Relatives of 23-year-old Palestinian Talat Ramia mourn during his funeral in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Relatives of 23-year-old Palestinian Talat Ramia mourn during his funeral in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Relatives of 23-year-old Palestinian Talat Ramia mourn during his funeral in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Italy's Armin Bauer competes during the NH Individual Gundersen 10 km race at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Liberec February 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Italy's Armin Bauer competes during the NH Individual Gundersen 10 km race at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Liberec February 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Italy's Armin Bauer competes during the NH Individual Gundersen 10 km race at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Liberec February 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People hold a giant Libyan flag during a march to Martyrs Square in Tripoli February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

People hold a giant Libyan flag during a march to Martyrs Square in Tripoli February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Sunday, February 26, 2012

People hold a giant Libyan flag during a march to Martyrs Square in Tripoli February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Second-placed Edina Melnyik (L), first-placed Katalin Eszter Varga (C) and third-placed Marietta Laura Molnar (R) pose after the Miss Colours Hungary, the country's first wheelchair beauty contest, in Budapest February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Second-placed Edina Melnyik (L), first-placed Katalin Eszter Varga (C) and third-placed Marietta Laura Molnar (R) pose after the Miss Colours Hungary, the country's first wheelchair beauty contest, in Budapest February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett...more

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Second-placed Edina Melnyik (L), first-placed Katalin Eszter Varga (C) and third-placed Marietta Laura Molnar (R) pose after the Miss Colours Hungary, the country's first wheelchair beauty contest, in Budapest February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

England's David Strettle (L) fails to score a try in the final minute as he is tackled by Jonathan Davies during their Six Nations rugby union match at Twickenham Stadium, London, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

England's David Strettle (L) fails to score a try in the final minute as he is tackled by Jonathan Davies during their Six Nations rugby union match at Twickenham Stadium, London, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sunday, February 26, 2012

England's David Strettle (L) fails to score a try in the final minute as he is tackled by Jonathan Davies during their Six Nations rugby union match at Twickenham Stadium, London, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Protestors wearing Guy Fawkes masks participate in a demonstration against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) in Berlin February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Protestors wearing Guy Fawkes masks participate in a demonstration against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) in Berlin February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Protestors wearing Guy Fawkes masks participate in a demonstration against the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) in Berlin February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

A boy smiles from a train bound for Mandalay at the Myitkyina station in Myanmar's northern Kachin State on February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy smiles from a train bound for Mandalay at the Myitkyina station in Myanmar's northern Kachin State on February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A boy smiles from a train bound for Mandalay at the Myitkyina station in Myanmar's northern Kachin State on February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Olympique Lyon's Michel Bastos (L) challenges goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu (R) of Paris St-Germain during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Olympique Lyon's Michel Bastos (L) challenges goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu (R) of Paris St-Germain during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Olympique Lyon's Michel Bastos (L) challenges goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu (R) of Paris St-Germain during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Nepalese people watch from the window of their house as a statue of Buddha is brought in at Patan during the Samyak festival in Kathmandu February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

An Oscar statue remains covered in plastic before it is unveiled at the red carpet arrivals area during preparations for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Oscar statue remains covered in plastic before it is unveiled at the red carpet arrivals area during preparations for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, February 26, 2012

An Oscar statue remains covered in plastic before it is unveiled at the red carpet arrivals area during preparations for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Utah Jazz Jeremy Evans jumps over a man sitting in a chair as he competes in the slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Cardinal Timothy Dolan laughs with reporters after holding a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Cardinal Timothy Dolan laughs with reporters after holding a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Cardinal Timothy Dolan laughs with reporters after holding a prayer service in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Austria's Clemens Schattscheider competes during the men's Big Air FIS World Cup competition in Quebec City, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Austria's Clemens Schattscheider competes during the men's Big Air FIS World Cup competition in Quebec City, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Austria's Clemens Schattscheider competes during the men's Big Air FIS World Cup competition in Quebec City, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A worker cleans plates ahead of a mass religious banquet at a temporarily build kitchen in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker cleans plates ahead of a mass religious banquet at a temporarily build kitchen in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A worker cleans plates ahead of a mass religious banquet at a temporarily build kitchen in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Cleveland Cavaliers' mascot dunks the ball during a break in the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Cleveland Cavaliers' mascot dunks the ball during a break in the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Cleveland Cavaliers' mascot dunks the ball during a break in the BBVA Rising Stars Challenge game during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

A group of trucks crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool-Chris Graythen

A group of trucks crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool-Chris Graythen

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A group of trucks crashes during the NASCAR Camping World Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 truck race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Pool-Chris Graythen

Bolton Wanderers' Ryo Miyaichi (R) challenges Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovich during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Bolton Wanderers' Ryo Miyaichi (R) challenges Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovich during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Bolton Wanderers' Ryo Miyaichi (R) challenges Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovich during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A protester wearing a mask take part in a demonstration against ACTA (Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement) in Vienna, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A protester wearing a mask take part in a demonstration against ACTA (Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement) in Vienna, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A protester wearing a mask take part in a demonstration against ACTA (Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement) in Vienna, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes during the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup women's event in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes during the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup women's event in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Russia's Veronika Korsunova competes during the 2012 Freestyle Skiing World Cup women's event in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Presenters Anthony Mackie (R) and Rosario Dawson hold on to many award statues as they present the best first feature award to the film "Margin Call" at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Presenters Anthony Mackie (R) and Rosario Dawson hold on to many award statues as they present the best first feature award to the film "Margin Call" at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 25, 2012....more

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Presenters Anthony Mackie (R) and Rosario Dawson hold on to many award statues as they present the best first feature award to the film "Margin Call" at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pete Waterfield of Britain dives during the Men's 10m Platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Pete Waterfield of Britain dives during the Men's 10m Platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Pete Waterfield of Britain dives during the Men's 10m Platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman dances during a Trimery celebration in the city of Strumica, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Skopje, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A woman dances during a Trimery celebration in the city of Strumica, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Skopje, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A woman dances during a Trimery celebration in the city of Strumica, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Skopje, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Inaki Urdangarin, the son-in-law of Spain's King Juan Carlos, for questioning over corruption allegations at a court in Palma de Mallorca February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Inaki Urdangarin, the son-in-law of Spain's King Juan Carlos, for questioning over corruption allegations at a court in Palma de Mallorca February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Inaki Urdangarin, the son-in-law of Spain's King Juan Carlos, for questioning over corruption allegations at a court in Palma de Mallorca February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets members of the audience after participating in a Town Hall meeting at the Baron d' Erlanger Palace in Carthage, Tunisia, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets members of the audience after participating in a Town Hall meeting at the Baron d' Erlanger Palace in Carthage, Tunisia, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sunday, February 26, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets members of the audience after participating in a Town Hall meeting at the Baron d' Erlanger Palace in Carthage, Tunisia, February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

