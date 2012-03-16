Editor's choice
Members of the audience react as they watch a mixed martial arts bout at a fight night in Mumbai February 25, 2012. First started around three years ago by Full Contact Championship (FCC), a company founded to promote mixed martial arts, fight nights are slowly gaining popularity in India, a nation where people traditionally have had no inclination to pay money to watch somebody be physically beaten in front of them. But increasing globalisation, and years of growing up watching overseas professional wrestling broadcasts, have given younger Indians a taste for seeing the real thing themselves. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of the victims of a bus crash in Sierre stand outside their hotel in Uvrier near Sion March 15, 2012. Distraught relatives flew to Switzerland on Wednesday after a bus carrying a Belgian school group home from a ski trip crashed into the wall of a Swiss tunnel, killing 22 children and six others. Twenty-four passengers remained in hospital, including three children in Lausanne with critical injuries, but the other survivors were out of danger, Swiss officials said. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attend a rally at Umayyad square in Damascus March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Student protesters and pedestrians run away from a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system in Santiago March 15, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People sit on a street in front of an Apple store as they wait for the release of the new iPad in Tokyo March 16, 2012. Apple's new iPad uses chips made by Qualcomm , Broadcom, Samsung Electronics and other semiconductor makers, according to repair firm iFixit, which cracked open one of the devices. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An Afghan vendor displays clothing he is selling to U.S. soldiers at a bazaar in Forward Operating Base Joyce in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A masked member of the national teachers' union gestures as he walks past a line of police officers during a protest march in Mexico City March 15, 2012. Thousands of teachers from the state of Michoacan, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Mexico City took part to protest against the mandatory evaluation tests for teachers and to demand the removal of leader of their union Elba Esther Gordillo, according to local media. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Shadows are cast by people as they watch a busker playing an electric guitar as he stands in the river Thames at low tide on the Southbank in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A serviceman lies in a fighting hole as he takes part in a drill conducted by Russian airborne troops at a firing ground near the settlement of Sadovyi outside the southern city of Stavropol March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An anti-government protester throws a teargas canister fired by riot police away during a demonstration in the village of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain, March 15, 2012. Hundreds of protesters took to streets to protest against the regime. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays hockey with the Team GB hockey teams at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool
Anja Paerson of Sweden performs her traditional penguin after the women's Super G race at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Schladming, Austria, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Ethiopian migrants hold their travelling numbers as they wait to be repatriated at a transit center run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, at the border of Saudi Arabia March 15, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration. Last week, local media reported atrocities committed against migrants by trafficking gangs which kidnap migrants for ransom from their families in the Gulf Arab states. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A house buyer cries with other buyers holding on to her, as they walk past a stopped and incompleted residential construction site during a rainy day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An East Timorese child runs as sea water hits the wall on Dili beach, Indonesia, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
St. Louis Cardinals baserunner Matt Carpenter (62) upends Boston Red Sox shortstop Nick Punto (R) on a double by St. Louis' Erik Komatsu during the second inning of a spring training game in Fort Myers, Florida, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laugh as they produce artwork during their visit to the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London March 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Swiss nationals Olivier David Och, 31, (L) and Daniela Widmer, 29, wave to the media at a military base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Israeli police officers cordon off the site of a stabbing attack in Pisgat Zeev, an urban settlement near Jerusalem, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A demonstrator vandalises a police car during an annual anti-police brutality march in Montreal March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
A worker carries sacks of rice at a warehouse owned by Indonesia's state procurement agency Bulog in Makassar of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, receives make-up before he appears at the France 2 television studios for the programme "Des Paroles et des Actes" (Words and Actions) in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
President Barack Obama bends down to wait for his dog, Bo, to come towards him outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
