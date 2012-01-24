Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 24, 2012 | 6:15pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
1 / 24
<p>A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque more

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A Right to Life activist draped in a red sash takes part a "die-in" to represent the alleged 55 million children who have died from abortions in the U.S. during a protest at the White House in Washington January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 24
<p>Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy bath at the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 24
<p>A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A garbage collector prepares to search for recyclables at the "La Chimba", a 30.78 hectares garbage dump site in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago, Chile, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
4 / 24
<p>The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

The Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island lies on its side, half-submerged and threatening to slide into deeper waters January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
5 / 24
<p>A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A woman prays for good fortune as she holds burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 24
<p>Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Devotees make their way across pontoon bridges spanning the Sangam during Magh Mela, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
7 / 24
<p>Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Muslim Brotherhood supporters celebrate outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
8 / 24
<p>An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann </p>

An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

An aerial view shows the snow covered church of the village of Jenisberg near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
9 / 24
<p>A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A view of the Old Sanaa city, Yemen, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 24
<p>Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Members of the parliament stand and pray during the first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
11 / 24
<p>A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model lights a cigarette during a break before the Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 24
<p>Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain </p>

Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Tourists walk on a pathway that leads to Nahargarh fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Close
13 / 24
<p>Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Riot police stand guard outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
14 / 24
<p>Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Syrian soldiers secure a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
15 / 24
<p>A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco</p>

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A firefighter hangs from a chopper over the Costa Concordia cruise ship which ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vigili del Fuoco

Close
16 / 24
<p>Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher training excercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City, outside Moscow January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov </p>

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher training excercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City, outside Moscow January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi dives in a space suit during a refresher training excercise at the Cosmonaut training centre at Star City, outside Moscow January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov

Close
17 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
18 / 24
<p>The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is seen at court in Auckland in this still image taken from video January 23, 2012. REUTERS/TV3 via Reuters Tv </p>

The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is seen at court in Auckland in this still image taken from video January 23, 2012. REUTERS/TV3 via Reuters Tv

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

The founder of file-sharing website Megaupload Kim Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz, is seen at court in Auckland in this still image taken from video January 23, 2012. REUTERS/TV3 via Reuters Tv

Close
19 / 24
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 24
<p>Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Chairs are seen on a boat after being recovered from the Costa Concordia cruise ship, that ran aground off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
21 / 24
<p>A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihy beach in Erdeven, France, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihy beach in Erdeven, France, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A wave breaks over a remaining structure of the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen on the Kerminihy beach in Erdeven, France, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
22 / 24
<p>San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (R) during overtime in the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (R) during overtime in the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, January 22, 2012....more

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

San Francisco 49ers free safety Dashon Goldson (below-L) and Carlos Rogers (above-L) knock down a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (R) during overtime in the NFC Championship game in San Francisco, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
23 / 24
<p>A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water through the grounds of Mogadishu University in this handout photograph released by the United Nations-African Union Information Support Team dated January 23, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price</p>

A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water through the grounds of Mogadishu University in this handout photograph released by the United Nations-African Union...more

Tuesday, January 24, 2012

A soldier from the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) carries water through the grounds of Mogadishu University in this handout photograph released by the United Nations-African Union Information Support Team dated January 23, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 48 hours.

23 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

20 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

19 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the past 24 hours.

18 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast