A JetBlue pilot captain Clayton Osbon, is removed from the plane after erratic behavior forced the crew to land in Amarillo, Texas, March 27, 2012. Osbon, who caused a disturbance on board JetBlue flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Texas, has been suspended while the FBI investigates the incident, the airline said on March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Miller/The Reporters Edge