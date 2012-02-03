Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 3, 2012 | 6:35pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium in Egypt, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium in Egypt, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Friday, February 03, 2012

Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium in Egypt, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
1 / 24
<p>A homeless man has his lunch at a sports hall in Istanbul, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

A homeless man has his lunch at a sports hall in Istanbul, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, February 03, 2012

A homeless man has his lunch at a sports hall in Istanbul, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
2 / 24
<p>Life rafts carrying survivors float on rough waters after MV Rabaul Queen ferry (R) sank off Papua New Guinea, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Papua New Guinea Post Courier</p>

Life rafts carrying survivors float on rough waters after MV Rabaul Queen ferry (R) sank off Papua New Guinea, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Papua New Guinea Post Courier

Friday, February 03, 2012

Life rafts carrying survivors float on rough waters after MV Rabaul Queen ferry (R) sank off Papua New Guinea, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Papua New Guinea Post Courier

Close
3 / 24
<p>General view of the city of the western town of Freudenberg, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

General view of the city of the western town of Freudenberg, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, February 03, 2012

General view of the city of the western town of Freudenberg, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
4 / 24
<p>An illustration picture shows a woman looking at the Facebook website on a computer in Munich, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

An illustration picture shows a woman looking at the Facebook website on a computer in Munich, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Friday, February 03, 2012

An illustration picture shows a woman looking at the Facebook website on a computer in Munich, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
5 / 24
<p>A groom pulls his horse through the equine pool after working out on the track during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A groom pulls his horse through the equine pool after working out on the track during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, February 03, 2012

A groom pulls his horse through the equine pool after working out on the track during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 24
<p>A man reacts after the arrival of people wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A man reacts after the arrival of people wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 03, 2012

A man reacts after the arrival of people wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 24
<p>U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the House Budget committee hearing on the state of the Economy on Capitol Hill, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the House Budget committee hearing on the state of the Economy on Capitol Hill, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, February 03, 2012

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the House Budget committee hearing on the state of the Economy on Capitol Hill, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
8 / 24
<p>A woman walks with her baby past the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

A woman walks with her baby past the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Friday, February 03, 2012

A woman walks with her baby past the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
9 / 24
<p>Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez </p>

Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, February 03, 2012

Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
10 / 24
<p>Michael Forslund of Sweden takes off from a jump during his qualifying run at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ontario, February 2, 2012. Forslund was 10th in qualifying. REUTERS/Geoff Robins </p>

Michael Forslund of Sweden takes off from a jump during his qualifying run at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ontario, February 2, 2012. Forslund was 10th in qualifying. REUTERS/Geoff Robins

Friday, February 03, 2012

Michael Forslund of Sweden takes off from a jump during his qualifying run at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ontario, February 2, 2012. Forslund was 10th in qualifying. REUTERS/Geoff Robins

Close
11 / 24
<p>A man rides a bicycle during snowfall in downtown Bologna, central Italy, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man rides a bicycle during snowfall in downtown Bologna, central Italy, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 03, 2012

A man rides a bicycle during snowfall in downtown Bologna, central Italy, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 24
<p>A man sits on a bench while holding a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus, during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A man sits on a bench while holding a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus, during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, February 03, 2012

A man sits on a bench while holding a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus, during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
13 / 24
<p>A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters rides a truck as protesters march to demand trial for Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters rides a truck as protesters march to demand trial for Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, February 03, 2012

A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters rides a truck as protesters march to demand trial for Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 24
<p>A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Friday, February 03, 2012

A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
15 / 24
<p>Devotees of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff </p>

Devotees of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Friday, February 03, 2012

Devotees of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Close
16 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester throws aside a tear gas canister during clashes with police after the funeral of Abdul Ali Abdullah in Ma'ameer, Bahrain, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

An anti-government protester throws aside a tear gas canister during clashes with police after the funeral of Abdul Ali Abdullah in Ma'ameer, Bahrain, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Friday, February 03, 2012

An anti-government protester throws aside a tear gas canister during clashes with police after the funeral of Abdul Ali Abdullah in Ma'ameer, Bahrain, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
17 / 24
<p>A woman walks on a street during heavy snowfall in Sofia, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

A woman walks on a street during heavy snowfall in Sofia, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, February 03, 2012

A woman walks on a street during heavy snowfall in Sofia, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
18 / 24
<p>Villagers perform a dragon dance to pray for good luck and celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Villagers perform a dragon dance to pray for good luck and celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, February 03, 2012

Villagers perform a dragon dance to pray for good luck and celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
19 / 24
<p>Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Friday, February 03, 2012

Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
20 / 24
<p>Leo Moura of Brazil's Flamengo (front) celebrates with teammate Ronaldinho after scoring against Bolivia's Real Potosi during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Leo Moura of Brazil's Flamengo (front) celebrates with teammate Ronaldinho after scoring against Bolivia's Real Potosi during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 03, 2012

Leo Moura of Brazil's Flamengo (front) celebrates with teammate Ronaldinho after scoring against Bolivia's Real Potosi during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Romany child stands in front of the family's makeshift home, which is an old, discarded factory, in Skopje, Macedonia, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

A Romany child stands in front of the family's makeshift home, which is an old, discarded factory, in Skopje, Macedonia, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Friday, February 03, 2012

A Romany child stands in front of the family's makeshift home, which is an old, discarded factory, in Skopje, Macedonia, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
22 / 24
<p>A zoo official prepares to tie the mouth of Oni, an African lion, after it was successfully anesthetized at Taman Satwa Jurug in Solo, Indonesia's central Java province, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andry Prasetyo </p>

A zoo official prepares to tie the mouth of Oni, an African lion, after it was successfully anesthetized at Taman Satwa Jurug in Solo, Indonesia's central Java province, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andry Prasetyo

Friday, February 03, 2012

A zoo official prepares to tie the mouth of Oni, an African lion, after it was successfully anesthetized at Taman Satwa Jurug in Solo, Indonesia's central Java province, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andry Prasetyo

Close
23 / 24
<p>Models hold hands backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

Models hold hands backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Friday, February 03, 2012

Models hold hands backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Feb 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Feb 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Jan 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 48 hours.

30 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast