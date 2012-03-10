Editor's Choice

ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 22 OF 32 FOR PACKAGE ?AMERICA?S HOMELESS CHILDREN' Angelica Cervantes, 36, (R) and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, California February 28, 2012. Benita Guzman, 40, and her niece Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. Picture taken February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson