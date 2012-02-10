Editor's choice
A man pours water on himself as another rubs himself with snow on the ice-covered Lisi Lake, with the air temperature at about minus 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Tbilisi, Georgia, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili more
A man pours water on himself as another rubs himself with snow on the ice-covered Lisi Lake, with the air temperature at about minus 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit), in Tbilisi, Georgia, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Syrian boys walk shoulder to shoulder in the rain at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian boys walk shoulder to shoulder in the rain at the Boynuyogun refugee camp on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An aerial view of the small eastern city of Kalinovik covered by snow during winter at night, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An aerial view of the small eastern city of Kalinovik covered by snow during winter at night, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The body of the late Robert Sanders, 58, lies at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama performs the Interlude dance during an event highlighting her "Let's Move" initiative attended by over 10,000 youths at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Muhammad, a 17-year-old Syrian man brought into Jordan for medical treatment, lies on a bed after undergoing multiple reconstructive surgeries at the Red Crescent Hospital in Amman, Jordan, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Muhammad, a 17-year-old Syrian man brought into Jordan for medical treatment, lies on a bed after undergoing multiple reconstructive surgeries at the Red Crescent Hospital in Amman, Jordan, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed cheers as he arrives at a Maldivian Democratic party meeting in Male, Maldives, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed cheers as he arrives at a Maldivian Democratic party meeting in Male, Maldives, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A dead swan floats in the middle of a lake at the Fuhe wetlands in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A dead swan floats in the middle of a lake at the Fuhe wetlands in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of public sector unions raise their fists as they sing "L'Internationale" during a march in central Bilbao, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Members of public sector unions raise their fists as they sing "L'Internationale" during a march in central Bilbao, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Switzerland's Davis Cup team member Roger Federer brushes a wasp away during a practice session in Fribourg, Switzerland, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Switzerland's Davis Cup team member Roger Federer brushes a wasp away during a practice session in Fribourg, Switzerland, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Boxes containing Oscars statues are unloaded from a United Airlines plane after being flown in from Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Boxes containing Oscars statues are unloaded from a United Airlines plane after being flown in from Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A forensic technician ties a used police line together to seal off a crime scene in Monterrey, Mexico, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A forensic technician ties a used police line together to seal off a crime scene in Monterrey, Mexico, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) speaks with Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, near former politician Simone Veil (R) during the French Jewish community representative council (CRIF) annual...more
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) speaks with Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, near former politician Simone Veil (R) during the French Jewish community representative council (CRIF) annual dinner in Paris, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Guibbaud/Pool
Bruce Beresford-Redman sits inside a plane after his arrival in Cancun, February 8, 2012 in this handout picture released by the Attorney General's office (PGR) on February 9, 2012. Beresford-Redman, a former producer of the reality TV show...more
Bruce Beresford-Redman sits inside a plane after his arrival in Cancun, February 8, 2012 in this handout picture released by the Attorney General's office (PGR) on February 9, 2012. Beresford-Redman, a former producer of the reality TV show "Survivor", was extradited to Mexico to stand trial for the 2010 murder of his wife in the resort town of Cancun. REUTERS/PGR/Handout
A supporter of Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon writes well wishes on his picture on a banner during a demonstration in downtown Madrid, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A supporter of Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon writes well wishes on his picture on a banner during a demonstration in downtown Madrid, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Supporters of anti-U.S. Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr wave Iraqi flags during a rally in Baghdad, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde (R) attend a Eurogroup meeting at the European Union council headquarters in Brussels, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman more
Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde (R) attend a Eurogroup meeting at the European Union council headquarters in Brussels, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A bunch of satellite dishes is seen at an abandoned building construction site in Ostrava, Czech Republic, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A bunch of satellite dishes is seen at an abandoned building construction site in Ostrava, Czech Republic, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Fans react as they touch the hearse carrying the remains of Argentine musician Luis Alberto Spinetta after his funeral in Buenos Aires, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Fans react as they touch the hearse carrying the remains of Argentine musician Luis Alberto Spinetta after his funeral in Buenos Aires, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Tiger Woods misses birdie on the 12th green at Spyglass Hill golf course during the first round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Tiger Woods misses birdie on the 12th green at Spyglass Hill golf course during the first round of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man stands between dump trucks at the Belarusian Autoworks (BELAZ) plant during an international conference "Dump Truck Transport 2012" in Zhodino, east of Minsk, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man stands between dump trucks at the Belarusian Autoworks (BELAZ) plant during an international conference "Dump Truck Transport 2012" in Zhodino, east of Minsk, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man is seen through the glass of a booth as he monitors share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man is seen through the glass of a booth as he monitors share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba (R) watches as Brazil's soccer legend Pele kisses his statue during its inauguration inside the Stade De L'Amitie Stadium in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba (R) watches as Brazil's soccer legend Pele kisses his statue during its inauguration inside the Stade De L'Amitie Stadium in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 48 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.