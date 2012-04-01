Editor's Choice
Chilean volunteers hold up candles during Earth Hour in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Chilean volunteers hold up candles during Earth Hour in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A tourist receives assistance while escaping from a fire at Lee Gardens Plaza Hotel in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A tourist receives assistance while escaping from a fire at Lee Gardens Plaza Hotel in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Aung San Suu Kyi is greeted by supporters as she arrives at Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Aung San Suu Kyi is greeted by supporters as she arrives at Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his body before his turn in a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his body before his turn in a body building competition in Mumbai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones falls into Louisville Cardinals cheerleaders during the men's NCAA Final Four semi-final college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats forward Terrence Jones falls into Louisville Cardinals cheerleaders during the men's NCAA Final Four semi-final college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A left-wing demonstrator throws a bicycle at some right-wing protestors as they leave their demonstration in a bus in Aarhus, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A left-wing demonstrator throws a bicycle at some right-wing protestors as they leave their demonstration in a bus in Aarhus, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Mourners hold up candles at a candle light vigil held at a city park in Santee, California, for Shaima Alawadi, a 32-year-old Muslim woman who was beaten to death, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
Mourners hold up candles at a candle light vigil held at a city park in Santee, California, for Shaima Alawadi, a 32-year-old Muslim woman who was beaten to death, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy
People react as Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People react as Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Kawhmu township where she will spend a night before the country's by-elections March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks protest against blanket electronic data retention (vorratsdatenspeicherung) in Vienna, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Demonstrators wearing Guy Fawkes masks protest against blanket electronic data retention (vorratsdatenspeicherung) in Vienna, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Members of the Serbian gendarmerie (top) detain two armed police officers from Kosovo near Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Serbian Interior Ministry/Handout
Members of the Serbian gendarmerie (top) detain two armed police officers from Kosovo near Merdare border crossing point between Kosovo and Serbia March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Serbian Interior Ministry/Handout
Fox Hunt of Ireland, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, falls as it breaks its leg while competing in the third race during the 17th Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Fox Hunt of Ireland, ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, falls as it breaks its leg while competing in the third race during the 17th Dubai World Cup at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
The crowd watches the premiere of the new Disney Dreams show as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Resort in Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The crowd watches the premiere of the new Disney Dreams show as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Resort in Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy kisses First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the end of an election rally in Paris, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy kisses First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy at the end of an election rally in Paris, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Real Betis goalkeeper Fabricio Agosto saves the ball as Malaga's Ruud van Nistelrooy jumps over him during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Real Betis goalkeeper Fabricio Agosto saves the ball as Malaga's Ruud van Nistelrooy jumps over him during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Kenya's Maasai Cricket Warriors bowler Jonathon Ole Meshami (L) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Robert Kilesi during the "Last Man Standing" Twenty20 (T20) cricket match against the Cricadillos in Cape Town March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more
Kenya's Maasai Cricket Warriors bowler Jonathon Ole Meshami (L) celebrates taking a wicket with teammate Robert Kilesi during the "Last Man Standing" Twenty20 (T20) cricket match against the Cricadillos in Cape Town March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A worker sits near a drilling machine at a coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker sits near a drilling machine at a coal mine in the Mahanadi coal fields at Dera, near Talcher town in the eastern Indian state of Orissa March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Girls 100 meter CLASS 2, for competitors between the age of 15 - 17, dash winner Christania Williams (L) crosses the finishing line during Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, also known as Champs, at Kingston...more
Girls 100 meter CLASS 2, for competitors between the age of 15 - 17, dash winner Christania Williams (L) crosses the finishing line during Jamaica's Inter-Secondary Schools Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, also known as Champs, at Kingston city March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Thai rescue workers remove a body after a bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Thai rescue workers remove a body after a bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A cave explorer takes part in an annual international competition for speleologists in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A cave explorer takes part in an annual international competition for speleologists in Raubichi, about 30 km (19 miles) east of Minsk, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Valentina Marchei of Italy performs during the women's free skating event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Nice March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Valentina Marchei of Italy performs during the women's free skating event at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Nice March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Arjen Robben, Dutch forward of Bayern Munich celebrates his winning goal after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Arjen Robben, Dutch forward of Bayern Munich celebrates his winning goal after their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against FC Nuremberg in Nuremberg, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
LeTasha Brown stands with her arms around Anthony Dixon Jr. during an NAACP march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
LeTasha Brown stands with her arms around Anthony Dixon Jr. during an NAACP march and rally to the front of the Sanford Police Department for Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Interior Ministry officers detain an opposition activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in Moscow March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Interior Ministry officers detain an opposition activist during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in Moscow March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
An anti-government protester jumps over a tear-gas canister fired by riot police during a protest against the murder of Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in Salmabad village south of Manama, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An anti-government protester jumps over a tear-gas canister fired by riot police during a protest against the murder of Ahmed Ismael Abdulsamad in Salmabad village south of Manama, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.