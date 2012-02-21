Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 21, 2012 | 6:25pm IST

Editor's choice

<p>A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez...more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
1 / 24
<p>An ethnic Pa-O woman smiles after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

An ethnic Pa-O woman smiles after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

An ethnic Pa-O woman smiles after meeting with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Myanmar's police at the village of War Taw, in the mountains of Shan State, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 24
<p>Revellers participate in a flour fight during "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

Revellers participate in a flour fight during "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Revellers participate in a flour fight during "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
3 / 24
<p>Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and members of media look at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and members of media look at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and members of media look at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
4 / 24
<p>A reveller from the Vila Isabel samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A reveller from the Vila Isabel samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A reveller from the Vila Isabel samba school parades on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 24
<p>Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Revellers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school takes part in the parade on the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 24
<p>Riot policemen try to arrest a protester during a rally supporting the locals of the Aysen region in Santiago, Chile, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Riot policemen try to arrest a protester during a rally supporting the locals of the Aysen region in Santiago, Chile, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Riot policemen try to arrest a protester during a rally supporting the locals of the Aysen region in Santiago, Chile, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
7 / 24
<p>Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. /Tomas Bravo </p>

Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. /Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. /Tomas Bravo

Close
8 / 24
<p>A giant sign that reads SOS is seen in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary near the ArcelorMittal blast furnace in Hayange, Eastern France, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

A giant sign that reads SOS is seen in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary near the ArcelorMittal blast furnace in Hayange, Eastern France, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A giant sign that reads SOS is seen in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary near the ArcelorMittal blast furnace in Hayange, Eastern France, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
9 / 24
<p>A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead is seen at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead is seen at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead is seen at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester stands behind a traffic light as he is sprayed with water in the village of Jidhafs, west of Manama, Bahrain, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

An anti-government protester stands behind a traffic light as he is sprayed with water in the village of Jidhafs, west of Manama, Bahrain, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

An anti-government protester stands behind a traffic light as he is sprayed with water in the village of Jidhafs, west of Manama, Bahrain, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
11 / 24
<p>An investor sleeps on chairs next to computers showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An investor sleeps on chairs next to computers showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

An investor sleeps on chairs next to computers showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 24
<p>A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier comes out from his position near their base in Tabda village, 80 km from the Kenya-Somalia border, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya </p>

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier comes out from his position near their base in Tabda village, 80 km from the Kenya-Somalia border, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier comes out from his position near their base in Tabda village, 80 km from the Kenya-Somalia border, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
13 / 24
<p>A relative of an inmate waits for news next to a fence as a police officer stands guard inside a state prison in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A relative of an inmate waits for news next to a fence as a police officer stands guard inside a state prison in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A relative of an inmate waits for news next to a fence as a police officer stands guard inside a state prison in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
14 / 24
<p>Revellers with their bodies painted green prepare before a flour fight during "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

Revellers with their bodies painted green prepare before a flour fight during "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Revellers with their bodies painted green prepare before a flour fight during "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
15 / 24
<p>Greek Presidential guards perform a change of shift at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis </p>

Greek Presidential guards perform a change of shift at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Greek Presidential guards perform a change of shift at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
16 / 24
<p>School girls wait backstage before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

School girls wait backstage before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

School girls wait backstage before a performance of Indian classical dance on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Thiruvananthapuram, capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
17 / 24
<p>Audrey Labeau of France dives during the Women's 10m platform preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Audrey Labeau of France dives during the Women's 10m platform preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Audrey Labeau of France dives during the Women's 10m platform preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 24
<p>Riot policemen arrest a protester during a rally in support of people from the Aysen region in Santiago, Chile, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>

Riot policemen arrest a protester during a rally in support of people from the Aysen region in Santiago, Chile, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Riot policemen arrest a protester during a rally in support of people from the Aysen region in Santiago, Chile, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
19 / 24
<p>Christopher Mears (L) and Nicholas Robinson Baker (R) of Britain dive during the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Christopher Mears (L) and Nicholas Robinson Baker (R) of Britain dive during the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Christopher Mears (L) and Nicholas Robinson Baker (R) of Britain dive during the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard preliminary round at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
20 / 24
<p>Sadaf Rahimi lifts weights during a training session inside a boxing club in Kabul, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Sadaf Rahimi lifts weights during a training session inside a boxing club in Kabul, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Sadaf Rahimi lifts weights during a training session inside a boxing club in Kabul, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
21 / 24
<p>A man carries a poster of Yemen's Vice President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi during an election rally in Sanaa, Yemen, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

A man carries a poster of Yemen's Vice President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi during an election rally in Sanaa, Yemen, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A man carries a poster of Yemen's Vice President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi during an election rally in Sanaa, Yemen, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
22 / 24
<p>Supporters of religious and political parties stand on a traffic signal pole while taking part with hundred others in an anti-U.S. rally organized by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council (Defense of Pakistan Council) in Islamabad, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood </p>

Supporters of religious and political parties stand on a traffic signal pole while taking part with hundred others in an anti-U.S. rally organized by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council (Defense of Pakistan Council) in Islamabad, February 20, 2012....more

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

Supporters of religious and political parties stand on a traffic signal pole while taking part with hundred others in an anti-U.S. rally organized by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council (Defense of Pakistan Council) in Islamabad, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
23 / 24
<p>A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Tuesday, February 21, 2012

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Feb 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Feb 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Feb 2012
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast