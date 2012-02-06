Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 6, 2012 | 6:20pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt February 4, 2012. Hernandez won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge decision. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt February 4, 2012. Hernandez won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt February 4, 2012. Hernandez won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge decision. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 48
<p>Members of a local winter swiming club warm up on the bank of the Yenisei River before going for a swim in an air temperature around minus 25 degree Celsius (minus 13 Fahrenheit) in the town of Divnogorsk, some 38 km (24 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Members of a local winter swiming club warm up on the bank of the Yenisei River before going for a swim in an air temperature around minus 25 degree Celsius (minus 13 Fahrenheit) in the town of Divnogorsk, some 38 km (24 miles) south of the Siberian...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

Members of a local winter swiming club warm up on the bank of the Yenisei River before going for a swim in an air temperature around minus 25 degree Celsius (minus 13 Fahrenheit) in the town of Divnogorsk, some 38 km (24 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 48
<p>A firefighter climbs down a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A firefighter climbs down a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, February 06, 2012

A firefighter climbs down a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 48
<p>A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, February 06, 2012

A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
4 / 48
<p>Anti-government protesters attend weekly Friday prayers during a rally calling for participation in the upcoming presidential election in Sanaa, Yemen, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Al Sayaghi </p>

Anti-government protesters attend weekly Friday prayers during a rally calling for participation in the upcoming presidential election in Sanaa, Yemen, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Al Sayaghi

Monday, February 06, 2012

Anti-government protesters attend weekly Friday prayers during a rally calling for participation in the upcoming presidential election in Sanaa, Yemen, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Al Sayaghi

Close
5 / 48
<p>A group of children sit near a crime scene where three masons were gunned down at Pablo Gonzalez neighborhood in Monterrey, February 3, 2012. The men were shot dead by an unknown hitmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A group of children sit near a crime scene where three masons were gunned down at Pablo Gonzalez neighborhood in Monterrey, February 3, 2012. The men were shot dead by an unknown hitmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 06, 2012

A group of children sit near a crime scene where three masons were gunned down at Pablo Gonzalez neighborhood in Monterrey, February 3, 2012. The men were shot dead by an unknown hitmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 48
<p>Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) take part in an examination at an open ground in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) take part in an examination at an open ground in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Monday, February 06, 2012

Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) take part in an examination at an open ground in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
7 / 48
<p>Followers of Yemen's Shi'ite sect stand on a hill following a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad in Dhahian of the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada, Yemen, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Followers of Yemen's Shi'ite sect stand on a hill following a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad in Dhahian of the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada, Yemen, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, February 06, 2012

Followers of Yemen's Shi'ite sect stand on a hill following a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad in Dhahian of the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada, Yemen, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 48
<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (R) and members of his cabinet before a news conference after their meeting in Sofia February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov </p>

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (R) and members of his cabinet before a news conference after their meeting in Sofia February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Monday, February 06, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (R) and members of his cabinet before a news conference after their meeting in Sofia February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
9 / 48
<p>A man walks in a neighborhood destroyed during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada, Yemen, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A man walks in a neighborhood destroyed during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada, Yemen, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, February 06, 2012

A man walks in a neighborhood destroyed during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada, Yemen, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 48
<p>Protest stickers are attached to the fence at the construction site of the controversial transport development project "Stuttgart 21" in Stuttgart February 5, 2012. The Stuttgart 21 project involves rebuilding the city's historical main station to make way for the Stuttgart 21 underground railway station. REUTERS/Alex Domanski </p>

Protest stickers are attached to the fence at the construction site of the controversial transport development project "Stuttgart 21" in Stuttgart February 5, 2012. The Stuttgart 21 project involves rebuilding the city's historical main station to...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

Protest stickers are attached to the fence at the construction site of the controversial transport development project "Stuttgart 21" in Stuttgart February 5, 2012. The Stuttgart 21 project involves rebuilding the city's historical main station to make way for the Stuttgart 21 underground railway station. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
11 / 48
<p>Children run as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Children run as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, February 06, 2012

Children run as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 48
<p>Mitt Romney acknowledges supporters as he enters his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney acknowledges supporters as he enters his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, February 06, 2012

Mitt Romney acknowledges supporters as he enters his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 48
<p>Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, February 06, 2012

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 48
<p>Police chase anti-government protesters during clashes in Jidhafs, a suburb of Manama, Bahrain, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

Police chase anti-government protesters during clashes in Jidhafs, a suburb of Manama, Bahrain, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Monday, February 06, 2012

Police chase anti-government protesters during clashes in Jidhafs, a suburb of Manama, Bahrain, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
15 / 48
<p>U.S. National Park Service police take a protester into custody as they clear out the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

U.S. National Park Service police take a protester into custody as they clear out the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, February 06, 2012

U.S. National Park Service police take a protester into custody as they clear out the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 48
<p>Blackburn Rovers' Gael Givet (L) tackles Arsenal's Robin Van Persie during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London February 4, 2012. Givet was sent off for the tackle. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Blackburn Rovers' Gael Givet (L) tackles Arsenal's Robin Van Persie during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London February 4, 2012. Givet was sent off for the tackle. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 06, 2012

Blackburn Rovers' Gael Givet (L) tackles Arsenal's Robin Van Persie during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London February 4, 2012. Givet was sent off for the tackle. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
17 / 48
<p>A voter arrives at a Republican caucus site at a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A voter arrives at a Republican caucus site at a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, February 06, 2012

A voter arrives at a Republican caucus site at a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 48
<p>Children play in a inflatable pool on a street during summer in the Southern hemisphere at Lima's downtown February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

Children play in a inflatable pool on a street during summer in the Southern hemisphere at Lima's downtown February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, February 06, 2012

Children play in a inflatable pool on a street during summer in the Southern hemisphere at Lima's downtown February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
19 / 48
<p>Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. Picture taken February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Roberto Chile </p>

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. Picture taken February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. Picture taken February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Roberto Chile

Close
20 / 48
<p>Kite surfers take advantage of the frozen Puck Bay in Chalupy, Hel Peninsula, Poland, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

Kite surfers take advantage of the frozen Puck Bay in Chalupy, Hel Peninsula, Poland, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Monday, February 06, 2012

Kite surfers take advantage of the frozen Puck Bay in Chalupy, Hel Peninsula, Poland, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
21 / 48
<p>Blood trickles from the forehead of a demonstrator after a clash with riot police in front of the Syrian embassy in London February 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Blood trickles from the forehead of a demonstrator after a clash with riot police in front of the Syrian embassy in London February 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, February 06, 2012

Blood trickles from the forehead of a demonstrator after a clash with riot police in front of the Syrian embassy in London February 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
22 / 48
<p>Protester Emily Margaret retrieves her boots from her tent as U.S. National Park Service police cordon-off the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Protester Emily Margaret retrieves her boots from her tent as U.S. National Park Service police cordon-off the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, February 06, 2012

Protester Emily Margaret retrieves her boots from her tent as U.S. National Park Service police cordon-off the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
23 / 48
<p>A woman walks with balloons bearing the communist party logo during a demonstration for fair elections in St.Petersburg February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

A woman walks with balloons bearing the communist party logo during a demonstration for fair elections in St.Petersburg February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, February 06, 2012

A woman walks with balloons bearing the communist party logo during a demonstration for fair elections in St.Petersburg February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
24 / 48
<p>A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, February 06, 2012

A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
25 / 48
<p>Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Monday, February 06, 2012

Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
26 / 48
<p>A part of an advertising billboard announcing discounts in euros is seen over a ruined old factory on the outskirts of Lisbon February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro </p>

A part of an advertising billboard announcing discounts in euros is seen over a ruined old factory on the outskirts of Lisbon February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Monday, February 06, 2012

A part of an advertising billboard announcing discounts in euros is seen over a ruined old factory on the outskirts of Lisbon February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

Close
27 / 48
<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks during a news conference after her meeting with U.N. Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana at her home in Yangon February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks during a news conference after her meeting with U.N. Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana at her home in Yangon February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, February 06, 2012

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks during a news conference after her meeting with U.N. Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana at her home in Yangon February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
28 / 48
<p>An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, February 06, 2012

An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 48
<p>Activists from the animal rights group AnimaNaturalis lie covered in red paint mimicking blood, in protest against bullfighting in Mexico City February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Activists from the animal rights group AnimaNaturalis lie covered in red paint mimicking blood, in protest against bullfighting in Mexico City February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Monday, February 06, 2012

Activists from the animal rights group AnimaNaturalis lie covered in red paint mimicking blood, in protest against bullfighting in Mexico City February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
30 / 48
<p>Arsenal's Thierry Henry sticks out his tongue during their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at the Emirates Stadium in London February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Arsenal's Thierry Henry sticks out his tongue during their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at the Emirates Stadium in London February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 06, 2012

Arsenal's Thierry Henry sticks out his tongue during their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at the Emirates Stadium in London February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
31 / 48
<p>New York Giants middle linebacker Chase Blackburn (L) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during the third quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

New York Giants middle linebacker Chase Blackburn (L) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during the third quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Monday, February 06, 2012

New York Giants middle linebacker Chase Blackburn (L) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during the third quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
32 / 48
<p>Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro talk after the ALBA (Boliviarian Alternative for the Americas) summit in Caracas February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro talk after the ALBA (Boliviarian Alternative for the Americas) summit in Caracas February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Monday, February 06, 2012

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro talk after the ALBA (Boliviarian Alternative for the Americas) summit in Caracas February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
33 / 48
<p>Singer Madonna performs during the halftime show with a wire walker at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Singer Madonna performs during the halftime show with a wire walker at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 06, 2012

Singer Madonna performs during the halftime show with a wire walker at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
34 / 48
<p>Manchester United's Javier Hernandez (L) heads the ball to score a goal against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Manchester United's Javier Hernandez (L) heads the ball to score a goal against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, February 06, 2012

Manchester United's Javier Hernandez (L) heads the ball to score a goal against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
35 / 48
<p>Plastic bottles with the bottoms cut are placed over flower bulbs to protect them from the frost near the sea shore in the Black Sea harbour of Constanta, 250 km (155 miles) east of Bucharest February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Plastic bottles with the bottoms cut are placed over flower bulbs to protect them from the frost near the sea shore in the Black Sea harbour of Constanta, 250 km (155 miles) east of Bucharest February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Monday, February 06, 2012

Plastic bottles with the bottoms cut are placed over flower bulbs to protect them from the frost near the sea shore in the Black Sea harbour of Constanta, 250 km (155 miles) east of Bucharest February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
36 / 48
<p>Sabine Lisicki of Germany prepares to serve against Iveta Benesova of Czech Republic during their first group tennis match of the FedCup in Stuttgart February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski </p>

Sabine Lisicki of Germany prepares to serve against Iveta Benesova of Czech Republic during their first group tennis match of the FedCup in Stuttgart February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Monday, February 06, 2012

Sabine Lisicki of Germany prepares to serve against Iveta Benesova of Czech Republic during their first group tennis match of the FedCup in Stuttgart February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
37 / 48
<p>Fulham's Mark Schwarzer reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis </p>

Fulham's Mark Schwarzer reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, February 06, 2012

Fulham's Mark Schwarzer reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
38 / 48
<p>Girls look out from the door of their house in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. Saada has been the scene of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Girls look out from the door of their house in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. Saada has been the scene of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, February 06, 2012

Girls look out from the door of their house in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. Saada has been the scene of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
39 / 48
<p>Onlookers and rescue workers gather around the derailed coaches of a passenger train in Bangapara village near the northeastern city of Guwahati, India, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Onlookers and rescue workers gather around the derailed coaches of a passenger train in Bangapara village near the northeastern city of Guwahati, India, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Monday, February 06, 2012

Onlookers and rescue workers gather around the derailed coaches of a passenger train in Bangapara village near the northeastern city of Guwahati, India, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
40 / 48
<p>People dressed as clowns attend Sunday mass and the 66th annual clown service at Holy Trinity Church, Dalston in east London February 5. 2012 . The church holds an annual February clown service in memory of Britain's best loved clown, Joseph Grimaldi, who lived from 1778-1837. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

People dressed as clowns attend Sunday mass and the 66th annual clown service at Holy Trinity Church, Dalston in east London February 5. 2012 . The church holds an annual February clown service in memory of Britain's best loved clown, Joseph...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

People dressed as clowns attend Sunday mass and the 66th annual clown service at Holy Trinity Church, Dalston in east London February 5. 2012 . The church holds an annual February clown service in memory of Britain's best loved clown, Joseph Grimaldi, who lived from 1778-1837. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
41 / 48
<p>A couple dressed in fifties-style clothes dance during the 18th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. About 2,300 people attended the four-day festival, which is a music party for rock 'n' roll music lovers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A couple dressed in fifties-style clothes dance during the 18th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. About 2,300 people attended the four-day festival, which is a music party for...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

A couple dressed in fifties-style clothes dance during the 18th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. About 2,300 people attended the four-day festival, which is a music party for rock 'n' roll music lovers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
42 / 48
<p>An Occupy Oakland protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask before an anti-police march against the Oakland Police Department in Oakland, California February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

An Occupy Oakland protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask before an anti-police march against the Oakland Police Department in Oakland, California February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Monday, February 06, 2012

An Occupy Oakland protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask before an anti-police march against the Oakland Police Department in Oakland, California February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
43 / 48
<p>An Afghan boy sells cigarettes on a snow covered street in front of the war torn Darul Aman Palace in Kabul February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

An Afghan boy sells cigarettes on a snow covered street in front of the war torn Darul Aman Palace in Kabul February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Monday, February 06, 2012

An Afghan boy sells cigarettes on a snow covered street in front of the war torn Darul Aman Palace in Kabul February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
44 / 48
<p>Students display their paintings during an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 4, 2012. More than 4700 students on Saturday took part in the one hour long event, school authorities said. REUTERS/Babu </p>

Students display their paintings during an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 4, 2012. More than 4700 students on Saturday took part in the one hour long event, school authorities...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

Students display their paintings during an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 4, 2012. More than 4700 students on Saturday took part in the one hour long event, school authorities said. REUTERS/Babu

Close
45 / 48
<p>The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano (ITALY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano (ITALY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Monday, February 06, 2012

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano (ITALY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
46 / 48
<p>Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. Egyptians incensed by the deaths of 74 people in soccer violence staged protests in central Cairo as the army-led government came under fire for failing to prevent the deadliest incident since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: DISASTER SPORT SOCCER CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. Egyptians incensed by...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. Egyptians incensed by the deaths of 74 people in soccer violence staged protests in central Cairo as the army-led government came under fire for failing to prevent the deadliest incident since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: DISASTER SPORT SOCCER CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
47 / 48
<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a tree planting ceremony in the Diamond Jubilee Wood on her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England February 3, 2012. The Queen marks her 60th year on the throne in 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a tree planting ceremony in the Diamond Jubilee Wood on her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England February 3, 2012. The Queen marks her 60th year on the throne in 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/pool (BRITAIN...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a tree planting ceremony in the Diamond Jubilee Wood on her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England February 3, 2012. The Queen marks her 60th year on the throne in 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Feb 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Feb 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Feb 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast