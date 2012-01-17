Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 17, 2012

<p>An oil removal ship is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship as it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi </p>

An oil removal ship is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship as it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

An oil removal ship is seen next to the Costa Concordia cruise ship as it ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

<p>Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Fashion students grip plus size mannequins during a photocall for their unveiling at Edinburgh College of Art, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry wears cowboy boots with the message "Come and take it" written on them during a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry wears cowboy boots with the message "Come and take it" written on them during a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican Presidential candidate and Texas Governor Rick Perry wears cowboy boots with the message "Come and take it" written on them during a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans, France, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans, France, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Mushers and their dogs compete after the mass start of the eighth stage of the La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race in Bessans, France, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

<p>A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, in India, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, in India, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

A villager is pinned down by a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, in India, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, winners of best comedy or musical television series, pose in the photo room at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, winners of best comedy or musical television series, pose in the photo room at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly...more

Cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Eric Stonestreet, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Ty Burrell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, winners of best comedy or musical television series, pose in the photo room at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A woman holds incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden, downtown Shanghai, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman holds incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden, downtown Shanghai, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman holds incense sticks at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden, downtown Shanghai, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>President Obama paints a quotation attributed to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr during a day of service in King's honor at the Browne Education Campus school in Washington, January 16, 2012. The quotation reads, "The time is always right to do what is right". REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

President Obama paints a quotation attributed to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr during a day of service in King's honor at the Browne Education Campus school in Washington, January 16, 2012. The quotation reads, "The time is always...more

President Obama paints a quotation attributed to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr during a day of service in King's honor at the Browne Education Campus school in Washington, January 16, 2012. The quotation reads, "The time is always right to do what is right". REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal at the upcoming Bread and Butter fashion trade show in Berlin January 16, 2012. Bread and Butter runs from January 18 till 20 in the German capital. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal at the upcoming Bread and Butter fashion trade show in Berlin January 16, 2012. Bread and Butter runs from January 18 till 20 in...more

A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal at the upcoming Bread and Butter fashion trade show in Berlin January 16, 2012. Bread and Butter runs from January 18 till 20 in the German capital. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Kelly Cook (2nd R) of Myrtle Beach huddles with her children while watching a speech by Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney next to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill </p>

Kelly Cook (2nd R) of Myrtle Beach huddles with her children while watching a speech by Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney next to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Kelly Cook (2nd R) of Myrtle Beach huddles with her children while watching a speech by Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney next to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

<p>Snow blankets the roof of the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle January 15, 2012, while a ferry floats past West Seattle in the background as snow continues to fall during the Puget Sound region's first major storm of this winter. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Snow blankets the roof of the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle January 15, 2012, while a ferry floats past West Seattle in the background as snow continues to fall during the Puget Sound region's first major storm of this winter. REUTERS/Anthony...more

Snow blankets the roof of the famous Pike Place Market in Seattle January 15, 2012, while a ferry floats past West Seattle in the background as snow continues to fall during the Puget Sound region's first major storm of this winter. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

<p>France's team compete in the International Group Rhythmic Gymnastics event in east London January 16, 2012. The competition is part of the testing programme for the London 2012 Olympic Games, called 'London Prepares'. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

France's team compete in the International Group Rhythmic Gymnastics event in east London January 16, 2012. The competition is part of the testing programme for the London 2012 Olympic Games, called 'London Prepares'. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

France's team compete in the International Group Rhythmic Gymnastics event in east London January 16, 2012. The competition is part of the testing programme for the London 2012 Olympic Games, called 'London Prepares'. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Jelena Jankovic of Serbia hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Jelena Jankovic of Serbia hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, with a patched eye, raises his fist with members of his ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) during an annual party convention of the DPJ in Tokyo January 16, 2012. Noda hit his eye at his residence the night before, according to media reports. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, with a patched eye, raises his fist with members of his ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) during an annual party convention of the DPJ in Tokyo January 16, 2012. Noda hit his eye at his residence the night...more

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, with a patched eye, raises his fist with members of his ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) during an annual party convention of the DPJ in Tokyo January 16, 2012. Noda hit his eye at his residence the night before, according to media reports. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose for photographers as they arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose for photographers as they arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose for photographers as they arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Republican presidential candidate and congressman Ron Paul attends a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate and congressman Ron Paul attends a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and congressman Ron Paul attends a campaign stop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives to attend a European Parliament economic and monetary affairs committee meeting in Strasbourg January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives to attend a European Parliament economic and monetary affairs committee meeting in Strasbourg January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives to attend a European Parliament economic and monetary affairs committee meeting in Strasbourg January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A woman places a Mexican flag next to shoes belonging to victims of the drug war at a square in Monterrey January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril </p>

A woman places a Mexican flag next to shoes belonging to victims of the drug war at a square in Monterrey January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A woman places a Mexican flag next to shoes belonging to victims of the drug war at a square in Monterrey January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

<p>A man covers himself with a piece of cloth to keep warm as he sits along a road in Lahore January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

A man covers himself with a piece of cloth to keep warm as he sits along a road in Lahore January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man covers himself with a piece of cloth to keep warm as he sits along a road in Lahore January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Republican presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman departs the stage after announcing the suspension of his 2012 presidential bid in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman departs the stage after announcing the suspension of his 2012 presidential bid in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman departs the stage after announcing the suspension of his 2012 presidential bid in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi </p>

The Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

The Costa Concordia cruise ship is seen after it ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island January 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

<p>Victor Gavenko, 76, carries a barrel of snow in the village of Pravy in the Taiga district, northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Victor Gavenko, 76, carries a barrel of snow in the village of Pravy in the Taiga district, northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Victor Gavenko, 76, carries a barrel of snow in the village of Pravy in the Taiga district, northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A woman looks out of the train window at Hefei Railway Station, Anhui province January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A woman looks out of the train window at Hefei Railway Station, Anhui province January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman looks out of the train window at Hefei Railway Station, Anhui province January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

