poster of Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, who was killed in a bomb blast in Tehran on January 11, before his funeral after Friday prayers in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, January 16, 2012

A woman holds a poster of Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan, who was killed in a bomb blast in Tehran on January 11, before his funeral after Friday prayers in Tehran January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
32 / 48
<p>A transit police officer speaks on her cell during the "Police in Mexico City, Near to You" parade, organised by the Ministry of Public Safety to promote relations between the police and citizens, in Mexico City January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A transit police officer speaks on her cell during the "Police in Mexico City, Near to You" parade, organised by the Ministry of Public Safety to promote relations between the police and citizens, in Mexico City January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard...more

Monday, January 16, 2012

A transit police officer speaks on her cell during the "Police in Mexico City, Near to You" parade, organised by the Ministry of Public Safety to promote relations between the police and citizens, in Mexico City January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
33 / 48
<p>Border guards leave their voting booths to cast their votes at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the village of Kordai, southwest of Almaty in southern Kazakhstan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov </p>

Border guards leave their voting booths to cast their votes at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the village of Kordai, southwest of Almaty in southern Kazakhstan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Monday, January 16, 2012

Border guards leave their voting booths to cast their votes at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the village of Kordai, southwest of Almaty in southern Kazakhstan January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Close
34 / 48
<p>Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca, in Peru, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca, in...more

Monday, January 16, 2012

Netherland's Erik Kofman rides his KTM followed by South Africa's Giniel De Villiers and co-pilot Germany's Dirk Zitzewitz driving their Toyota during the 12th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally from Arequipa to Nasca, in Peru, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
35 / 48
<p>Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, January 16, 2012

Two wrestling camels fight at the Pamucak arena during the Selcuk-Efes Camel Wrestling Festival in the town of Selcuk, near the western Turkish coastal city of Izmir, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
36 / 48
<p>A woman exercises under rows of red lanterns used as decorations for the upcoming temple fair at Ditan park in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang </p>

A woman exercises under rows of red lanterns used as decorations for the upcoming temple fair at Ditan park in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Monday, January 16, 2012

A woman exercises under rows of red lanterns used as decorations for the upcoming temple fair at Ditan park in Beijing January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
37 / 48
<p>Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou celebrates after provisional election results of the Taiwan's 2012 presidential election are announced in Taipei January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou celebrates after provisional election results of the Taiwan's 2012 presidential election are announced in Taipei January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Monday, January 16, 2012

Taiwan President and Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou celebrates after provisional election results of the Taiwan's 2012 presidential election are announced in Taipei January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
38 / 48
<p>Jewish ultra-Orthodox boys look out of their school windows as they watch a rally in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 15, 2012, against the arrest of five members of their community for alleged fraud after they were suspected of pocketing millions of shekels by posing as charity collectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Jewish ultra-Orthodox boys look out of their school windows as they watch a rally in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 15, 2012, against the arrest of five members of their community for alleged fraud after they were suspected of...more

Monday, January 16, 2012

Jewish ultra-Orthodox boys look out of their school windows as they watch a rally in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood January 15, 2012, against the arrest of five members of their community for alleged fraud after they were suspected of pocketing millions of shekels by posing as charity collectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
39 / 48
<p>Umesh Yadav of India tries to catch David Warner of Australia out during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

Umesh Yadav of India tries to catch David Warner of Australia out during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, January 16, 2012

Umesh Yadav of India tries to catch David Warner of Australia out during their third cricket test match at the WACA in Perth January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
40 / 48
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs during a practice session before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs during a practice session before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, January 16, 2012

Rafael Nadal of Spain signs autographs during a practice session before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
41 / 48
<p>Liverpool's Martin Skrtel (top L) and Glen Johnson (R) challenge Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Liverpool's Martin Skrtel (top L) and Glen Johnson (R) challenge Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, January 16, 2012

Liverpool's Martin Skrtel (top L) and Glen Johnson (R) challenge Stoke City's Peter Crouch during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
42 / 48
<p>Finland's Lauri Kivari performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the first winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Finland's Lauri Kivari performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the first winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, January 16, 2012

Finland's Lauri Kivari performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the first winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
43 / 48
<p>Blood drips from a Shi'ite Muslim boy's face after being flagellated during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in the northern Indian city of Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Blood drips from a Shi'ite Muslim boy's face after being flagellated during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in the northern Indian city of Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, January 16, 2012

Blood drips from a Shi'ite Muslim boy's face after being flagellated during a ceremony to mark the religious ritual of Arbain, in the northern Indian city of Lucknow January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
44 / 48
<p>A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, January 16, 2012

A girl awaits the release of her relative, a political prisoner in Pa-an prison, in front of the prison in Pa-an January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
45 / 48
<p>Protesters from the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendosja" (Self-determination) clash with police forces during a demonstration at the Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka </p>

Protesters from the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendosja" (Self-determination) clash with police forces during a demonstration at the Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Monday, January 16, 2012

Protesters from the Kosovo opposition party "Vetevendosja" (Self-determination) clash with police forces during a demonstration at the Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
46 / 48
<p>Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) shoots on goal, which led to Frank Lampard (unseen) scoring against Sunderland, during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) shoots on goal, which led to Frank Lampard (unseen) scoring against Sunderland, during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, January 16, 2012

Chelsea's Fernando Torres (L) shoots on goal, which led to Frank Lampard (unseen) scoring against Sunderland, during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
47 / 48
<p>Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot sweats while sitting in the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot sweats while sitting in the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, January 16, 2012

Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot sweats while sitting in the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast