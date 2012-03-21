Editor's Choice

A protester covered with a Bosnian national flag, sleeps in front of Parliament and the Council of Ministers building in Sarajevo, March 20, 2012. Muslim, Serb and Croat military veterans who fought each other in the Bosnian war of the 1990s joined ranks on Tuesday and threatened to go on hunger strike unless the government paid their pensions under the long-delayed 2012 budget. Some 1,750 older soldiers were forced to retire as part of Bosnia's efforts to build a unified army after the 1992-95 war. The government promised them pensions ahead of a general election in October 2010 but has never paid them. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic