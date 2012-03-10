Editor's Choice
A woman takes cover behind riot police as protesters throw stones during a demonstration against what they say is the poor service of the TransMilenio bus rapid transit system in Bogota March 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Fredy Builes
Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy who fled a war across the border in Sudan's Blue Nile state waits in a queue outside a clinic in Doro refugee camp, March 9, 2012. Sudan is fighting a civil war on multiple fronts in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, with almost 100,000 fleeing across the border into the newly-independent South Sudan. South Sudan seceded last July under a 2005 peace agreement that ended decades of civil war with Khartoum. But peace remains uneasy at best, with the north and south deadlocked over oil transit fees that have contributed to recent high global oil prices. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Army conscripts clash with demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Cairo March 9, 2012. The protesters had gathered to condemn the decision of the Ruling Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) to release American activists who were involved in what is known as the NGO foreign fund case. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A broken glass pane frame a general view of an area damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the disasters. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Defected army soldiers backing anti-government protesters sit atop an armoured personnel carrier securing a rally held by protesters to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from army and senior police posts in Sanaa March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A resident inspects the site where Briton Chris McManus and Italian Franco Lamolinara were killed by their captors on Thursday when British-backed Nigerian troops surrounded their compound on the edge of the remote northern Nigerian city of Sokoto, British and Nigerian authorities said, March 9, 2012. Nigerian authorities have detained five Islamist militants suspected of involvement in kidnapping two Westerners killed during a failed British-Nigerian rescue operation, security officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Faruk Uumar
A protester shows his face to a Slovak police offiecer as they disperse the crowd during an election protest in Bratislava March 9, 2012, following up a major corruption scandal - codename 'Gorilla' - involving top politicians, government officials and Slovak private equity groups. Slovakia's center-right coalition leaders face electoral humiliation on Saturday at the hands of voters angry at a major corruption scandal, returning to power a left-wing, pro-European party that promises to tax the rich. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A security officer stands guard behind a gate of the Great Hall of the People, the venue of ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A soldier stands next to the wreckage of a cargo aircraft which crashed in the village of Plan de Cedro in Comayagua City, outside Tegucigalpa March 8, 2012. The pilot and co-pilot, the only people onboard the aircraft, were killed when it crashed on Thursday in Honduras, according to the local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People take part in a protest at Martyr's Square in Tripoli, against transforming the country into a federal state March 9, 2012. Thousands of people protested in Tripoli and Benghazi, Libya's two biggest cities, on Friday in a show of opposition to moves from some in the oil-producing east to declare autonomy from central rule. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Oleksiy Kasyanov of Ukraine competes at the shot put event during the men's heptathlon at the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A primary school student looks at a soldier attending an anti-terrorism drill held in preparation for the Seoul Nuclear Security Summit, at a park in Seoul March 9, 2012. The summit will be held from March 26-27. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A girl sits on a weighing scale at a wood saw mill in Lahore March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A child takes cover underneath his desk during a disaster drill named "Shakeout Tokyo" at Izumi elementary school in Tokyo March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Tokyo's Chiyoda ward residents, commuters, office workers and school children held a mass disaster drill on Friday in preparation for the next big earthquake. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Gold medalist Ryan Whiting of US holds a national flag as he poses for media after the men's shot put final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 9, 2012.March 9, 2012. Whiting won the gold medal with 22.00 metres, ahead of Stori of Germany who won silver and Majewski of Poland who won bronze. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Models joke as they wait backstage before the Katty Xiomara Winter 2013 collection show during Lisbon Fashion Week March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Stockbrokers follow the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A labourer works at night on the reconstruction of the Mane Garrincha National Stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in Brasilia March 7, 2012. FIFA president Sepp Blatter will meet Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff to clear the air after FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke's remarks about the country's slow progress in preparing for the 2014 World Cup caused an uproar. Valcke was due to visit South America next week but his tour of construction sites in some World Cup host cities has been put back until Blatter and Rousseff have met, a FIFA statement added. Picture taken March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 22 OF 32 FOR PACKAGE ?AMERICA?S HOMELESS CHILDREN' Angelica Cervantes, 36, (R) and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, California February 28, 2012. Benita Guzman, 40, and her niece Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. Picture taken February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women take cover from a water jet released from a police truck during a march to mark International Women's Day in Santiago March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Anti-government protesters take cover in front of riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama March 9, 2012. Tens of thousands of Bahrainis demonstrated on Friday to demand democratic reforms, stepping up pressure on the U.S.-allied government with the biggest protest yet in a year of unrest. Hundreds of protesters broke away from the march to walk down the main highway into Manama in an attempt to return to the Pearl Square traffic intersection that protesters occupied for a month during last year's uprising. Activists said riot police blocking the road fired tear gas and the interior ministry said protesters threw stones. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A man looks for his photographs at a collection centre for items which were found in the rubble of an area devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of last March 11 earthquake and tsunami. More than 250,000 photographs and personal belongings are displayed at the centre for owners to recover. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Slovak police use a pepper spray on demonstrators during an election protest in Bratislava March 9, 2012, following up a major corruption scandal - codename 'Gorilla' - involving top politicians, government officials and Slovak private equity groups. Slovakia's center-right coalition leaders face electoral humiliation on Saturday at the hands of voters angry at a major corruption scandal, returning to power a left-wing, pro-European party that promises to tax the rich. REUTERS/Petr Josek
