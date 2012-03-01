Gul Bibi, the mother of Abdul Saboor, the chief suspect in the murder of two U.S. officers at the Interior Ministry, speaks during an interview in Salang district, Parwan province, February 28, 2012. Family and friends are baffled how a policeman who grew up in one of Afghanistan's most peaceful areas may have carried out the high-profile murder of two U.S. officers that has rattled NATO and the Kabul government. Picture taken February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail