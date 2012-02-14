Editor's Choice
Umar Patek gives a thumb up while sitting under heavy security in a police armoured car after his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia February 13, 2012. Patek is on trial for multiple charges including those of the 2002 Bali bombings. REUTERS/Supri
Senate Budget Committee ranking minority member Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), (L), and Republican Policy Committee Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) read a copy of President Barack Obama's Fiscal Year 2013 budget with a piece of paper with "Debt on Arrival" written on it at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli security officers during clashes at a protest held in solidarity with prisoner Khader Adnan, a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah February 13, 2012. Adnan has been on a hunger strike for over 55 days to protest against his detention without trial by Israel. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The head of an inflatable sex doll is pictured in a box at Ningbo Yamei plastic toy factory, on the outskirts of Fenghua, Zhejiang province, February 13, 2012. The company started producing sex dolls three years ago, and now owns a total of 13 types of dolls at the average price of 100 RMB (16 USD). More than 50,000 sex dolls were sold last year, about fifteen percent of which were exported to Japan, Korea and Turkey, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Soul singer Adele triumphed in her return to music's stage on Sunday, scooping up six Grammys and winning every category in which she was nominated including album of the year for "21" and best record with "Rolling In the Deep." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Abu Qatada is driven from Long Lartin Prison in South Littleton, central England, February 13, 2012. A judge decided last week the six-year detention of Britain's most dangerous extremist preachers must end following a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fans of Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba cheer for him during the team's return from the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Gabon, in Abidjan February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani (C) waves after arriving to the Supreme Court in Islamabad on February 13, 2012. Pakistan's Supreme Court charged the embattled prime minister with contempt of court on Monday for his refusal to re-open old corruption cases against the head of his political party, President Asif Ali Zardari. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actors Adele Haenel of France, Anna Maria Muehe of Germany and Hilmar Gudjonsson of Iceland (L-R) hold their Shooting Star award, a prize for the ten most promising young European actors, at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman picks her way past a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. Police said 150 shops were looted in the capital and 48 buildings set ablaze. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Workers stand on wooden planks on the front of a building under construction in central Beijing February 13, 2012. Hopes that China would take a step back from its aggressive stance to rein in property prices have fueled a rally in real estate stocks over the past five weeks despite weakening sales numbers. REUTERS/David Gray
Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. Dora, 29, is the only female blacksmith in the region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A client whose face is covered with gold leaves is seen at the Viet My beauty salon in Hanoi February 13, 2012. Despite tough economic conditions, including soaring inflation, people in Vietnam seem to be spending heavily as usual on special occasions like Valentine's Day. Viet My is one of a small number of salons in Vietnam that provides 24k gold leaf face mask therapy, said to help make skin whiter. A single facial costs 1.8 million Vietnam dong ($86.41). REUTERS/Kham
Palestinian women hold posters depicting Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, during a protest in Gaza City, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails February 13, 2012. Adnan has been on hunger strike for nearly two months to protest against his detention without trial by Israel. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A horse falls down as it pulls a skier during the "Kumoterki" race in Bukowina Tatrzanska, near Zakopane in southern Poland February 12, 2012. The "Kumoterki" race, which marks the end of the annual Highlanders' Festival, is a competition involving riders, two on every sledge, pulled by horses. Every year in mid February, hundreds of highlanders arrive at Bukowina to take part in the traditional event, which has become one of the main tourist attractions of the area. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Demonstrators burn Russian and Chinese flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al Mazaa in Damascus February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Supporters of Unified Communist Party of Nepal (UCPN-Maoist) carry portraits of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong during a rally marking the 17th anniversary of the "People's War" in Kathmandu February 13, 2012. According to local media, thousands of communist supporters gathered for a mass meeting at the Open Air Theatre. The UCPN-Maoist started the war on February 13, 1996 demanding for the end of the monarchy, as well as for an election to the Constituent Assembly. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the "Cobra Gold 2012" (CG12) joint military exercise, at a military base in Chon Buri Province February 13, 2012. About 14,000 armed forces personnel representing Thailand, U.S., Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea are participating in the three-week military exercise, which takes place every year in Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Couples kiss during a flashmob organised by a local television station on the eve of Valentine's Day in the southern Russian city of Stavropol February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Residents stand near their homes after the authorities execute an order for destruction of uncontrolled housing in the suburb for sale near the capital Rabat February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Vidya, 12, carries bricks to be baked in a kiln at a brickyard on the outskirts of Karad in Satara district, about 396km (246 miles) south of Mumbai February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Candles are seen in front of the Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady) in Dresden to commemorate the 67th anniversary of the World War II bombing of the city, February 13, 2012. The destruction of Dresden, in which 25,000 people were killed, sparked a debate on whether breaking public morale through the raids was justifiable since the defeat of Hitler's Nazis was imminent by then. REUTERS/Petr Josek
