Editor's choice
Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man looks at a body in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A man looks at a body in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A Hindu holy man casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man looks at the rubbles of a three-storey factory building, which collapsed on Monday in Lahore February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man looks at the rubbles of a three-storey factory building, which collapsed on Monday in Lahore February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An usher holds back the curtain as members of an honour guard march to their places for an official welcoming ceremony for Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and China's Premier Wen Jiabao in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing February 8,...more
An usher holds back the curtain as members of an honour guard march to their places for an official welcoming ceremony for Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and China's Premier Wen Jiabao in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing February 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Substitution players of Bayern Munich with Dutch striker Arjen Robben (3rd L) smile as they try to protect themselves from the cold prior to their German Cup (DFB-Pokal) quarter-final soccer match against VfB Stuttgart in Stuttgart, February 8, 2012....more
Substitution players of Bayern Munich with Dutch striker Arjen Robben (3rd L) smile as they try to protect themselves from the cold prior to their German Cup (DFB-Pokal) quarter-final soccer match against VfB Stuttgart in Stuttgart, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A policeman stands in front of a damaged building which was hit by a bomb attack last night, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A policeman stands in front of a damaged building which was hit by a bomb attack last night, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Japanese college students watch a cheerleader at a rally wishing for success in their job search in Tokyo February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japanese college students watch a cheerleader at a rally wishing for success in their job search in Tokyo February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara late February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara late February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers clean windows next to a Nissan Motor Co. vehicle, displayed outside the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Workers clean windows next to a Nissan Motor Co. vehicle, displayed outside the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Visitors walk through an illuminated 'ice palace' in Schwarzsee, west of Bern, Switzerland, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Visitors walk through an illuminated 'ice palace' in Schwarzsee, west of Bern, Switzerland, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this handout received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this handout received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Valencia's Sofiane Feghouli (L) and Barcelona's Eric Abidal jump for the ball during their Spanish King's Cup semi-final second leg soccer match at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Valencia's Sofiane Feghouli (L) and Barcelona's Eric Abidal jump for the ball during their Spanish King's Cup semi-final second leg soccer match at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative....more
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House
A Tibetan woman offers prayers in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Tibetan woman offers prayers in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A woman holds a flower on a giant banner displaying pictures of people gone missing during Spain's 1936-39 civil war, during a demonstration supporting Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon held in front of the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid February 8,...more
A woman holds a flower on a giant banner displaying pictures of people gone missing during Spain's 1936-39 civil war, during a demonstration supporting Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon held in front of the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A religious activist looks on while attending the 25th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A religious activist looks on while attending the 25th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Army soldiers stand near a white dove outside the Legislative Assembly as striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia occupy the building in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Army soldiers stand near a white dove outside the Legislative Assembly as striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia occupy the building in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 48 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.