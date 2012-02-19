Editor's Choice

Wild horses run next to a worker as they are gathered in the West Desert of Utah, outside Tooele, February 18, 2012. Over the course of 12 days, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will employ contractors to gather approximately 470 wild horses in the West Desert in a bid to control their numbers. The horses will be captured, the females will receive contraceptive treatment and most will be released back into the wilderness. Some will also be put up for adoption by the BLM. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY HEALTH)