Editor's Choice
Los Angeles police keep their guns drawn to protect Los Angeles city firefighters at a house were a gunman shot at least three people in East Hollywood at a residence that erupted in flames February 16,2012. Emergency personnel were dispatched and...more
Los Angeles police keep their guns drawn to protect Los Angeles city firefighters at a house were a gunman shot at least three people in East Hollywood at a residence that erupted in flames February 16,2012. Emergency personnel were dispatched and crews were limited to fighting the blaze from a distance because the suspect was not in custody. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi February 16, 2012. Dozens of Tibetan exiles on Thursday held a protest against the visit of Luo Huining, acting governor of...more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi February 16, 2012. Dozens of Tibetan exiles on Thursday held a protest against the visit of Luo Huining, acting governor of northwest China's Qinghai province, to India, protesters said. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. Fewer people are taking up Kushti,...more
A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, about 400 kms (250 miles) south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. Fewer people are taking up Kushti, according to the sport's coaches, as young athletes turn instead to mat wrestling to gain access to top international sports competitions. Picture taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
News photographers hoisted up by cranes view the home of former Hong Kong Chief Secretary Henry Tang, a potential candidate for the upcoming Chief Executive election, in Hong Kong February 16, 2012. Inspectors from the Buildings Department are to...more
News photographers hoisted up by cranes view the home of former Hong Kong Chief Secretary Henry Tang, a potential candidate for the upcoming Chief Executive election, in Hong Kong February 16, 2012. Inspectors from the Buildings Department are to examine unauthorised building work in the basement of the Kowloon Tong property owned by Tang's wife, neighbouring their home, with calls for Tang to withdraw his bid for the top job if he's found to be in the wrong, local media reported. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Syrian children who fled Idlib in Syria walk during a hailstorm outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Syrian children who fled Idlib in Syria walk during a hailstorm outside the refugees camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Yayladagi February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Soldiers from the Kazakhstan Army's Air Mobile Force look out from their Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) during a drill at Koktal range, some 300 km (186 miles) east of Almaty February 15, 2012. Picture taken February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil...more
Soldiers from the Kazakhstan Army's Air Mobile Force look out from their Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) during a drill at Koktal range, some 300 km (186 miles) east of Almaty February 15, 2012. Picture taken February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model gets ready to present a creation from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model gets ready to present a creation from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Los Angeles fire-fighters battle a house fire from an adjacent building, that began as a shooting call with four victims, in the east Hollywood area of Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. Two victims were found inside the charred remnants of...more
Los Angeles fire-fighters battle a house fire from an adjacent building, that began as a shooting call with four victims, in the east Hollywood area of Los Angeles, California February 16, 2012. Two victims were found inside the charred remnants of the home; authorities believe one of the victims to be the shooter, according to local media. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. India has failed to reduce its high prevalence of...more
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. India has failed to reduce its high prevalence of child malnutrition despite its economy doubling between 1990 and 2005 to become Asia's third largest. A government-supported survey last month said 42 percent of children under five are underweight - almost double that of sub-Saharan Africa - compared to 43 percent five years ago. The statistic - which means 3,000 children dying daily due to illnesses related to poor diets - forced Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to admit last month that malnutrition was "a national shame" and was putting the health of the nation in jeopardy. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Clothes worn by late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's aides and security forces are displayed in an exhibition on Tripoli street in Misrata February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Clothes worn by late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's aides and security forces are displayed in an exhibition on Tripoli street in Misrata February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Relatives of inmates of the Comayagua National Penitentiary, where a massive fire took place, cry at the entrance of the jail, north of Teguciglapa February 16, 2012. Survivors of the Honduran jailhouse fire that killed more than 350 inmates accused...more
Relatives of inmates of the Comayagua National Penitentiary, where a massive fire took place, cry at the entrance of the jail, north of Teguciglapa February 16, 2012. Survivors of the Honduran jailhouse fire that killed more than 350 inmates accused guards of leaving prisoners to die trapped inside their cells and shooting at others when they tried to escape. Victims' relatives, survivors and experts said massive overcrowding, guards' negligence and a failed justice system were to blame for the disaster, which killed many inmates who had not even been convicted of a crime. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Garbage collectors look for recyclable waste at a dump site in Tikrit, 150 km (93 miles) north of Baghdad, February 16, 2012. The collectors search and sell metals, plastics, cardboard and papers, and earn about $2 per day. REUTERS/Stringer
Garbage collectors look for recyclable waste at a dump site in Tikrit, 150 km (93 miles) north of Baghdad, February 16, 2012. The collectors search and sell metals, plastics, cardboard and papers, and earn about $2 per day. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the state opera as guests dance during the traditional Opernball, or Opera Ball, in Vienna February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A general view of the state opera as guests dance during the traditional Opernball, or Opera Ball, in Vienna February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Members of Senegalese anti-government youth movement Y'En A Marre, or "We're Fed Up," chant slogans in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 16, 2012. Senegal riot police again used teargas, truncheons, and a water cannon on Thursday to disperse...more
Members of Senegalese anti-government youth movement Y'En A Marre, or "We're Fed Up," chant slogans in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 16, 2012. Senegal riot police again used teargas, truncheons, and a water cannon on Thursday to disperse hundreds of people in the capital Dakar protesting at President Abdoulaye Wade's decision to seek a third term in office. The clashes in the West African state erupted after demonstrators shouting "Wade step down" gathered at a downtown square near the presidential mansion, shrugging off a state ban on protests in the run-up to the Feb. 26 vote. REUTERS/Joe Penney
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) drinks a coffee in a bar as he campaigns for his re-election as the UMP political party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, before his first political rally in Annecy February 16, 2012....more
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) drinks a coffee in a bar as he campaigns for his re-election as the UMP political party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, before his first political rally in Annecy February 16, 2012. President Sarkozy declared his candidacy for a second term on Wednesday, seeking to overturn a wide opinion poll deficit with promises to get the unemployed back to work and to listen more to French voters. At R, France's National Assembly speaker Bernard Accoyer . REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Horses graze in a wintry steppe near the Chinese border in southeastern Kazakhstan February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Horses graze in a wintry steppe near the Chinese border in southeastern Kazakhstan February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Palestinian firefighters stand atop an overturned schoolbus at the scene of an accident near the Qalandiya checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, February 16, 2012. At least five Palestinian children were killed on Thursday when their...more
Palestinian firefighters stand atop an overturned schoolbus at the scene of an accident near the Qalandiya checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, February 16, 2012. At least five Palestinian children were killed on Thursday when their schoolbus overturned and caught fire after colliding with a truck in the occupied West Bank, emergency services said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Belgium's Princess Mathilde (L) kisses Crown Prince Philippe as they leave a mass in memory of former members of the royal family at Notre Dame de Laeken church in Brussels February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgium's Princess Mathilde (L) kisses Crown Prince Philippe as they leave a mass in memory of former members of the royal family at Notre Dame de Laeken church in Brussels February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sailors rest on the catwalk as they wait to refuel a helicopter on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. Picture taken February 14,...more
Sailors rest on the catwalk as they wait to refuel a helicopter on board the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as it patrols the Arabian Gulf during a Strait of Hormuz transit February 14, 2012. Picture taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Workers print out a presidential election campaign poster of Yemeni Vice President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi at a printing press in Sanaa February 16, 2012. Yemenis head to the polls on February 21 for an election in which Hadi is the sole candidate to...more
Workers print out a presidential election campaign poster of Yemeni Vice President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi at a printing press in Sanaa February 16, 2012. Yemenis head to the polls on February 21 for an election in which Hadi is the sole candidate to take over from President Ali Abdullah Saleh and steer the country during a two-year transitional period. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as he welcomes U.S. actor Sean Penn at Miraflores Palace in Caracas February 16, 2012. Penn is visiting Chavez to talk about Haiti's reconstruction plans. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as he welcomes U.S. actor Sean Penn at Miraflores Palace in Caracas February 16, 2012. Penn is visiting Chavez to talk about Haiti's reconstruction plans. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Prison guard Miguel Barrios emerges onto a sidewalk after inspecting a tunnel that was dug by inmates of the Tacumbu high security prison in Asuncion February 16, 2012. Guards discovered the 8-metre-long (26 feet) tunnel that connects a wing of the...more
Prison guard Miguel Barrios emerges onto a sidewalk after inspecting a tunnel that was dug by inmates of the Tacumbu high security prison in Asuncion February 16, 2012. Guards discovered the 8-metre-long (26 feet) tunnel that connects a wing of the jail with the outside, preventing an attempt by as many as 50 prisoners to escape from the country's highest security penitentiary, a police spokesman told the media. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Somali families flee on foot and tracks from al-Shabaab held towns to Mogadishu following al Qaeda's declaration last week that the Somali militant group al-Shabaab was joining its ranks February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali families flee on foot and tracks from al-Shabaab held towns to Mogadishu following al Qaeda's declaration last week that the Somali militant group al-Shabaab was joining its ranks February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An animal vendor rides with rabbits strapped on the backseat along a street in downtown Shanghai February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An animal vendor rides with rabbits strapped on the backseat along a street in downtown Shanghai February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.