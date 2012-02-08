Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 8, 2012 | 6:40pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 24
<p>Devotees offer prayers by taking a dip on the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival in the Hanumante River at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Devotees offer prayers by taking a dip on the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival in the Hanumante River at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Devotees offer prayers by taking a dip on the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival in the Hanumante River at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 24
<p>Participants walk in the camping area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci </p>

Participants walk in the camping area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Participants walk in the camping area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

Close
3 / 24
<p>Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, Pakistan, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, Pakistan, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, Pakistan, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
4 / 24
<p>Residents gather as a whale shark is pulled from the water by cranes after it was found dead at Karachi's fish harbor, Pakistan, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Residents gather as a whale shark is pulled from the water by cranes after it was found dead at Karachi's fish harbor, Pakistan, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Residents gather as a whale shark is pulled from the water by cranes after it was found dead at Karachi's fish harbor, Pakistan, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
5 / 24
<p>President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 24
<p>A riot policeman removes a torn German flag thrown by anti-austerity protesters during scuffles in front of the parliament in Athens February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A riot policeman removes a torn German flag thrown by anti-austerity protesters during scuffles in front of the parliament in Athens February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A riot policeman removes a torn German flag thrown by anti-austerity protesters during scuffles in front of the parliament in Athens February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 24
<p>A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko </p>

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko more

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
8 / 24
<p>Villagers perform the annual "dragon march" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Gutian township, Fujian province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Villagers perform the annual "dragon march" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Gutian township, Fujian province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Villagers perform the annual "dragon march" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Gutian township, Fujian province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 24
<p>Local maintenance workers operate over a destroyed bridge over the Nalon river in Trubia, northern Spain, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Local maintenance workers operate over a destroyed bridge over the Nalon river in Trubia, northern Spain, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Local maintenance workers operate over a destroyed bridge over the Nalon river in Trubia, northern Spain, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
10 / 24
<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery works on a heated horseshoe at a new built equestrian training facility and accommodation centre in Woolwich Garrison, London February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery works on a heated horseshoe at a new built equestrian training facility and accommodation centre in Woolwich Garrison, London February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery works on a heated horseshoe at a new built equestrian training facility and accommodation centre in Woolwich Garrison, London February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 24
<p>A man takes a picture of Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, as she is carried by a supporter of local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man takes a picture of Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, as she is carried by a supporter of local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012....more

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A man takes a picture of Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, as she is carried by a supporter of local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
12 / 24
<p>A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter is seen flying through this scene of the full Moon and the U.S. Capitol in this NASA photo taken from Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls</p>

A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter is seen flying through this scene of the full Moon and the U.S. Capitol in this NASA photo taken from Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter is seen flying through this scene of the full Moon and the U.S. Capitol in this NASA photo taken from Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

Close
13 / 24
<p>Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of major opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) party, delivers her speech to supporters from her vehicle on her way to Myaungmya township from Pathein February 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of major opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) party, delivers her speech to supporters from her vehicle on her way to Myaungmya township from Pathein February 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of major opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) party, delivers her speech to supporters from her vehicle on her way to Myaungmya township from Pathein February 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

Close
14 / 24
<p>A Malaysian Hindu devotee walks with his back pierced with hooks attached to ropes during the Thaipusam festival in Georgetown, Malaysia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said </p>

A Malaysian Hindu devotee walks with his back pierced with hooks attached to ropes during the Thaipusam festival in Georgetown, Malaysia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A Malaysian Hindu devotee walks with his back pierced with hooks attached to ropes during the Thaipusam festival in Georgetown, Malaysia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
15 / 24
<p>Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch, 1, to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch, 1, to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch, 1, to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 24
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Rachmistrivka congregation attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, The Jewish Arbor day, in Jerusalem, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Rachmistrivka congregation attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, The Jewish Arbor day, in Jerusalem, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Rachmistrivka congregation attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, The Jewish Arbor day, in Jerusalem, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 24
<p>State police officers sit at the door of a helicopter in Guadalajara before heading to Guachinango, Mexico, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta </p>

State police officers sit at the door of a helicopter in Guadalajara before heading to Guachinango, Mexico, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

State police officers sit at the door of a helicopter in Guadalajara before heading to Guachinango, Mexico, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
18 / 24
<p>The Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in the Brazilian flag colours green and yellow to promote the World Youth Day on July 23-28, 2013, in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

The Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in the Brazilian flag colours green and yellow to promote the World Youth Day on July 23-28, 2013, in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

The Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in the Brazilian flag colours green and yellow to promote the World Youth Day on July 23-28, 2013, in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
19 / 24
<p>A devotee offers prayer at Bhaktapur during the Swasthani festival near Kathmandu February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee offers prayer at Bhaktapur during the Swasthani festival near Kathmandu February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A devotee offers prayer at Bhaktapur during the Swasthani festival near Kathmandu February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 24
<p>Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture under an army helicopter, which has arrived in a show of support to their colleagues who are occupying the Legislative Assembly in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture under an army helicopter, which has arrived in a show of support to their colleagues who are occupying the Legislative Assembly in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012....more

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture under an army helicopter, which has arrived in a show of support to their colleagues who are occupying the Legislative Assembly in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
21 / 24
<p>People celebrate with confetti following the New York Giants ticker tape Super Bowl victory parade through the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway in New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

People celebrate with confetti following the New York Giants ticker tape Super Bowl victory parade through the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway in New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

People celebrate with confetti following the New York Giants ticker tape Super Bowl victory parade through the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway in New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
22 / 24
<p>A man rides a motorbike with a toilet strapped on the back of the seat along a street in the southern Chinese city of Yantai, Shandong Province February 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A man rides a motorbike with a toilet strapped on the back of the seat along a street in the southern Chinese city of Yantai, Shandong Province February 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A man rides a motorbike with a toilet strapped on the back of the seat along a street in the southern Chinese city of Yantai, Shandong Province February 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
23 / 24
<p>Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart of Canada pops an ollie air as he skates at dusk in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart of Canada pops an ollie air as he skates at dusk in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart of Canada pops an ollie air as he skates at dusk in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Feb 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 48 hours.

06 Feb 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Feb 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast