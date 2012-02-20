Editor's Choice
Fishermen drill ice-holes during a competition in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok February 19, 2012. Participants of the contest, which was held during the "People Fishing All-Russian Festival" under the patronage of Russia's Prime Minister...more
Fishermen drill ice-holes during a competition in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok February 19, 2012. Participants of the contest, which was held during the "People Fishing All-Russian Festival" under the patronage of Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, competed against one another to drill ice-holes in the quickest time possible, according to organizers. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Revellers wearing masks play with sparklers during the traditional Buso Carnival in Mohacs, 200 km (124 miles) south of Budapest, February 19, 2012. At the Buso Carnival, which lasts for six days, locals celebrate the end of winter and party before...more
Revellers wearing masks play with sparklers during the traditional Buso Carnival in Mohacs, 200 km (124 miles) south of Budapest, February 19, 2012. At the Buso Carnival, which lasts for six days, locals celebrate the end of winter and party before the start of Lent. According to legend, the masks helped locals scare away the Turks in the 16th century. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Police arrest an anti-government protestor during clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 19, 2012. Senegal security forces fired teargas and rubber bullets at hundreds of rock-throwing protesters in the capital on Sunday in the fifth straight...more
Police arrest an anti-government protestor during clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 19, 2012. Senegal security forces fired teargas and rubber bullets at hundreds of rock-throwing protesters in the capital on Sunday in the fifth straight day of demonstrations against President Abdoulaye Wade's candidacy in a February 26 election. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Revellers wait before their performance at a carnival parade in Barranquilla February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Revellers wait before their performance at a carnival parade in Barranquilla February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Workers of Comayaguela market carry a fire hose as they help firefighters trying to extinguish a fire at the market in Tegucigalpa February 18, 2012. No deaths have been reported and 500 stalls were destroyed after the massive fire broke out at the...more
Workers of Comayaguela market carry a fire hose as they help firefighters trying to extinguish a fire at the market in Tegucigalpa February 18, 2012. No deaths have been reported and 500 stalls were destroyed after the massive fire broke out at the market, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A policeman has his face illuminated by a green laser beam during an anti-austerity protest outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 19, 2012. Several thousand Greeks demonstrated Sunday against punishing...more
A policeman has his face illuminated by a green laser beam during an anti-austerity protest outside the Greek parliament in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square February 19, 2012. Several thousand Greeks demonstrated Sunday against punishing austerity measures to reduce the country's debt, on the eve of make-or-break talks in Brussels on a 130-billion-euro ($171 billion) bailout to avert bankruptcy. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Army soldiers looks as they man a checkpoint in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden February 19, 2012. Security and army forces are on alert in Aden to secure election centres as the country gears up for the presidential elections in which Vice...more
Army soldiers looks as they man a checkpoint in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden February 19, 2012. Security and army forces are on alert in Aden to secure election centres as the country gears up for the presidential elections in which Vice President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi will be the sole candidate as part of a deal to ease President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of office and pull the country back from the brink of civil war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Novice monks play as a policeman secures a Buddhist temple where local villagers meet UN representatives and Myanmar police in the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. Myanmar has dramatically escalated its poppy...more
Novice monks play as a policeman secures a Buddhist temple where local villagers meet UN representatives and Myanmar police in the village of Kyauk Ka Char, in the mountains of Shan State January 26, 2012. Myanmar has dramatically escalated its poppy eradication efforts since September 2011, threatening the livelihoods of impoverished farmers who depend upon opium as a cash crop to buy food. With new ceasefires ending years of conflict between the government and ethnic insurgents, Myanmar police and United Nations officials are travelling through opium-rich Shan State to ask farmers what assistance they need. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A reveler puts on makeup as he prepares for the start of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A reveler puts on makeup as he prepares for the start of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C) greet supporters at his first major re-election campaign rally in Marseille, southern France, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (C) greet supporters at his first major re-election campaign rally in Marseille, southern France, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the...more
A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival which falls on February 20. This is one of the biggest Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and is celebrated by devotees all over the world, with holy men smoking marijuana and some smearing their bodies with ashes and praying. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
British boxer Dereck Chisora (2nd R) spits water in the face of the brother of Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, Vladimir, before their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
British boxer Dereck Chisora (2nd R) spits water in the face of the brother of Ukrainian WBC heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, Vladimir, before their title bout in Munich February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Pierre Sarkozy, also known as DJ Mosey, performs at a discotheque in Viterbo near Rome February 19, 2012. Sarkozy is the son of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pierre Sarkozy, also known as DJ Mosey, performs at a discotheque in Viterbo near Rome February 19, 2012. Sarkozy is the son of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, poses for picture on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival...more
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, poses for picture on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu February 19, 2012. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival which falls on February 20. This is one of the biggest Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva and is celebrated by devotees all over the world, with holy men smoking marijuana and some smearing their bodies with ashes and praying. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012....more
Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. Houston, 48, died in a Beverly Hills hotel room February 11, the eve of the industry's Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Liverpool's Martin Skrtel (R) celebrates with Steven Gerrard (L) after scoring during their FA Cup fifth-round soccer match against Brighton and Hove Albion in Liverpool, northern England, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool's Martin Skrtel (R) celebrates with Steven Gerrard (L) after scoring during their FA Cup fifth-round soccer match against Brighton and Hove Albion in Liverpool, northern England, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
FC Lausanne-Sport's Sebastien Meoli (R) fights for the ball with FC Luzern's Adrian Winter during their Super League soccer match in Lausanne February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
FC Lausanne-Sport's Sebastien Meoli (R) fights for the ball with FC Luzern's Adrian Winter during their Super League soccer match in Lausanne February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Liverpool's Luis Suarez (L) challenges Brighton and Hove Albion's Gordon Greer (R) during their FA Cup fifth-round soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool's Luis Suarez (L) challenges Brighton and Hove Albion's Gordon Greer (R) during their FA Cup fifth-round soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman cries outside a morgue as she waits to receive the body of her relative in Tegucigalpa, February 19, 2012. Honduras came under international pressure on Friday to fix its broken prison system and allow an independent inquiry into a jailhouse...more
A woman cries outside a morgue as she waits to receive the body of her relative in Tegucigalpa, February 19, 2012. Honduras came under international pressure on Friday to fix its broken prison system and allow an independent inquiry into a jailhouse blaze this week that killed more than 350 inmates, many burned alive in their cells. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Revelers celebrate Carnival by covering themselves with mud from mangrove swamps in Curuca, where the Amazon River pours into the Atlantic, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Revelers celebrate Carnival by covering themselves with mud from mangrove swamps in Curuca, where the Amazon River pours into the Atlantic, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Riot police stand guard during clashes with anti-government protestors in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 19, 2012. Senegal security forces fired teargas and rubber bullets at hundreds of rock-throwing protesters in the capital on Sunday in the...more
Riot police stand guard during clashes with anti-government protestors in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 19, 2012. Senegal security forces fired teargas and rubber bullets at hundreds of rock-throwing protesters in the capital on Sunday in the fifth straight day of demonstrations against President Abdoulaye Wade's candidacy in a February 26 election. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.