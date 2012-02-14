A horse falls down as it pulls a skier during the "Kumoterki" race in Bukowina Tatrzanska, near Zakopane in southern Poland February 12, 2012. The "Kumoterki" race, which marks the end of the annual Highlanders' Festival, is a competition involving riders, two on every sledge, pulled by horses. Every year in mid February, hundreds of highlanders arrive at Bukowina to take part in the traditional event, which has become one of the main tourist attractions of the area. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel