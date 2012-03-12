Editor's Choice

Students study during classes in a hut, in the al-Zailaea village of the western Yemeni province of Houdieda March 11, 2012. Around 300,000 children in Yemen have been denied access to quality education as a result of last year's conflict, according to the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF). In Houdieda province, the enrolment rate to primary education stands at 57 per cent for girls and 68 per cent for boys, according to 2010 statistics. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah