An unidentified former student arrives at the Sint Lambertus school in Belgium, March 14, 2012. A bus carrying Belgian tourists crashed into the wall of a tunnel in Sierre in the Valais region of Switzerland, killing 28 people, 22 of them children, police said on Wednesday. The bus, transported 52 people, mostly school children from Heverlee and Lommel in Flanders. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys watch the funeral procession of Rabbi Moshe Yehoshua Hager in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv March 14, 2012. Hager, who was the head of the Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty, died on Wednesday at the age of 96. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Residents watch the premiere of "Kony 2012", a 30-minute YouTube film created by the nonprofit group Invisible Children, in Lira district located 376 km (234 miles) north of Uganda's capital Kampala March 13, 2012. Lira was one of the areas that was ravaged by 20 years of the Lords Resistance Army (LRA) rebellion. REUTERS/James Akena
Brazilian swimmer Poliana Okimoto adjusts her goggles at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 14, 2012. Okimoto, who won bronze in the open water race at the swimming world championships in Rome 2009, will take part in the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Local residents return to their homes after a tsunami warning was lifted, from Kamaishi elementary school, which acted as an upland evacuation centre in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture which was devastated by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in this photo taken by Yomiuri Shimbun March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun
A woman walks near a residential area under construction in Chongqing municipality, March 13, 2012. China's home prices are still far from falling to a reasonable level, and efforts to curb real estate speculation must be maintained or risk chaos and a property bubble which would harm the economy if it burst, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stringer
A pupil writes on the blackboard as he attends a mathematics lesson at a local school based in the remote Russian village of Bolshie Khutora, about 440 km (273 miles) west of Moscow, March 14, 2012. The school, well-known in the region for only 12 pupils studying here, is situated in the village, population of which decreases each year. Nevertheless the school authorities and teachers are proud of the high level of education given to the few students who are treated individually and carefully here. Pupils, many of whom are winners of numerous local educational contests, like studying and exploring ecology, according to school representatives. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) laughs as U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) jokingly mentions that his Irish grandfather was not a fan of the British during remarks by Biden and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as they played host to a luncheon for Cameron at the State Department in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First placed Klaus Kroell of Austria jumps to celebrate as second Switzerland's Beat Feuz (L) and third Switzerland's Didier Cuche (R) look on during the awarding cermeony for men's downhill discipline at the alpine skiing World Cup finals in Schladming March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
"DJ Babychino", from Las Vegas, spins a set on Sixth Street on the opening day of the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music conference in Austin, Texas March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Julia Robinson
A U.S. Army soldier from Bravo Company, 2nd Batallion, 35th Infantry Division, Task Force Cacti stands guard as his comrades have a meeting with Afghan National Army soldiers at an Afghan military base in Marawara district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents gather at the scene of a police surveillance helicopter that crashed in the central Nigerian city of Jos, March 14, 2012. A growing insurgency by Islamist militants has destabilized much of northern and central Nigeria in recent months. The insurgency has grown in sophistication in the past six months, and expanded its range of targets to include Christians, posing a major headache for President Goodluck Jonathan, who has been criticised to failing to quell it. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters shout slogans from a truck during a campaign rally for Fretilin Party's presidential candidate Francisco Guterres in Dili March 14, 2012. East Timor's presidential election, scheduled for March 17, 2012, will be the country's third presidential election. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A person leans on a stained glass at the entrance of a church during a mass for the victims of the February 14 prison fire, in Tegucigalpa March 14, 2012. The devastating prison fire killed 360 inmates in a Honduran penitentiary a month ago. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga (C) is seen behind his lawyers in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Evert-Jan Daniels/Pool
Napoli fans celebrate after their team scored against Chelsea during their Champions League match at Stamford Bridge in London March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Former Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich and his daughter Annie get out of a car outside his Chicago home one day before reporting to federal prison in Colorado to serve a 14-year sentence for corruption, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Palestinian fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at a building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. A truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip is tested with a bout of further rocket fire from Palestinian militants being met with Israeli air strikes. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Camilla (C), Duchess of Cornwall, and Zara Phillips (R) react during The Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (L) talks with France's Solidarity and Social Cohesion Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool
China's Premier Wen Jiabao writes a note as journalists raise their hands to ask questions at a news conference after the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Milwaukee Brewers' infielder Brooks Conrad sprays himself with sunscreen as temperatures hit the mid 80s during their game with the Chicago Cubs at HoHoKam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A refugee who fled with his family from the violence in Syria, stands at his temporary home during a visit by a French delegation in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
