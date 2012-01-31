Editor's choice
A picture is seen on the roof of a house in the neighbourhood of northeast Medellín, Colombia, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A young man stands weeping near a wall damaged by shrapnel from a bomb attack in Peshawar January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Mitt Romney carries a surprise birthday cake for Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator takes part in a protest demanding the army hand power to civilians, in front of the state television building in Cairo January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Maitre Azaelis, a spiritual medium, prepares a mock soccer stadium with mystical effigies inside his shrine, which according to him guide and protect the Gabon national soccer team, in the capital Libreville January 30, 2012. Gabon will play against...more
Riot policemen block the entrance to Murillo square during a protest by indigenous people who live in the Isiboro Secure Territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, during their arrival after a long march to La Paz January 30, 2012....more
Mourners run as police begin to fire tear gas at them after a march to commemorate the third day of the funeral of Mohammed Ibrahim Yacoub in Sitra in Sitra, southeast of Manama January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Police stand guard during a mass procession by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Dhaka January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Occupy Washington protesters John Penley (L) speaks with another protester in their camp at Freedom Plaza in Washington January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A relative of Hamza Al-Mustapha, former chief security officer to Nigeria's late military ruler Sani Abacha, cries after receiving the news of the verdict outside Lagos' High Court at Igbosere district in Lagos January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde...more
Members of United Kennel Club Japan (UKC Japan) care for pets which are rescued from inside the exclusion zone around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at the group's pet shelter in Samukawa town, Kanagawa prefecture January 25,...more
A competitor takes a picture of herself with a mobile phone backstage before the Miss Brazil Plus-Size beauty contest in Sao Paulo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Christine Sinclair of Canada signs autographs for fans after her team lost to the U.S in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Actress Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fireworks go off during the opening ceremomy of the NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Actor Alec Baldwin runs backstage with his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Goalkeeper Hope Solo (bottom) of the U.S. closes her eyes as Christina Julien of Canada collides with her during their final CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A rickshaw puller is reflected on the installed mirrors of his rickshaw as he waits for passengers on a street in the eastern Indian city of Patna, in Bihar state, India, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wait at the entrance of a closed Carrefour store during a nationwide general strike in Brussels January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A boy loads bricks onto a wheelbarrow to transport them to a construction site in Kathmandu January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue firefighters are lowered from a helicopter onto the grounded cruise liner Costa Concordia, off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Protesters perform a skit during a demonstration against the labor policies of companies run by businessman and New York University Law School trustee Daniel Straus outside NYU in New York January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A policeman fires tear gas during clashes with mourners who commemorated the third day of the funeral of Mohammed Ibrahim Yacoub in Sitra, southeast of Manama January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Supporters of Ivory Coast watch a live broadcast of their team's African Nations Cup soccer match against Angola, at Koumassi park in Abidjan January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
