A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at riot gendarmerie during clashes in Cheraga, on the outskirts of Algiers January 31, 2012. Anger erupted in Cheraga, on the outskirts of the Algerian capital, after a local man was stabbed to death. Ten suspects were arrested for the stabbing, but several were later released, prompting some residents to allege that the authorities were failing to investigate the crime properly because some of the suspects belong to wealthy and well-connected families.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra